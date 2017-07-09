Very happy that the club reversed their decision.
What isnt a good reflection is the number of our fans that derided FSG. They made a mistake and they rectified it, but the backlash against them was very disappointing.
Part of our fan base forgot how they basically bailed us out of a dire situation.
I think theyve made some serious mistakes, but learned a great deal and done much better over time, including getting most of the right people in place, Klopp the most obvious, and deferring to their judgement, and, for the third time now, recognizing bad feeling among supporters and reversing themselves (which, for all I wish theyd never make any mistakes at all and that a couple of the big ones , including this one, that they have made ought to have been foreseen and avoided, I think is nevertheless a very good feature of their ownership and to be encouraged).
But I really wish that people would stop suggesting they bailed us out, as though it was some selfless gesture. It was entirely a business transaction in their own interest. They saw a undervalued asset (an inefficiency in the market) ripe for a distressed sale (allowing them to get it cheap) and jumped on it, which is how they make their living and what they are very good at. Entirely business, and entirely good for them (though also good for usbecause theyre the owners, building us back to an undistressed asset is good for them and us). No favour was done here.