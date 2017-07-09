« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision  (Read 34810 times)

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 PM »
The club could have stayed quiet or worse tried to justify doing it. Admitted it was a mistake and reversed it. I was embarrassed by them yesterday, I wouldn't say I'm proud tonight but I'm happy. Admitting a mistake and doing something about it is quickly is what I want to see more of in life in general and the move the fuck on.
Fuck off Spurs
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM »
Can we all start piling on the other companies owned by billionaires who are legitimately using a govt scheme designed to keep people in employment? Also can Ant and Dec donate 30 pc of their wages.... and Lewis Hamilton, ...Tyson Fury perhaps? What about Paul McCartney he is proper minted. Adele? Rod Stewart? Rowan Atkinson? Peter Kay? Some other random very rich people whos name we happen to know?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 PM »
Havent trawled the thread too intensively but has Tony Barrett been involved in his liaison role?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 10:41:08 PM »
I honestly can't help but wonder, if all registered Premier League footballers were to collectively donate just 3 months of their salaries to a trust/foundation with the view to supporting lower level club staff, how much money would that actually equate to? 20 clubs, times approximately 20 first team squad players per club, times the 100's of thousands of pounds they earn per month, times 3. Surely that comes out to 100's of millions of pounds? And that's just 3 months salary, which is fuck all to most of them. Actually no, it's fuck all to all of them
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 08:08:49 PM
LFC makes out that this is one big happy family and that the guy on security is as important to the family as our front 3. You see the players cosying up to Carol and caroline or whatever their names are in those lovely behind the scenes videos but do they really give a shit?

At times like these their first concern should not be the NHS. They pay their taxes for that. No, their concern should be members of the family, their colleagues!

Everyone there earning more then 25k a week should be having a good long hard look at themselves for not voluntarily giving up some of their wages to help out those at the club who need it the most.

Don't get this post or this line of thinking at all. I don't mean to single you out as I saw it a lot yesterday too.

The employees would have been earning their entire wage/salary regardless of whether the decision was reversed or not, so they were being looked out for. No one needed to given any money up. This was never the issue; the issue was where the money was coming from as a result of the furloughing and who was it was as a result being taken away from. So in that respect, they did what you were asking of them in not concerning themselves about the NHS and ensuring their  'family' were looked after first and foremost (just differently to how they could have been looked after).

Anyway, it's over now. The owners have seen sense. It's just unfortunate that it's given the anti-FSG brigade something to cling onto.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:26:32 PM
Waitrose reversing their decision to make isolating workers work back their hours isnt even mentioned in this thread  ::)

Sainsbury's and Tesco's will be giving them even more of a hard time now that decision's been reversed.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:42:21 PM
Don't get this post or this line of thinking at all. I don't mean to single you out as I saw it a lot yesterday too.

The employees would have been earning their entire wage/salary regardless of whether the decision was reversed or not, so they were being looked out for. No one needed to given any money up. This was never the issue; the issue was where the money was coming from as a result of the furloughing and who was it was as a result being taken away from. So in that respect, they did what you were asking of them in not concerning themselves about the NHS and ensuring their  'family' were looked after first and foremost (just differently to how they could have been looked after).

Anyway, it's over now. The owners have seen sense. It's just unfortunate that it's given the anti-FSG brigade something to cling onto.
Then you missed the entire point of the outcry which is that an organisation as rich as LFC should not be asking the taxpayer to fork out for furloughed employees. And this is especially true when a small percentage of the staff and most of the owners are wealthy beyond the comprehension of probably most of those furloughed!
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 PM »
The sign of good leadership is the realization of ones mistake and addressing and rectifying it. Well done FSG.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 11:03:53 PM »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:41:08 PM
I honestly can't help but wonder, if all registered Premier League footballers were to collectively donate just 3 months of their salaries to a trust/foundation with the view to supporting lower level club staff, how much money would that actually equate to? 20 clubs, times approximately 20 first team squad players per club, times the 100's of thousands of pounds they earn per month, times 3. Surely that comes out to 100's of millions of pounds? And that's just 3 months salary, which is fuck all to most of them. Actually no, it's fuck all to all of them

isn't that what Hendo is trying to arrange. Why stop with footballers though, what about Lewis Hamilton who lives in Monaco so pays pretty much fuck all in tax. Golfers like Mcclroy are well minted too. Footballers are the easy target because their salary is always published as weekly.

You don't see much criticism in the media of the likes of billionaire Rick Branson furloughing the virgin staff and going cap  in hand to the government for a bail out. Then you have c*nts like Philip Green....
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:03:53 PM
isn't that what Hendo is trying to arrange. Why stop with footballers though, what about Lewis Hamilton who lives in Monaco so pays pretty much fuck all in tax. Golfers like Mcclroy are well minted too. Footballers are the easy target because their salary is always published as weekly.

You don't see much criticism in the media of the likes of billionaire Rick Branson furloughing the virgin staff and going cap  in hand to the government for a bail out. Then you have c*nts like Philip Green....
Branson's had plenty of grief and even a question to Matt Hancock at yesterday's briefing specifically about any assitance for Virgin Atlantic and Branson's tax status. As I've said previously in this thread, the business impact on airlines (amongst others) and the numbers of employees and their salaries completely dwarfs the minor difficulties football clubs are seeing (so far).
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 10:56:19 PM
Then you missed the entire point of the outcry which is that an organisation as rich as LFC should not be asking the taxpayer to fork out for furloughed employees. And this is especially true when a small percentage of the staff and most of the owners are wealthy beyond the comprehension of probably most of those furloughed!

Ermm.. Nope. Literally intimated all of that in the post you quoted?

Quote
This was never the issue; the issue was where the money was coming from as a result of the furloughing and who was it was as a result being taken away from

You're initial issue was that the Club weren't looking after the employees it furloughed. I'm saying that wasn't the case because regardless of the Club's actions, the employees were being paid what they would ordinarily be paid. They weren't out of pocket.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:00 PM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM »
Its the fans who deserve most of the credit not FSG.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 PM »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Can we all start piling on the other companies owned by billionaires who are legitimately using a govt scheme designed to keep people in employment? Also can Ant and Dec donate 30 pc of their wages.... and Lewis Hamilton, ...Tyson Fury perhaps? What about Paul McCartney he is proper minted. Adele? Rod Stewart? Rowan Atkinson? Peter Kay? Some other random very rich people whos name we happen to know?

How many of them have applied for up to £2500 a month of government pay for their staff?

This is ONLY about our very wealthy club using taxpayer money to pay employees that they can afford to pay.  Footballers wages is another issue altogether.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 11:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Greyfox on Yesterday at 09:31:15 PM
Now how much do you think LFC pay over to HMRC every quarter...?

What happens when the Club defers the VAT payment..? BTW the online sales operation is still open worldwide...
What happens when the Club defers any CT payment..? Uproar then..?

CASHFLOW is where it's at ...contracts of future earnings/accounts of performance past mean nothing if there's no money in the bank to pay wages LIKE NOW

Oh well now youve shouted it, its all very clear.

No idea what they pay to HMRC; whats the relevance?

Defer means postpone payment by agreement to a later date. Not at all the same as claiming 80% of our wage overheads from the tax payer without ever paying it back.

And you do know how VAT returns work, right?

Plus, if our worldwide sales operation is still going, isnt that good for cash flow?

And of course, the elephant in the room is the fact that they have been able to row back on this in 24 hours, and find alternative ways to finance the wages. So cash flow wasnt the issue. Greed was.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 12:25:51 AM »
I'm happy with this. It was a PR own goal, but at least they show that they listen, and not put up any more excuses or drivel.

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:13:11 PM
Its the fans who deserve most of the credit not FSG.


I just thank God that the whole thing has been nipped in the bud. And it's a nice letter he wrote. Very contrite, and no asshattery.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 12:37:09 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:26:32 PM
Waitrose reversing their decision to make isolating workers work back their hours isnt even mentioned in this thread  ::)

If there was one truly disgusting rule, it was this one. Considering Waitrose is supposed to be a partnership. At least the club were not treating our staff like that.

I'm pretty sure even a temporary 5-10% cut across all staff earning over £100k (including senior mgmt) would've saved enough to avoid this situation. I'm surprised we couldn't get that agreed. Just saw the news with Stevie deferring his wages for 3 months, not a saving as such but would be a good gesture in terms of cash flow.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 12:39:52 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:03:59 PM
Sigh. Rivals and media giving us a harder time now it's been reversed. They should be focusing their anger on spurs.


I noticed United got a statement in quickly today saying they wouldn't be going down this route with their 900 staff.

So, well done to them - they win the Furlough Cup to go next to their January Transfer Window trophy.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 01:17:02 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:01:59 PM
The sign of good leadership is the realization of ones mistake and addressing and rectifying it. Well done FSG.
Is right. Won't stop the noise from the cynics, but admitting you got it wrong and fixing it ought to close this chapter. Let's move on.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 01:19:55 AM »
Well done on recognising a mistake and reversing the decision. It does take courage to make a public U-turn, but they did and the people responsible fronted up. I highly appreciate and commend that as much as I thought the original decision to furlough the staff was in poor taste. I do hope that the club can come together as a family and support the non-playing staff in some way shape or form.

The other matter that I find distasteful is the constant haranguing of footballers as though they are the only moral exemplars in society. I don't understand why athletes, well some athletes, are held to a higher standard than others. The public profile set to one side, surely there are much wealthier people that readily announce hundreds of millions of dollars in aid with a cathedral burns down that could be contributing a lot more than what they are. Footballers by and large have been kind and thoughtful in their response to this crisis. Football clubs with some exceptions have acted similarly. Time to focus the public's anger elsewhere. Maybe look at management consultants for a start as some influential companies have been selling the idea that having a large inventory is fallacious. And consider that similar thinking has been applied routinely by Governments worldwide as they cut and cut and cut essential services that are in place to prevent or at least mitigate circumstances like the one we are now facing. Footballers are small fry and an easy target in this mess. Football clubs are too.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 03:35:51 AM »
Very happy that the club reversed their decision.

What isnt a good reflection is the number of our fans that derided FSG. They made a mistake and they rectified it, but the backlash against them was very disappointing.
Part of our fan base forgot how they basically bailed us out of a dire situation.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 05:02:30 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:35:51 AM
Very happy that the club reversed their decision.

What isnt a good reflection is the number of our fans that derided FSG. They made a mistake and they rectified it, but the backlash against them was very disappointing.
Part of our fan base forgot how they basically bailed us out of a dire situation.

I think theyve made some serious mistakes, but learned a great deal and done much better over time, including getting most of the right people in place, Klopp the most obvious, and deferring to their judgement, and, for the third time now, recognizing bad feeling among supporters and reversing themselves (which, for all I wish theyd never make any mistakes at all and that a couple of the big ones , including this one, that they have made ought to have been foreseen and avoided, I think is nevertheless a very good feature of their ownership and to be encouraged).

But I really wish that people would stop suggesting they bailed us out, as though it was some selfless gesture. It was entirely a business transaction in their own interest. They saw a undervalued asset (an inefficiency in the market) ripe for a distressed sale (allowing them to get it cheap) and jumped on it, which is how they make their living and what they are very good at. Entirely business, and entirely good for them (though also good for usbecause theyre the owners, building us back to an undistressed asset is good for them and us). No favour was done here.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 05:06:21 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:35:51 AM
Very happy that the club reversed their decision.

What isnt a good reflection is the number of our fans that derided FSG. They made a mistake and they rectified it, but the backlash against them was very disappointing.
Part of our fan base forgot how they basically bailed us out of a dire situation.
Not sure I agree with that.  If it weren't for the 'backlash' they wouldn't of changed course.  Also you say bailed out, I say 'saw a fantastic opportunity and pounced'. Both the club and FSG benefited from them purchasing the club.

Overall I'm happy with their ownership,  but thankfully our fans do make their feelings known,  it's our club and it's important that we continue to steer it away from what goes against our ethos. It's what makes us different.

There's a reason Newcastle and Spurs have seemingly just drifted by, its expected from clubs like that.  There was a bit of discontent from their respective fans,  most didn't care enough about it. Liverpool fans don't let shit like that ride.  Never have,  never will.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 06:19:33 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:26:32 PM
Waitrose reversing their decision to make isolating workers work back their hours isnt even mentioned in this thread  ::)
Class act...and Im a Tesco fan
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 06:20:03 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:02:57 PM
FSG have been nothing short of brilliant for our Club.

People could've just waited for them to reply to the backlash and chilled out (better for your health),instead we got some fucking ridiculous posts slagging the club off and even claiming City had the moral high ground.

Anyway it's over now so can people stop going on about it & refrain from slagging the Club off and acting like tits,we have one of the best ownerships in the league,even if they are just horrible American thieves.

No doubt we're still going to have shit post after shit post cry-arsing that the player should hand 30% of their salaries straight to the Gov,the faster Hendo gets his plan finalised the better because some have to moan about something.

Maybe the bookies should give back 30% along with Bankers and especially Piers fucking Morgan.

"This Means More" Fucking right it does.

 :lmao


I've personally loved this little hill you've died on in this thread, showing your true colours, swimming against the overwhelming tide of actual Reds that believe in something more than their superfan RAWK tag. Trying to guilt people into some bullshit about "the club's statement" and when it comes out, you still come out swinging against those of us who called this out for the fucking bullshit it was.

The real fans are more than you will ever be you horrible little Tory. We won and you lost.

So proud of the vociferous backlash to this bullshit. That's what I expect from LFC supporters.

Fuck you for trying to defend it. Fuck the rest of you in this thread that defended this.

Hell fucking yes to the 95% of posters that opposed this. We are LFC. Believe that we have some say in this club, and fuck the apologists.




Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 06:29:27 AM »
The delicious taste of sanctimonious outrage is pretty much what sustains certain folks in this day and age.

All I seem to read at the moment is how somebody somewhere is appalled by something. The current crisis is so grave, so unusual and so unprecedented that its virgin territory for all concerned. Reacting the correct way isnt easy or automatic; missteps will be common. Mistakes are being made. But apparently footballs tin ear to the mood of the nation is the greatest outrage of this or any crisis. Football, it seems, is the villain we didnt know we needed.

Im not an apologist for anyone but do feel that theres so much energy and emotion geared towards who is disappointing us. Its like a therapy for people. Its exhausting.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 07:01:17 AM »
Well done FSG for coming to your senses. They didn't have to reverse their decision, look at Spurs.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 07:19:17 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:29:27 AM
The delicious taste of sanctimonious outrage is pretty much what sustains certain folks in this day and age.

All I seem to read at the moment is how somebody somewhere is appalled by something. The current crisis is so grave, so unusual and so unprecedented that its virgin territory for all concerned. Reacting the correct way isnt easy or automatic; missteps will be common. Mistakes are being made. But apparently footballs tin ear to the mood of the nation is the greatest outrage of this or any crisis. Football, it seems, is the villain we didnt know we needed.

Im not an apologist for anyone but do feel that theres so much energy and emotion geared towards who is disappointing us. Its like a therapy for people. Its exhausting.

Interesting observation Fitzy and and some truth in there. Its an unprecedented time overall, mistakes will be made by all sorts of organisations. The challenge is to remember no has faced a situation like this before and we all need a bit of give and take along the way.
