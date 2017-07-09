Well done on recognising a mistake and reversing the decision. It does take courage to make a public U-turn, but they did and the people responsible fronted up. I highly appreciate and commend that as much as I thought the original decision to furlough the staff was in poor taste. I do hope that the club can come together as a family and support the non-playing staff in some way shape or form.



The other matter that I find distasteful is the constant haranguing of footballers as though they are the only moral exemplars in society. I don't understand why athletes, well some athletes, are held to a higher standard than others. The public profile set to one side, surely there are much wealthier people that readily announce hundreds of millions of dollars in aid with a cathedral burns down that could be contributing a lot more than what they are. Footballers by and large have been kind and thoughtful in their response to this crisis. Football clubs with some exceptions have acted similarly. Time to focus the public's anger elsewhere. Maybe look at management consultants for a start as some influential companies have been selling the idea that having a large inventory is fallacious. And consider that similar thinking has been applied routinely by Governments worldwide as they cut and cut and cut essential services that are in place to prevent or at least mitigate circumstances like the one we are now facing. Footballers are small fry and an easy target in this mess. Football clubs are too.