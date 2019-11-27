« previous next »
Liverpool 180 on furlough decision

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:02:57 PM
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 08:37:40 PM
How predictable.

How avoidable.

How very FSG.


FSG have been nothing short of brilliant for our Club.

People could've just waited for them to reply to the backlash and chilled out (better for your health),instead we got some fucking ridiculous posts slagging the club off and even claiming City had the moral high ground.

Anyway it's over now so can people stop going on about it & refrain from slagging the Club off and acting like tits,we have one of the best ownerships in the league,even if they are just horrible American thieves.

No doubt we're still going to have shit post after shit post cry-arsing that the player should hand 30% of their salaries straight to the Gov,the faster Hendo gets his plan finalised the better because some have to moan about something.

Maybe the bookies should give back 30% along with Bankers and especially Piers fucking Morgan.

"This Means More" Fucking right it does.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:05:54 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:54:15 PM
For those wondering -  Al666 has been furloughed by the modjumalator team. In these trying and testing times, they have had to make cutbacks on the words per post outlay to the internet, costings. Al, being the largest bandwidth, has unfortunately has had to be furloughed. 


He is being currently funded by the Care in the Forum society and the Ashworth inside out, programme.

He's not that Shaun then?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1162 on: Today at 09:08:38 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:57 PM

FSG have been nothing short of brilliant for our Club.

People could've just waited for them to reply to the backlash and chilled out (better for your health),instead we got some fucking ridiculous posts slagging the club off and even claiming City had the moral high ground.

Anyway it's over now so can people stop going on about it & refrain from slagging the Club off and acting like tits,we have one of the best ownerships in the league,even if they are just horrible American thieves.

No doubt we're still going to have shit post after shit post cry-arsing that the player should hand 30% of their salaries straight to the Gov,the faster Hendo gets his plan finalised the better because some have to moan about something.

Maybe the bookies should give back 30% along with Bankers and especially Piers fucking Morgan.

"This Means More" Fucking right it does.

Wow some were crrazy enough to say City has the moral high ground?

Did they vote Brexit? Are they Trump supporters?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1163 on: Today at 09:08:48 PM
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 08:02:25 PM
Super...next un-popular bit...


...however, Govt are printing money quite literally to give to people/business - is called quantitative easing. In times like these CASHFLOW that counts. All the commercial contracts in the world that payout NEXT season, and profits reported in the acs that show LAST season count for nowt if ain't no money in the bank to pay bills NOW.

"different ways of operating"? - and this "sell a player will cover it..." so we're now firesale-ing our assets? The "Harry Wilson" furlough scheme..?

I'm with Johnny Barnes on this one...as usual sense from Digger
I'm inclined to agree with you mate, of course I'm open to all opinions in this interesting discussion, but I think it should be ok for people not to be afraid to state they understood what the club felt was best to do initially.

As Chops says though, most of us can be bezzies again :)
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1164 on: Today at 09:10:30 PM
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 08:48:25 PM
No..it isn't ...welcome to the actual fucking world

Yay, cos this QE money isnt real money! No-one ever has to pay it back, ever! Designed specifically for greedy corporations, so its all good!

Clear conscience and everything!

Wibble.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1165 on: Today at 09:14:05 PM
Get in, back to the Spurs thread!
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1166 on: Today at 09:15:56 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:57 PM
People could've just waited for them to reply to the backlash and chilled out
It was people reacting which generated the backlash and got the decision reversed.

You spent two days claiming the statement didn't mean what virtually everyone else knew it meant (and Moore's statement acknowledges it meant).

You're welcome.

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1167 on: Today at 09:17:38 PM
Made a massive mistake, and rectified it. Hopefully it works out in the end as far as paying the staff fully in whatever way they find.

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1168 on: Today at 09:18:39 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:45:06 PM
SOS have never been that. There used to be a fan group of sorted but not sure if that still happens. Think Kenny on the board was meant to be a bit of it too, as was hiring Barrett.

You can't really liaise with fans on every single decision like this anyway, nothing would get done. Mistakes will happen, it's inevitable, as long as these mistakes are rectified then all should be good.

I think they come out with credit in the end for making it a "personal" statement on top of responding to how their decision was received. That's worth something in my opinion.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1169 on: Today at 09:18:53 PM
Common sense prevails thank fuck, got to ask the question of why people advising the club thought this would actually go down well in the first place though.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1170 on: Today at 09:20:21 PM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:15:56 PM
It was people reacting which generated the backlash and got the decision reversed.

You spent two days claiming the statement didn't mean what virtually everyone else knew it meant (and Moore's statement acknowledges it meant).

You're welcome.

A few hours of Yesterday.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1171 on: Today at 09:24:24 PM
I find it crazy that even after the club reverse their decision, there are still people who complain, actually no I dont find it crazy as its parr for the course these days.

Ill be honest - I didnt have a major issue with it, but I can see why people did and I absolutely understand that line of thinking. But the club have very swiftly made themselves look stupid and theyve done that due to significant fan pressure, they didnt have to do that.

Its a decision that ultimately should never have been made and a shitstorm that was ultimately avoidable because it wasnt hard to see what the response to this was likely to be like - a quick browse on RAWK would have done it but youd hope that groups such as SOS would be consulted in advance of such decisions being made. But at least they have now reversed it, no harm done as far as Im concerned.

FSG have been a fucking god send to those club and after the absolute years of shite that we had to endure, and whilst Hicks and Gillette are the absolute burning torch example of that, Moores with Parry as exec was hardly a joy, you would think that people would realise that, broadly speaking, we have it fucking brilliantly currently.

Does that mean that we accept every decision irrespective? No of course not, and we havent and its subsequently been changed, but now that it has been made just move on from it.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1172 on: Today at 09:24:58 PM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 09:18:53 PM
Common sense prevails thank fuck, got to ask the question of why people advising the club thought this would actually go down well in the first place though.

I cant imagine anyone thought itd go down well. They most likely thought it was an unpopular decision which needed to be made and then pretty quickly clocked on that the negatives outweighed any positives.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1173 on: Today at 09:26:11 PM
FSG are really quick learners.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1174 on: Today at 09:26:30 PM
Embarrassed the club though brief. At least they came to their senses just shows the owners hasn't brought into the club's ethos and just the money men.

Also hope some people in this forum take a look at themselves for defending FSG with their decision.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1175 on: Today at 09:28:22 PM
Every clubs owners are money men. You think even a die hard Liverpool supporter who owned us wouldn't think like a businessman first?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1176 on: Today at 09:28:22 PM
Very happy that theyve made the right choice. Better late than never.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1177 on: Today at 09:31:15 PM
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 09:10:30 PM
Yay, cos this QE money isnt real money! No-one ever has to pay it back, ever! Designed specifically for greedy corporations, so its all good!

Clear conscience and everything!

Wibble.


Now how much do you think LFC pay over to HMRC every quarter...?

What happens when the Club defers the VAT payment..? BTW the online sales operation is still open worldwide...
What happens when the Club defers any CT payment..? Uproar then..?

CASHFLOW is where it's at ...contracts of future earnings/accounts of performance past mean nothing if there's no money in the bank to pay wages LIKE NOW

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1178 on: Today at 09:32:19 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:54:15 PM
For those wondering -  Al666 has been furloughed by the modjumalator team. In these trying and testing times, they have had to make cutbacks on the words per post outlay to the internet, costings. Al, being the largest bandwidth, has unfortunately has had to be furloughed. 


He is being currently funded by the Care in the Forum society and the Ashworth inside out, programme.
It's ok, he's using his 'Only Me' account to still post with
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1179 on: Today at 09:35:10 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:24:58 PM
I cant imagine anyone thought itd go down well. They most likely thought it was an unpopular decision which needed to be made and then pretty quickly clocked on that the negatives outweighed any positives.
The likes of Barrett should of known it would go down this badly and the fans would push for a reversal.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1180 on: Today at 09:36:26 PM
Correct decision
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1181 on: Today at 09:37:31 PM
Staff were going to get 100% of their pay either way.

All the club have done is made themselves look greedy then weak. Next time there is any sort of financial crisis, there will be suspicions about what will happen to the non-llayi g staff.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1182 on: Today at 09:40:46 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:57 PM

FSG have been nothing short of brilliant for our Club.

People could've just waited for them to reply to the backlash and chilled out (better for your health),instead we got some fucking ridiculous posts slagging the club off and even claiming City had the moral high ground.

Anyway it's over now so can people stop going on about it & refrain from slagging the Club off and acting like tits,we have one of the best ownerships in the league,even if they are just horrible American thieves.

No doubt we're still going to have shit post after shit post cry-arsing that the player should hand 30% of their salaries straight to the Gov,the faster Hendo gets his plan finalised the better because some have to moan about something.

Maybe the bookies should give back 30% along with Bankers and especially Piers fucking Morgan.

"This Means More" Fucking right it does.

If people held back and said nothing, nothing would have been done.

They were shamed into it.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1183 on: Today at 09:42:53 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 09:37:31 PM
Staff were going to get 100% of their pay either way.

All the club have done is made themselves look greedy then weak. Next time there is any sort of financial crisis, there will be suspicions about what will happen to the non-llayi g staff.
So if you realise you've made a mistake and rectify yourself, you're "weak"?
Really?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1184 on: Today at 09:43:08 PM
But they did do it so you give them their small due.  They didn't have to.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1185 on: Today at 09:44:20 PM
Well done FSG but perhaps a bit of dialogue with fan groups might have saved the need for an embarrassing volte-face.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1186 on: Today at 09:46:55 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:43:08 PM
But they did do it so you give them their small due.  They didn't have to.
Lets see how the next 18 months pans out.

Things could get very bad very quickly for football clubs....

I suspect that there be lots of difficult times and decisions ahead.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1187 on: Today at 09:56:55 PM
This shit and the Trademark shite has Peter Moore written all over it. I expect FSG thought with the Peter Moore appointment one of the plus points was that him being a red and one of us it he would help in having his finger on the pulse in regards with the fanbase and the importance of positive PR when business decisions have to be made but this and the trademark shite have really been disastrous and we have reversed the decisions very swiftly. I now expect Peter Moore will be on very thin ice and FSG might be looking for a new CEO if Moore was advising the owners that this and the trademark shite was something the club could get away without the storm that followed both decisions. This is the kind of shite Peter Moore was doing when he was the head of EA sports. He made a shit load of cash for EA sports and the gaming industry but he shitted all over the consumer base with the monetizing of the industry that is still rampant today. He was a big part of starting that in the 2000's.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1188 on: Today at 09:58:48 PM
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 09:56:55 PM
This shit and the Trademark shite has Peter Moore written all over it. I expect FSG thought with the Peter Moore appointment one of the plus points was that him being a red and one of us it he would help in having his finger on the pulse in regards with the fanbase and the importance of positive PR when business decisions have to be made but this and the trademark shite have really been disastrous and we have reversed the decisions very swiftly. I now expect Peter Moore will be on very thin ice and FSG might be looking for a new CEO if Moore was advising the owners that this and the trademark shite was something the club could get away without the storm that followed both decisions. This is the kind of shite Peter Moore was doing when he was the head of EA sports. He made a shit load of cash for EA sports and the gaming industry but he shitted all over the consumer base with the monetizing of the industry that is still rampant today. He was a big part of starting that in the 2000's.

Shat
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1189 on: Today at 10:01:31 PM
So pleased to see this reversed and proud of the supporters who's stance on this was the true representation of our club.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1190 on: Today at 10:02:53 PM
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 09:40:46 PM
If people held back and said nothing, nothing would have been done.

They were shamed into it.

Exactly this.

If fans and media hadnt had a go at the club, theyd not have backtracked. They are doing the right thing because theyve been forced to do it.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1191 on: Today at 10:03:59 PM
Sigh. Rivals and media giving us a harder time now it's been reversed. They should be focusing their anger on spurs.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1192 on: Today at 10:05:27 PM
FSG to their credit have been very good at responding to criticism when it comes their way and changing their minds. They did the same for the £77 tickets a few years ago. It just makes me wonder how they keep making such mistakes. They surely couldn't honestly have believed that this wouldn't be criticised.
