I find it crazy that even after the club reverse their decision, there are still people who complain, actually no I dont find it crazy as its parr for the course these days.



Ill be honest - I didnt have a major issue with it, but I can see why people did and I absolutely understand that line of thinking. But the club have very swiftly made themselves look stupid and theyve done that due to significant fan pressure, they didnt have to do that.



Its a decision that ultimately should never have been made and a shitstorm that was ultimately avoidable because it wasnt hard to see what the response to this was likely to be like - a quick browse on RAWK would have done it but youd hope that groups such as SOS would be consulted in advance of such decisions being made. But at least they have now reversed it, no harm done as far as Im concerned.



FSG have been a fucking god send to those club and after the absolute years of shite that we had to endure, and whilst Hicks and Gillette are the absolute burning torch example of that, Moores with Parry as exec was hardly a joy, you would think that people would realise that, broadly speaking, we have it fucking brilliantly currently.



Does that mean that we accept every decision irrespective? No of course not, and we havent and its subsequently been changed, but now that it has been made just move on from it.