« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough  (Read 16737 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,815
  • I live!
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #680 on: Today at 01:44:23 PM »
If football was say to be stopped for a year or so, maybe the decision would be understandable in 6 months' time. But it's only been a few sodding weeks and we've rushed into this far too quickly. A massive, massive blunder by the club.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,991
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #681 on: Today at 01:44:26 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:43:19 PM
why not wait a while to do this if it were actually needed? is there a time limit on the government money/will it run out?

I imagine because furloughing is needed now given a lot of staff have no work to do - and the act of telling them not to come in is called furloughing.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,407
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:40:20 PM
The club could make a huge statement here and do a reversal on what theyve done. Hopefully other clubs might follow and other clubs thinking of putting non playing staff on the furlong scheme might think long and hard about it.

Were in unprecedented times here and everything isnt just as clear cut as what things seem in paper. If players cut their salaries by 30%, then they recon thats £200 million in lost tax to government that will go towards things like the NHS. The players are really going to have to step up and donate a huge amount if they take this pay cut.
united players have already decided. to pay 30 percent of their wages towards local hospitals. the whole NHS tax argument is hilarious. they can do both!
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:47:10 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:29:13 PM
Exactly. Doesn't matter what anyone else does, Shankly is turning in his grave.
Fuck the new kit, I refuse to buy another kits from the club if this is not reversed.
I buy two kits per year for my two sons.

If they reversed it to try and repair some of the PR damage would it matter to your decision to buy overpriced kits? It doesn´t mean the underlying mentality behind this is reversed. It has been clear for a long time that football at this level is nothing but greed for those who run these clubs. This has just bought a particularly stark illustration of that to the surface.

Fact is shelling out 60+ on a kit was a mugs game before this move, and it will continue to be a mugs game long afterwards.

Buy off DH Gate or some alternative, or just accept you are spending ridiculous amounts of money and well over the odds to line the pockets of those who seek to take as much profit from the game and the clubs we love as possible.

Obviously FSG have done an amazing job on the footy side of things. But while some people are quick to try and defend billionaire owners in relation to other billionaire owners for reasons that basically boil down to tribal loyalty to clubs that long predate these owners and this mass of wealth in the game, I am never going to defend them on some kind of misplaced moral-ground.

They are tolerated for as long as top flight football remains mired in the cesspit of greed and gluttony that it has been increasingly for decades, with the faint hope that one day this may no longer be the case and that clubs may return closer to their community roots, even at the expense of amassing teams of sickeningly overpaid global superstars.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:56 PM by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,789
  • Red since '64
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #684 on: Today at 01:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:38:17 PM
Again, youre confusing accounting profit with cash.

We have more than enough capacity to cover those sorts of numbers mentioned in the article though.

Well quite.

It takes time, effort and excellent PR to build a reputation. It takes much less to tarnish or trash it.

This means more hmmm...
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,407
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #685 on: Today at 01:49:02 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:43:11 PM
So you want players to take a pay cut AND then donate too?

If the clubs are saving 30% on player wages then theyll either make bigger profits (so pay more tax) or should be the ones donating.
united players are donating 30 percent. that is the right move. even then, you are acting like, poor souls earning only 50k a week poor souls. for doing fuck all right now.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline jonnypb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #686 on: Today at 01:50:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:43:11 PM
So you want players to take a pay cut AND then donate too?

If the clubs are saving 30% on player wages then theyll either make bigger profits (so pay more tax) or should be the ones donating.
Just stating some of the knock on effects of what happens with certain things.

Hardly going to make much more profit when theres no football going on.

Thinking about it yeah, if people can afford it then they should. If someone earns £200k a week Im sure they can donate some money like utd players are doing, even with a pay cut.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,991
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #687 on: Today at 01:50:55 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:49:02 PM
united players are donating 30 percent. that is the right move. even then, you are acting like, poor souls earning only 50k a week poor souls. for doing fuck all right now.

Not acting like that at all, please dont assume to put words in my mouth. I can assure you that you dont have the ability to do so.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #688 on: Today at 01:51:07 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:33:22 PM
we just made 45 million profit. we don't even need to do that.

and our owner who is a worth billions shouldn't have to do it either.

Cdav mentioned the standard way to solve a cashflow issue. That accounting profit isn't going to be left there for a year doing nothing.

As one of the posters gave a nice breakdown earlier in the thread,  so it has transpired but this is nothing new for a business facing a sudden shock.  As long as the fundamentals are solid,  and ours is very good,  premier customers like LFC won't be short of credit to sort out cashflow issues,  and at rates most of us won't get near. It seems to be a completely conscious decision to try to save a few hundred k in interest payments + the staff costs over a few months by shifting the burden onto the taxpayer. 

I don't know what's dumber,  not gauging the reaction to this or pleading cashflow guv to a journalist when you rate among the best fundamentals in your multibillion dollar field.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #689 on: Today at 01:55:05 PM »
Considering what hes got from them over the past few years Im surprised Michael Edwards didnt talk Bournemouth into paying our staff.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • The Dude Abides
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #690 on: Today at 01:56:02 PM »
This makes me mad and sad, at a time when LFC were at least one positive thing in our lives right now. Dogshit taco of a move.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #691 on: Today at 01:57:36 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:55:05 PM
Considering what hes got from them over the past few years Im surprised Michael Edwards didnt talk Bournemouth into paying our staff.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • Stay Safe
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #692 on: Today at 02:02:04 PM »
I can only find this on LFC

Quote
Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged. Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.

I can not see the BBC's reporting of

Quote
Staff affected will receive 80% of their salary through the government's job retention scheme and the club will make up the difference.

on our official site so are we jumping the gun because as Craig says 'furlough' just means 'a leave of absence'.

Can anyone on here point me to where the club says what the BBC reports?



Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #693 on: Today at 02:12:22 PM »
They've had a whole day to put out a clear statement on whether they are relying on the government or not. They must be aware of the shitstorm this has caused from fans, ex players and press but their silence is deafening.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,047
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:13:58 PM »
Clearly this is a decision that won't be popular and from a "PR" / image of the club point of view its a diaster
The irony is that I suspect they felt they were doing it the right way as busines owners by using the scheme but topping it up themselves so their employees keep their jobs on full pay... but clearly its a tone deaf move.


A few wider points which I don't think make this as black and white as people are making out

1) Public money is often looked at in the wrong way and its happening here - its not only fungeable the amount is increaseable on a whim. People have referred to this as an 'emergency fund' ... but the scheme open ended its not coming from any 'fund'. The government / nation is already 1.8 trillion in debt - every penny of new money for this scheme is having to be created - quite literally from thin air

In fact the more money the government puts into the economy, the greater the money supply, at a time of severe economic contraction the better - its literally better that the money comes from government than private pockets for this reason. I understand thats counter intutive so don't expect this arguement to be understood in the wider debate


2) From a business point of view the furlough scheme is miconceived.
If only businesses in trouble or without cash are supposed to use it then good business who are profitable and have cash are effectively punished and bad businesses rewarded.
I suspect a better route would have been to pay people money directly UBI style and use personal taxation to make it fairer - let businesses make the decisions they have to make - and give people a safety net until things return to normal. But their intention seems to have been to stop lay offs - which while laudable is very hard to do fairly or in a sustainable way.

Football clubs - and a seperate conversation professional footballers - are being targettted because they're an easy target and because we all spend money on them
Are people going to picket M and S who did 10 billion in sales last year because they're using the scheme?
Are the same rabid media commentators going to come after CEOs or hedge fund managers with the same zeal they're attacking football?


3) We're run by very efficient capitalists. I made my peace with this long ago - I get that many haven't.
The point is its hard to get a bit pregnant.
3 things have allowed us to dominate world club football.. elite coaching, elite player recruitment and the 3rd whithout which the first two can't happen - an elite wage bill and financial structure. Football fans are placed in an unfair position but its literally impossible to compete without competeing finanically and this decision is the product of the same minds that have made deicsions that have put us where we are.

Because they're rationalists I fully expect them to change thier poilicy because the image hit is more costly than the financial decision... but I don't expect them to make different kinds of decisions in the future - on the whole they're a massive plus for the club

Ownership also doesn't define the club - we have a unique ground, unique manager, special players, unique supporters... on the whole its a marriage that works


None of this means I think they've done the right thing here however I do think its a rational thing to do as a business owner in a vaccuum.. in the context of the wider public debate its clearly a massive rick and I suspect they'll back track.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:46 PM by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,712
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:18:56 PM »
Bit of an own goal if its as the BBC are reporting
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,618
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:21:57 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:02:04 PM
I can only find this on LFC

I can not see the BBC's reporting of

on our official site so are we jumping the gun because as Craig says 'furlough' just means 'a leave of absence'.

Can anyone on here point me to where the club says what the BBC reports?

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged."

If LFC had 'self-furloughed' on 100% pay without reference to the government scheme, there would be no financial disadvantage to any member of staff and the second sentence would not have been needed. It would be written something like:

"Liverpool FC continues to pay all staff 100% of their normal salaries. Due to the lack of matchday and much commercial activity, and to comply with government recommendations to 'Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives', and to support our staff, they are not required to work."
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #697 on: Today at 02:23:20 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:13:58 PM
Clearly this is a decision that won't be popular and from a "PR" / image of the club point of view its a diaster
The irony is that I suspect they felt they were doing it the right way as busines owners by using the scheme but topping it up themselves so their employees keep their jobs on full pay... but clearly its a tone deaf move.


A few wider points which I don't think make this as black and white as people are making out

1) Public money is often looked at in the wrong way and its happening here - its not only fungeable the amount is increaseable on a whim. People have referred to this as an 'emergency fund' ... but the scheme open ended its not coming from any 'fund'. The government / nation is already 1.8 trillion in debt - every penny of new money for this scheme is having to be created - quite literally from thin air

In fact the more money the government puts into the economy, the greater the money supply, at a time of severe economic contraction the better - its literally better that the money comes from government than private pockets for this reason. I understand thats counter intutive so don't expect this arguement to be understood in the wider debate


2) From a business point of view the furlough scheme is miconceived.
If only businesses in trouble or without cash are supposed to use it then good business who are profitable and have cash are effectively punished and bad businesses rewarded.
I suspect a better route would have been to pay people money directly UBI style and use personal taxation to make it fairer - let businesses make the decisions they have to make - and give people a safety net until things return to normal. But their intention seems to have been to stop lay offs - which while laudable is very hard to do fairly or in a sustainable way.

Football clubs - and a seperate conversation professional footballers - are being targettted because they're an easy target and because we all spend money on them
Are people going to picket M and S who did 10 billion in sales last year because they're using the scheme?
Are the same rabid media commentators going to come after CEOs or hedge fund managers with the same zeal they're attacking football?


3) We're run by very efficient capitalists. I made my peace with this long ago - I get that many haven't.
The point is its hard to get a bit pregnant.
3 things have allowed us to dominate world club football.. elite coaching, elite player development and the 3rd whithout which the first two can't happen - an elite wage bill and financial structure. Football fans are placed in an unfair position but its literally impossible to compete without competeing finanically and this decision is the product of the same minds that have made deicsions that have put us where we are.

Because they're rationalists I fully expect them to change thier poilicy because the image hit is more costly than the financial decision... but I don't expect them to make different kinds of decisions in the future - on the whole they're a massive plus for the club

Ownership also doesn't define the club - we have a unique ground, unique manager, special players, unique supporters... on the whole its a marriage that works


None of this means I think they've done the right thing here however I do think its a rational thing to do as a business owner in a vaccuum.. in the context of the wider public debate its clearly a massive rick and I suspect they'll back track.


Good post. Will fall on deaf ears mostly.
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #698 on: Today at 02:24:58 PM »
Not good. Surely we can afford to pay them ourselves
Logged
bollocks

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #699 on: Today at 02:30:32 PM »
Massively disappointing that Spirit of Shankly havent come out and outright condemned this.

Their statement yesterday was merely a lot of whataboutery.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,059
  • JFT96.
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #700 on: Today at 02:34:04 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 02:24:58 PM
Not good. Surely we can afford to pay them ourselves

We can. Many, many times over. If we can pay millions to parasitic agents, if we can boast and brag about record revenues and profit and if we can pay our players the wages that we do then we can afford a couple of million quid. It might not even amount to that much.

Honestly, under no circumstance is this acceptable and the more you think of it the worse it gets. I detest the Tories as much as anyone but we shouldn't be taking advantage of this scheme like we are.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #701 on: Today at 02:34:31 PM »
In their defence,  they've written an open letter asking for clarification on a number of issues,  I'd imagine their main response would be based on the answers,  if any,  they receive.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #702 on: Today at 02:35:00 PM »
A bad, bad move by them, hugely disappointing.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,618
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #703 on: Today at 02:35:56 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:13:58 PM
2) From a business point of view the furlough scheme is miconceived.
If only businesses in trouble or without cash are supposed to use it then good business who are profitable and have cash are effectively punished and bad businesses rewarded.
While the furlough scheme certainly has problems, the rest of this comment isn't really fair. Some sectors are inevitably much harder hit than others, regardless of whether businesses are well run or not. Hospitality, travel and many leisure sector companies have seen income stop overnight while they face static or even increased costs, while customers reasonably expect to be immediately refunded. I've mentioned travel several times because I work in the industry and know the pressures - it is an existential threat, even to companies which are normally highly profitable. Not "if this carries on for 18 months", or "if the season is annulled and we have to repay some TV money"; but now - immediately. And in those companies, the highest paid are also taking cuts (in most, bigger cuts than the lower paid).
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:07:54 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:20:25 PM
What this moves shows, and it's not just for Liverpool but for all clubs, is that clubs are moving further and further away from being a community club as they were years past and more into big business.  This is a strictly business decision.  If it was a decision based on community values they wouldn't have done it.
Did you read the rest of the clubs statement, detailing the measures they are taking to support the local community?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 