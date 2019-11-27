Clearly this is a decision that won't be popular and from a "PR" / image of the club point of view its a diaster

The irony is that I suspect they felt they were doing it the right way as busines owners by using the scheme but topping it up themselves so their employees keep their jobs on full pay... but clearly its a tone deaf move.





A few wider points which I don't think make this as black and white as people are making out



1) Public money is often looked at in the wrong way and its happening here - its not only fungeable the amount is increaseable on a whim. People have referred to this as an 'emergency fund' ... but the scheme open ended its not coming from any 'fund'. The government / nation is already 1.8 trillion in debt - every penny of new money for this scheme is having to be created - quite literally from thin air



In fact the more money the government puts into the economy, the greater the money supply, at a time of severe economic contraction the better - its literally better that the money comes from government than private pockets for this reason. I understand thats counter intutive so don't expect this arguement to be understood in the wider debate





2) From a business point of view the furlough scheme is miconceived.

If only businesses in trouble or without cash are supposed to use it then good business who are profitable and have cash are effectively punished and bad businesses rewarded.

I suspect a better route would have been to pay people money directly UBI style and use personal taxation to make it fairer - let businesses make the decisions they have to make - and give people a safety net until things return to normal. But their intention seems to have been to stop lay offs - which while laudable is very hard to do fairly or in a sustainable way.



Football clubs - and a seperate conversation professional footballers - are being targettted because they're an easy target and because we all spend money on them

Are people going to picket M and S who did 10 billion in sales last year because they're using the scheme?

Are the same rabid media commentators going to come after CEOs or hedge fund managers with the same zeal they're attacking football?





3) We're run by very efficient capitalists. I made my peace with this long ago - I get that many haven't.

The point is its hard to get a bit pregnant.

3 things have allowed us to dominate world club football.. elite coaching, elite player recruitment and the 3rd whithout which the first two can't happen - an elite wage bill and financial structure. Football fans are placed in an unfair position but its literally impossible to compete without competeing finanically and this decision is the product of the same minds that have made deicsions that have put us where we are.



Because they're rationalists I fully expect them to change thier poilicy because the image hit is more costly than the financial decision... but I don't expect them to make different kinds of decisions in the future - on the whole they're a massive plus for the club



Ownership also doesn't define the club - we have a unique ground, unique manager, special players, unique supporters... on the whole its a marriage that works





None of this means I think they've done the right thing here however I do think its a rational thing to do as a business owner in a vaccuum.. in the context of the wider public debate its clearly a massive rick and I suspect they'll back track.

