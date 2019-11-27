Exactly. Doesn't matter what anyone else does, Shankly is turning in his grave.
Fuck the new kit, I refuse to buy another kits from the club if this is not reversed.
I buy two kits per year for my two sons.
If they reversed it to try and repair some of the PR damage would it matter to your decision to buy overpriced kits? It doesn´t mean the underlying mentality behind this is reversed. It has been clear for a long time that football at this level is nothing but greed for those who run these clubs. This has just bought a particularly stark illustration of that to the surface.
Fact is shelling out 60+ on a kit was a mugs game before this move, and it will continue to be a mugs game long afterwards.
Buy off DH Gate or some alternative, or just accept you are spending ridiculous amounts of money and well over the odds to line the pockets of those who seek to take as much profit from the game and the clubs we love as possible.
Obviously FSG have done an amazing job on the footy side of things. But while some people are quick to try and defend billionaire owners in relation to other billionaire owners for reasons that basically boil down to tribal loyalty to clubs that long predate these owners and this mass of wealth in the game, I am never going to defend them on some kind of misplaced moral-ground.
They are tolerated for as long as top flight football remains mired in the cesspit of greed and gluttony that it has been increasingly for decades, with the faint hope that one day this may no longer be the case and that clubs may return closer to their community roots, even at the expense of amassing teams of sickeningly overpaid global superstars.