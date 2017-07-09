« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough  (Read 10320 times)

Offline Stussy

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:28:26 AM »
League One, League Two and many Championship clubs are well within their right to use the furlough money as they would face issues of survival. We won't. We can take the hit. Feel humiliated by this decision.
Offline RK7

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:28:38 AM »
Is this confirmed?
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:29:44 AM »
Such a complete over reaction on here it beggars belief. Staff being furloughed still have their jobs to go back to and are getting paid 100% to do nothing during this period. So what that weve used a government scheme to help retain employees? Thats what its there for and why the government did a whole load of QE to fund it. Ffs the faux moral outrage is nauseating. People are getting angrier about this one issue than wars, famine and climate change. Ridiculous. The club havent done anything wrong other than score a bit of a PR own goal. People talking about Klopp leaving and our evil owners are just talking utter twaddle. Sorry but after reading pages of knee jerking I had to say something. This is worst than some of our post game threads. Its like people just want to have a good old whine about something. Anything!
Offline Cozzymoto

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:37:06 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:24:57 AM
Not like you to have a pop at the club.

You just as pissed off at all the banks who have furloughed staff ?

Best off waiting for the next Club statement but you fucking won't.

You really think the club are gonna come out to say theyre using tax payers money? Read in between the line with their latest statement that's probably as good as we're gonna get.

Are you honestly comparing LFC to the banks?

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:40:50 AM »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Today at 01:37:06 AM
You really think the club are gonna come out to say theyre using tax payers money? Read in between the line with their latest statement that's probably as good as we're gonna get.

Are you honestly comparing LFC to the banks?


Not really because the banks make way fucking more money & are always the first in a long line of c*nts demanding bailouts.

You not had a single positive thing to say about the Club in all your time on these boards,people will make up their own minds why that is.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:42:14 AM »
The club (and all clubs) will be currently absolutely hemorrhaging cash. TV money likely to be slashed, match day revenue gone, all club shops shut and merchandise sales gone, unlikely to see any lucrative pre season tour, no market for selling players. All the while still having to pay a huge number of employees. Other than the players themselves volunteering to cover the non playing staff, it has to be this way. The club cannot afford to spend any money it doesnt have to right now. Other clubs will follow and more cuts will come.

My company turns over a hell of a lot more than LFC and all the top brass are absolutely bricking it and looking to save money everywhere. Its times like this I'm glad the club is in the hands of people who know business instead of emotional fan groups.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:42:31 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:32:42 PM
It has little to do with the 'socialist fantasy'. BA has grounded almost all flights. It has furloughed 4,000 pilots and 30,000 ground staff and cabin crew who aren't flying. Wages for those represent almost 40% of turnover. It still has to pay aircraft lease costs and slot fees were paid in advance. Sure, BA are a big company (or part of a big company, IAG) - much bigger than LFC. But the business is at a complete standstill, with little to no income. Companies making profits in the tens or hundreds of millions in profit seem secure, but when that is on the back of revenues in the billions - and those revenues cease - they can run out of cash pretty quickly. One big airline (not the one I work for, or BA) is believed within the industry to have had no more than 6-8 weeks worth of money to pay staff, before furloughing. Pilots - who earn four or five times what cabin crew or ground staff earn - have taken the biggest pay cut (50%).


We are a principled fan base. We like to take care of our own. Unfortunately, our owners operate at the precipice of modern capitalism and so it's a black and white decision for them.

The points about BA all apply to LFC. The staff in question will almost entirely be made up of stewards, security, bar/exec box staff. Canteen staff, stadium tour operators, ticket office etc. Nearly everything that their value is derived from (match days mainly) has been stopped for the foreseeable future. It's likely we won't see full stadiums again this year. The club is going to see next to 0 value in their employment, whilst paying millions in wages.

This scenario would lead to redundancies 99% of the time in any business. This time, the government wants to prevent that. That we are using their scheme specifically designed to do so is not a surprise. Capitalism is not compassionate unfortunately.

Offline redmark

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:44:32 AM »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 01:28:38 AM
Is this confirmed?
LFC statement, you have to read between the lines: "Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged."

BBC: "Leaders Liverpool are the latest Premier League club to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave. Staff affected will receive 80% of their salary through the government's job retention scheme and the club will make up the difference."

'A member of staff who works at Liverpool, and did not wish to be named, told BBC Sport: "The club call their staff their family - I'm not feeling like a family member. Why is a club that turns over [millions of pounds] using a government scheme for its staff, when other businesses are more in need of it? I feel disappointed and I'm feeling that this government scheme could be used by businesses in trouble." The member of stuff added that they were "disappointed, especially after Everton said they were not doing it".

Guardian: "Liverpool fell into that category on Saturday when ­joining Newcastle, Tottenham, Norwich and Bournemouth in ­claiming 80% of non-playing staff wages from the governments ­furlough scheme.

Workers in the clubs stores and in-house television studios are among those affected, with various departments shut down since football was suspended on 13 March. Liverpool will pay the remaining 20% of wages to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged, and last month confirmed that match-day and non-match-day staff would be paid while the season is halted."
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:45:57 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:42:31 AM
We are a principled fan base. We like to take care of our own. Unfortunately, our owners operate at the precipice of modern capitalism and so it's a black and white decision for them.

The points about BA all apply to LFC. The staff in question will almost entirely be made up of stewards, security, bar/exec box staff. Canteen staff, stadium tour operators, ticket office etc. Nearly everything that their value is derived from (match days mainly) has been stopped for the foreseeable future. It's likely we won't see full stadiums again this year. The club is going to see next to 0 value in their employment, whilst paying millions in wages.

This scenario would lead to redundancies 99% of the time in any business. This time, the government wants to prevent that. That we are using their scheme specifically designed to do so is not a surprise. Capitalism is not compassionate unfortunately.



LFC contributes so much to the region economically and culturally, including plenty of tax from club, players and other staff. Fully entitled to utilise this scheme. Id love someone to tell me why they wouldnt want LFC to utilise a scheme to guarantee long term safety of jobs for staff that would otherwise risk being laid off if this pandemic drags on? This is good use of QE generated money. I just simply dont get the backlash.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:46:31 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:42:31 AM
We are a principled fan base. We like to take care of our own. Unfortunately, our owners operate at the precipice of modern capitalism and so it's a black and white decision for them.

The points about BA all apply to LFC. The staff in question will almost entirely be made up of stewards, security, bar/exec box staff. Canteen staff, stadium tour operators, ticket office etc. Nearly everything that their value is derived from (match days mainly) has been stopped for the foreseeable future. It's likely we won't see full stadiums again this year. The club is going to see next to 0 value in their employment, whilst paying millions in wages.

This scenario would lead to redundancies 99% of the time in any business. This time, the government wants to prevent that. That we are using their scheme specifically designed to do so is not a surprise. Capitalism is not compassionate unfortunately.

And we are.
Offline redmark

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:50:35 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:46:31 AM
And we are.
No, we're not. We're asking the government to do it for us.

Though we'll keep taking care of footballers on hundreds of thousands a week. Each.
Offline Dench57

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:51:14 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:24:57 AM
Not like you to have a pop at the club.

You just as pissed off at all the banks who have furloughed staff ?

Best off waiting for the next Club statement but you fucking won't.

You alright mate? When have I had a pop at the club before then? Sorry if I'm not as emotionally invested in Natwest or Barclays as I am in Liverpool Football Club.

Genuinely baffling to me how people can defend this move.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:54:38 AM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:45:57 AM
LFC contributes so much to the region economically and culturally, including plenty of tax from club, players and other staff. Fully entitled to utilise this scheme. Id love someone to tell me why they wouldnt want LFC to utilise a scheme to guarantee long term safety of jobs for staff that would otherwise risk being laid off if this pandemic drags on? This is good use of QE generated money. I just simply dont get the backlash.

Like almost everything the media prints, its just an easy headline to enrage the masses.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:54:41 AM »
Ok so mainly this comes down to using tax payer money to secure the jobs, rather than say cutting higher up the chain, cutting chief executive wages, player wages, etc..

Thing is I fully expect cuts to come there as well. For better or worse FSG are capitalists, in a game with rules now skewered to clubs being good capitalists. Like it or not it is reality.

One can hope that the money not spent now gets recirculated back into the club, into infrastructure, staff, and the local economy (and not players).

The question on whether we should have done this or not is one I dont think any of us can answer. We are looking at a bleeding of revenue from the club for likely 6 to 10 months, it may be a case that we might have to save wherever we can. I dont know the financials, no one here does. By using this scheme jobs will be saved, that's all we can say.

It doesn't sit entirely right with me, but ultimately this is a PR and moral blunder, and I dont know if we can judge the moral aspect of this without the full picture of the financial hit this crisis will bring. For all we know  this may be the best of a shit bunch of options.
Offline redmark

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:54:49 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:42:31 AM
The points about BA all apply to LFC. The staff in question will almost entirely be made up of stewards, security, bar/exec box staff. Canteen staff, stadium tour operators, ticket office etc. Nearly everything that their value is derived from (match days mainly) has been stopped for the foreseeable future. It's likely we won't see full stadiums again this year. The club is going to see next to 0 value in their employment, whilst paying millions in wages.
No.

BA: 34,000 affected staff, highest paid (pilots) taking larger pay cuts; affected staff wages = 40% turnover, income negative (bookings minus cancellation refunds).

LFC: 200 affected staff, highest paid (players) not (yet) affected; affected staff wages = <5% turnover, income 95% secured for the season (possible 10% penalty if season annulled).

Not the same.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:55:05 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:50:35 AM
No, we're not. We're asking the government to do it for us.

Though we'll keep taking care of footballers on hundreds of thousands a week. Each.

As a Club we pay tax on everything,the non playing staff also pay tax,why shouldn't they be allowed to take advantage of something that is funded by that tax,it's not like they claiming the maximum £2500 like workers in other industries are.

Football is just an easy target imo.
Offline redmark

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:56:44 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:55:05 AM
As a Club we pay tax on everything,the non playing staff also pay tax,why shouldn't they be allowed to take advantage of something that is funded by that tax,it's not like they claiming the maximum £2500 like workers in other industries are.

Football is just an easy target imo.
Because we don't need to.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:59:37 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:51:14 AM
You alright mate? When have I had a pop at the club before then? Sorry if I'm not as emotionally invested in Natwest or Barclays as I am in Liverpool Football Club.

Genuinely baffling to me how people can defend this move.

Do you not think that you've overreacted a tad ?

Maybe we should look to move players wages off books,makes sense if we're not allowed to the same Gov help that others are getting.

Can only imagine what would happen if we threw em out on 80%.
Offline RK7

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:00:14 AM »
Thank you redmark.

This is unbelievable, what were they thinking? The owners have seen their investment grow to levels they probably never imagined, yet they can't cover the costs of staff wages of those at the bottom of the pyramid. These people do not need this amount of wealth, something must be done to stop them and others like them .

Offline Dench57

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #499 on: Today at 02:09:23 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:59:37 AM
Do you not think that you've overreacted a tad ?

Maybe we should look to move players wages off books,makes sense if we're not allowed to the same Gov help that others are getting.

Can only imagine what would happen if we threw em out on 80%.

Not at all mate, stand by my original statement that this is an absolute fucking embarrassment from the club. You crack on with your whataboutisms though  :thumbup
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #500 on: Today at 02:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:09:23 AM
Not at all mate, stand by my original statement that this is an absolute fucking embarrassment from the club. You crack on with your whataboutisms though  :thumbup

I'll wait for the Club to make another statement,certainly won't be telling them to fuck off.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #501 on: Today at 02:17:17 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:54:49 AM
No.

BA: 34,000 affected staff, highest paid (pilots) taking larger pay cuts; affected staff wages = 40% turnover, income negative (bookings minus cancellation refunds).

LFC: 200 affected staff, highest paid (players) not (yet) affected; affected staff wages = <5% turnover, income 95% secured for the season (possible 10% penalty if season annulled).

Not the same.

Either business is furloughing staff that are unable to generate revenue or partake in business operations. Thats the same, right?

If we go into more granular detail - BA are grounding staff who work on planes/check in desks as they are not running. Similarly, we are furloughing staff who work at match day bars/club shops, that are no longer running.

BA are not selling planes though. Nor will they be downgrading them or skimping on maintenance until they can use them again. Similarly to planes, players are assets that are guaranteed to generate huge monetary value once this is over. Conversely, on a spreadsheet - the Anfield bar man is a dead weight as it stands.

We have 675 non playing staff & 2,000 temps last season. Even if they only accounted for 30m of the 309m wage bill last year, that comes to £2.5m a month. Thats a pretty big cash outflow for a business of our size.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:21:43 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:56:44 AM
Because we don't need to.

In some kind of just world - yes. In practice, any other sane business would be (is) doing what were doing. If we were a pet store or a dairy, no one would give a flying fuck.
Offline RK7

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #503 on: Today at 02:25:51 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:21:43 AM
In some kind of just world - yes. In practice, any other sane business would be (is) doing what were doing. If we were a pet store or a dairy, no one would give a flying fuck.

If those stores were owned by billionaires then those people that "get it" would give a flying F###. It's wrong.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #504 on: Today at 02:33:32 AM »
there is no way the club has no money to pay these people... hope they will change it asap
