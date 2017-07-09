Ok so mainly this comes down to using tax payer money to secure the jobs, rather than say cutting higher up the chain, cutting chief executive wages, player wages, etc..



Thing is I fully expect cuts to come there as well. For better or worse FSG are capitalists, in a game with rules now skewered to clubs being good capitalists. Like it or not it is reality.



One can hope that the money not spent now gets recirculated back into the club, into infrastructure, staff, and the local economy (and not players).



The question on whether we should have done this or not is one I dont think any of us can answer. We are looking at a bleeding of revenue from the club for likely 6 to 10 months, it may be a case that we might have to save wherever we can. I dont know the financials, no one here does. By using this scheme jobs will be saved, that's all we can say.



It doesn't sit entirely right with me, but ultimately this is a PR and moral blunder, and I dont know if we can judge the moral aspect of this without the full picture of the financial hit this crisis will bring. For all we know this may be the best of a shit bunch of options.