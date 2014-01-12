Argentina - Maradona & Messi

Brazil - Pele & Garrincha

England - Gerrard & Moore

France - Zidane & Thuram

Germany - Beckenbauer & G. Muller

Holland - Cruyff & Van Basten

Italy - Maldini & Baresi

Spain - Xavi & Iniesta

Central European alliance - C. Ronaldo & Eusebio

The Eastern Bloc - Puskas & Hagi

The rest of the UK - Dalglish & Souness

The Latin American African Asian Oceanic Alliance - Best & Barnes

Wildcard 1/Brazil 2 - Ronaldo & Ronaldinho

Wildcard 2/Arg-Ita - Di Stefano & Redondo



The pick order will go Steal 1: Tubby, Steal 2: Gerry. Please both post your decisions in this thread here. Maybe with a picture of said player if you can be arsed.



Double post to avoid it getting lost over the page -Now that you've all so kindly listed the players you don't want to be stolen, I am happy to reveal that Gerry and Tubby can now steal one additional player from the list below. Also, what wasn't mentioned previously is that each of these 3 steals must come from a different position (1 x attacker, 1 x midfielder or winger, 1 defender or keeper), so make sure that still applies guys. No other restrictions apply other than you both not being able to steal from the same team this round. But you are able to steal from anyone you already stole from last round. Namaste.