Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building

Offline Lastrador

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 10:01:55 PM
Three questions for the Gallery of peanuts


1. Why is Stubby so clueless? He has 2/3 of our starting attack from Day 1, sat on his arse for a fortnight and demanded all our players list like he was cast on the set of the Hateful Eight

2. WTF happened - a guy takes a two hour nap and Poland is invoked as the Cornhole Capital of the World

3.  When unsure what to do next - blame Betty, DeFacto or Samie (Wash, Rinse and Repeat). Whos turn is it?
Cause hes a lazy fat fuck?
Online Stubby!

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 PM »
One man's cluelessness is another man's complete lack of planning, attention to detail and inherent laziness.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 PM »
Ive just been Face Timing Rivaldo to let him know hes made the cut for our team and I have to say he look delighted with the news, he really does.

Online Stubby!

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 PM »
That's clearly not Rivaldo - it's Marc Wilmots, has he been taken already?
Online vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 PM »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM »
And the award for worst haircuts in midfield goes to...
Online vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:40:31 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:53:17 PM


Sorry again for the confusion, unless Samie was confused in which case fuck off.

Why is this team full of cloggies?
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:13:44 PM
Magnifique

Un chose derniere, mon frere



Sadio & Suarez Anthem (made by Heung-Min Son)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_OO2PuGz-H8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_OO2PuGz-H8</a>


Climbing up on Solsbury Hill
I could see the City Lights

Wind was blowing time stood still
Eagle flew out of the night

He was something to observe
Came in close I heard a voice

Standing stretching every nerve
Had to Listen had no choice

I did not believe Bettys information
Just had to trust imagination

Sadio's heart going boom boom boom
Son, grab your things I've come to take you home...



To keep in silence I resigned
My friends would think I was a nut

Turning water into wine
Open doors would soon be shut

So I wait from day to day
For my life was in a rut

Until I thought what I would say
Which connection I should cut

I was feeling part of scenery
I walked right of the machinery

My heart going boom boom boom
Grab your things Luis we come to take you home



Yeah back home....


Today I don't need a replacement
I tell them what the smile on my face meant
My heart going





You can keep my things and come to take me home 

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:56 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM
And the award for worst haircuts in midfield goes to...

Hair comes and goes mate, but talent is forever.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:19 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Offline Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:34:14 AM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:17:37 PM
I've consulted the oracle that is Wikipedia and it turns out Virgil is in fact Italian.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virgil

Therefore, can we swap him for Ayala in our line up?

 :wave

First sign of doubt in the Prof/Samie duo here. Realized you've over committed to mediocrity?
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:46:40 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:17:07 PM
We at #TEAMTDT are happy with our team but as always we're looking to improve. The search for perfection is never over.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:48:11 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:40 AM
We've put Maldini as a winger and got busted, we need to misdirect people ASAP
Offline Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 02:38:34 AM »
Still going with the same team as before.

Offline Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 02:44:48 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:38:34 AM
Still going with the same team as before.


Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 03:13:05 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:38:34 AM


Splinter Max Power (as if that's his real name)  and his CIA team into a thousand pieces or at least lets do some swapsies....  Same goes for Claus, Gerry, or Stubby!!!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSw9sjqYK_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSw9sjqYK_I</a>

Zambrotta and Facchetti, Nesta, Bergomi and Scirea?  More like a monopoly of defenders amongst two teams.... hmmm
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:02 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Offline Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 06:02:41 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 03:13:05 AM
Splinter Max Power (as if that's his real name)  and his CIA team into a thousand pieces or at least lets do some swapsies....  Same goes for Claus, Gerry, or Stubby!!!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSw9sjqYK_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSw9sjqYK_I</a>

Zambrotta and Facchetti, Nesta, Bergomi and Scirea?  More like a monopoly of defenders amongst two teams.... hmmm

Make me an offer that I can't refuse.
Online vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 07:41:47 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:02:41 AM
Make me an offer that I can't refuse.

Being fired out of a cannon?




Online KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 09:38:46 AM »
Clocking in to see what fucked up plans Betty has for our teams today!

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 09:50:10 AM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 09:38:46 AM
Clocking in to see what fucked up plans Betty has for our teams today!



Im fine with whatever he has planned.

Online Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 10:37:05 AM »
Missing an updated formation from Robbie after his swapsies. Plus Durl never told us which of the two formations below he was going with. Also Sheer Mag hasn't been in here for days. His team is down Di Stefano and Xabi, and must contain the bald genius.

Teams -

Trend/Bobby - Son & co


Claus - A Dutch masterpiece


Flash + Dick - Euro Alliance and friends


Hazell - Scottish-Czech, Welsh & Irish


Insole Petrol - A Nations of Cheats


Lastrador - Hipster Bloc


Durlmints - The Greatest Nation of earth


KingLuis - Anglo-Liverpudlian Republic


Sheer Guardiola - Spain/Barca


Xabi out, Bald Genius in

Dream Team - worst Italy ever


Robbie - Argentina ish


Chakan - Brazil


Defacto - Better Brazil


Max - Argie Italian hopscotch


Gerry - 11 from 11 Phallic FC


Tubby - Unpicked 11, be nice or else
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:21 PM by Betty Blue »
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 11:00:53 AM »
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 11:02:25 AM »
Not sure why Gerry has Ruggeri, unless there's two with that name
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 11:05:45 AM »
I was told by usually reliable sources that he was available  ::)
Online Stubby!

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 11:19:40 AM »
Ok, so looking through, I needed to swap out a couple of players, updated team:

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 11:21:14 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:05:45 AM
I was told by usually reliable sources that he was available  ::)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 12:04:24 PM »
Let's go with this then

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 12:11:44 PM »
What was Sheers challenge? Did he just have to pick an entire starting eleven from a single game? Glad hes clarified he wasnt picking Jonny Heitinga though.
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 01:00:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:11:44 PM
What was Sheers challenge? Did he just have to pick an entire starting eleven from a single game? Glad hes clarified he wasnt picking Jonny Heitinga though.

I do remember he had the gall to type that we should PM him when his turn came up --- as if.

Samie PM him :)
Online vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 01:00:40 PM »
Looking forward now to the re-draw, with these teams, particularly the        

teams and their patrons, who on the whole, have made a pigs ear of the big teams. Time to put them in the hands of the pro's, BB
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:02 PM by vivabobbycurmudgeongraham »
Offline deFacto

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 01:40:48 PM »
What does Le Betts have in store next :D
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 01:44:52 PM »
Online Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »


The Final Curtain

Forget swapsies, it's time to get to the nitty gritty. It's time for STEALS.

Although I think both Gerry and Tubby have done pretty great with what they could find in the bargain bin, they were still dealt a duff hand. So they deserve something extra from me. Even more so since neither of them kicked up a fuss about it. So here's what's going to happen now -

Both Tubby and Gerry will get two steals each from any of the final teams above. BUT each of these teams will be allowed to protect TWO players and make them unpickable. For ease I am going to suggest who these two players should be for each team, but you all have ONE HOUR to come in here and tell me if you want to change who you're protecting.

Furthermore, once a team has had a player stolen from they are immune from any more steals from either Gerry or Tubby.

Argentina - Maradona & Messi
Brazil - Pele & Garrincha
England - Gerrard & Moore
France - Zidane & Henry
Germany - Beckenbauer & G. Muller
Holland - Cruyff & Van Basten
Italy - Maldini & Baggio
Spain - Xavi & Iniesta
Central European alliance - C. Ronaldo & Eusebio
The Eastern Bloc - Puskas & Hagi
The rest of the UK - Dalglish & Souness
The Latin American African Asian Oceanic Alliance - Best & Barnes
Wildcard 1/Brazil 2 - Ronaldo & Ronaldinho
Wildcard 2/Arg-Ita - Di Stefano & Redondo



The pick order will go Steal 1: Tubby, Steal 2: Gerry, Steal 3: Tubby, Steal 4: Gerry. Please both post your decisions in this thread here. Maybe with a picture of said player if you can be arsed.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:47 PM by Betty Blue »
Online Durlmints

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 01:50:12 PM »
Français Final

Offline deFacto

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 01:51:17 PM »
Bloody thieves!

I protect Ronaldo and Ronaldinho
Online KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 01:57:14 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 09:38:46 AM
Clocking in to see what fucked up plans Betty has for our teams today!



I take it back, I take it all back!!

I'll protect Gerrard & Moore.
