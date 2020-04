« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:19 AM by Trendisdestiny »

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:

It’s there to remind our lads who they’re playing for and to remind the opposition who they’re playing against! - Bill Shankly



We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp



You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer