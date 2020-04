We welcome Platini to join the German team.Use this11.com for tactics for football This does of course mean that we regrettably bid farewell to Gunter Netzer as part of the current set up. Netzer first caught the attention of our chief scout following the breathtaking completion of an accuracy-based football challenge on live television: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDO3SOVH2go&t=214s Since then, Netzer has gone on to prove himself to be a hugely valuable part of the team - We thank him for all of his efforts, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Sources close to Netzer confirm that he now plans to continue his passion of appearing on panel based TV shows, and has secured a slot on an upcoming special edition of BBC One's 'Pointless'.