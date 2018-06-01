« previous next »
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:29:09 PM
Not necessarily. Is he any better than what we have. (Dont know to be honest with you!).

He's definitely better than Alaba. If only for nostalgic hipsterness.
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:21:50 PM

Greek Fire

Despite the shunning of their players by the European Alliance, the Greeks have since regrouped and are now bringing the big guns with them to offer reinforcements to the depleted alliance after the Scandinavian betrayal. This time they have rounded up legends of the past who graced the Greek first division. Step up Rivaldo, Cambiasso, Abidal, Essien, Jarni, and err Igor Biscan. It's worth noting that they were so committed to the cause that two of these players have even been kidnapped from other teams. Nick & Flash may now select a maximum of 2 of these players to upgrade their side with.



Is this the real ending from The Rock? 

Good luck Nick and Flash, once you go Greek? 

Nick, your Lambda Chi name is Gentosucks.....   Flash, your Lambda Chi name is Ming's-ding-a-ling...  You are now brothers! Congrats





Offline Prof

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:15:48 PM
Bin Conte, prof, swallow your pride, you know it makes sense
It's Bruno Conti (1982 World Cup winner and the Mayor of Rome) not Antonio Conte.

Why would we bin off one of our best players?

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 PM »
Game of Thrones that gif I think?

And I dont want to appear ungrateful but, its not a Stelios list is it?
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 PM »
Cambiasso only arrived today and hasn't even had his medical with me yet and yet he's now on my transfer list  ;D


Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:32:21 PM
Zenden, Leto, Garcia, Pennant? Feels like we shipped out half our Rafa signings to Greece at one point.

El Zhar too. Trend and Bobby will fight you for him though.
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:35:24 PM
Cambiasso only arrived today and hasn't even had his medical with me yet and yet he's now on my transfer list  ;D




Footballers these day's eh.
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
I mean, Ill assume you neglected Luis Garcia on purpose.

He doesn't know his Essien from his elbow  ;)
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:35:24 PM
Cambiasso only arrived today and hasn't even had his medical with me yet and yet he's now on my transfer list  ;D




It's great isn't it. I'll let you pick one of Trend's players to replace him if he goes.
Offline Prof

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 11:39:03 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 10:57:54 PM
Exactly, Gerrence

Calling the 1970s? Anyone know how to build a fucking 3-5-2 please apply

Head exploding!!!!!!!!!

I am murdering a piece of cantaloupe at present

First person to bring up Son kills another piece of French fruit
What are you on about?

It's a lopsided 3-5-2 with an attacking RWB and a defensive LWB.

We made the diagram all symmetrical because lopsided formations don't seem to get the love they deserve.

Do you prefer it looking like this?

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 11:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:39:01 PM
It's great isn't it. I'll let you pick one of Trend's players to replace him if he goes.



any other team please  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 PM »
Let's start the actual matches Betts. This is fun an all but let's skip the fuckin' foreplay here.
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 11:44:46 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:28:34 PM
Let's talk about Harry, Trend. Is Son, son of Harry? I detect a resemblance...




Old School Sonshine!  I like it little darlin....  Ke has a left peg too -- could really work, its alright.

Let start the procession first and lets put a call into Jamie Webster see if can whip up something

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hlz7BSxc_FU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hlz7BSxc_FU</a>

Son and Ke Son (no relation to the battle of Khe San)





Offline Prof

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:21 PM
Let's start the actual matches Betts. This is fun an all but let's skip the fuckin' foreplay here.
Betty isn't close to finished yet

Have we even had all the teams put together?  Is there another wild card to come yet?
Offline Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 PM »
Gilberto Silva as another one who played in Greece for a while.
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM »
I think Fatty only but he's a wildcard.  :D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 PM »


Feel the Rhythm

The evil English empire have invaded and stolen Northern Ireland for themselves. This now means that the unattached Best and Jennings have the option join up with the Anglo-Liverpudlian national team. An announcement is expected within the next 24 hours. However, news of Best's potential arrival and initial rumours that Barnes was going to be shunted to the bench in favour of Mane have led him to renounce his English nationality and declare himself Jamaican! He is now eligible for the South American African Alliance.



Also, a knock on effect of this has led to the Scots calling for aid from France as per the 'Auld Alliance'. First established in 1295, it states that the French must come to Scotland's aid if called to for the purpose of controlling England's numerous invasions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auld_Alliance (it's a real thing :D )

The French are therefore sending over disgraced former star Platini in the hopes of him filling Best's void.




Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:33:32 PM
It's Bruno Conti (1982 World Cup winner and the Mayor of Rome) not Antonio Conte.

Why would we bin off one of our best players?

Spelling mistake soz, I assumed it was Bruno. You bin off a Mayor for a Prince every time
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 PM »
Jamaica we have a bobsled team!

Sanka yer dead?

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Betty isn't close to finished yet

Have we even had all the teams put together?  Is there another wild card to come yet?

We're a few days out at least. Gerry and Tubby have wildcards to play. Then there is a special surprise after that...
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:35:33 PM
El Zhar too. Trend and Bobby will fight you for him though.

Be careful where you cut Betty, you don't wanna go out on a limb
Offline Prof

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:32:21 PM
Initial thoughts from that list are that Essiens all round excellence could be an improvement on Paulo Sousa. Ive always had a soft spot for Rivaldo but getting him in might need a formation tweak.

Zenden, Leto, Garcia, Pennant? Feels like we shipped out half our Rafa signings to Greece at one point.
How about this lad... A model of composure...

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 PM »
Dont know if this makes things better than what we had but what about the same defence, then:

De Bruyne.  Essien

Figo.  Rivaldo.  Ronaldo

Eusebio

I think that would be rather tasty.
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 12:00:00 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:21 PM
Let's start the actual matches Betts. This is fun an all but let's skip the fuckin' foreplay here.

Hey chief brown noser, Samie? 

Offline Prof

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 12:00:11 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:48:09 PM
Spelling mistake soz, I assumed it was Bruno. You bin off a Mayor for a Prince every time
Ah OK. Fair enough

Betty, I assume we're not allowed to dip into the free transfer market now are we?
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 12:00:55 AM »
I reject those accusations, if anything you are the brownest of nosers sir.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 12:02:33 AM »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 12:00:11 AM
Ah OK. Fair enough

Betty, I assume we're not allowed to dip into the free transfer market now are we?

Afraid not. Once your formation is locked in that's it. Unless I do something like steal half your team.
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 12:02:48 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:57:40 PM
Dont know if this makes things better than what we had but what about the same defence, then:

De Bruyne.  Essien

Figo.  Rivaldo.  Ronaldo

Eusebio

I think that would be rather tasty.

I would worry about the risk of your top 4 players ending with the O .      You never know these days what is in Betty's special surprise...

Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 12:05:39 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:00:55 AM
I reject those accusations, if anything you are the brownest of nosers sir.



"Hey Betts, lets"

"wait to you see what Betty has in store for "you"

"Hey Betty, we're prepared" (Assuming you mean contraception)

Betty Betty Betty..... Prof Prof Prof

Been riding their jocks for awhile mate --- its noticeable.
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 12:07:11 AM »
Well yeah because that's their names..at least on here.   ;D I'm not going to be calling them Jack and Jill am i?
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 12:14:35 AM »
So now we have Harry Johnson or Kew Son John or Barnes Heung Harry with Hugo uptop. Like it
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 12:27:23 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:07:11 AM
Well yeah because that's their names..at least on here.   ;D I'm not going to be calling them Jack and Jill am i?

Or Kevin...
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 01:26:17 AM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:39:03 PM
What are you on about?

It's a lopsided 3-5-2 with an attacking RWB and a defensive LWB.

We made the diagram all symmetrical because lopsided formations don't seem to get the love they deserve.

Do you prefer it looking like this?



First, let me be clear.  You three have a lovely team -- all bullshit aside.

Second, 3-5-2 is a system that Maldini would not play in unless he was the left sided CB --- he is one of the, if not the, greatest ever left backs and can play wingback in 5-3-2 but he is not an outside middie in 3-5-2 (that's why Gerrence was talking about altitude sickness).

Third, Conti is an impressive selection at outside right, but I tend to agree with VivaBG that Rivera could have played there more effectively --- which would allow you to play Conti on the outside left midfield (and since he is left footed, it would not be a huge transition) - I know he did not play there, but if truth be told (both Conti and Rivera could be effective on either flank or in the middle) - they were this good. You could switch them in the middle of the game and get results on work rate alone. It is not the same situation as the modern day player, their work rates, skill sets could elevate your team --- Allowing Tardelli and Albertini to play box to box --- and then possibly find an Attack Mid to play with Baggio and Del Piero. 

Fourth, one option would have been to move Cannavaro to Ayala's position and sit in Maldini on the left side of the back three but you have to start Ayala I believe because of Swapsies.

Fifth, the midfield of Albertini, Tardelli and (never heard of Benetti) --- might be too similar.  The midfield balance is key here -- as you get a shit ref and all three of your middies could have yellows by 20 minutes in...   If you had a Redondo like player, I think the work rate of your other four midfielders would carry the day. 

Sixth,  and more to your question.  How to set up a 3-5-2 (the wide players are not wingbacks which was my criticism of Maldini in your first schema and your lopsided one is not really 3-5-2 as Maldini's starting position does not matter - he's not a left midfielder) -- and it hard to create perfection I know --->  but for all the shit I got about Son playing wide mid in this formation, he is a better option than Maldini playing the same role in the same formation because of attacking differentials. 

Lopsided is fine --- its admission that you want to attack down the right side, but the space will largely be found on the left...  Something to think about at least.
The key to a good 3-5-2 is having wide midfielders who pin their opponents in their own half --- > forcing them into the ball winnings areas for your dominant CM's and then countering/catching opponents CB's split apart to exploit.
Baresi is the perfect sweeper for this formation and Maldini the perfect LCB -- but (imo) you are married to Benetti in the middle instead of dominating the wide areas. 

Imagine dominating the entire pitch with
Back line - check
CM - check
wide area - 1/2 check  ****
forwards - last part of the puzzle although you have the two I would play.

Honestly, you three are not far away from where you want to be --- I get frustrated with setups of 3-5-2 (knowing that we all share different ideas of what it takes to play a position ----> as the modern game has evolved and valued different attributes.
And that the 3-5-2 formation, its days are long past.  Mostly, now its a disguised 4-5-1 or 4-4-2... 

Finally, also, I realize its easy to get caught up in formation orgiastic analysis and the semantics of football -- something players and coaches both ignore at the top levels, because the game is fluid.  But more than most systems of play, the 3-5-2 is not as well understood as it should be (which may transfer to a lack of votes when it comes time) ...When a good 3-5-2 works, its a smothering blanket that recycles the ball to areas where damage can be done.  At its worst there is space in the middle in front of Baresi and behind your DMs from which a smart striker can then expose the back three with wide runners and clever combination play - which is probably why a flat back 4 evolution occurred soon thereafter.

The three principles of defending include ----> Pressure, Cover and Balance...  without wide domination it can be too easy in some cases for the opponent to play out of and then advance into known pockets in the gaps of the 3-5-2, and then on to destabilize the Back 3's balance... 

This is why a CM pairing of Albertini, Tardelli and Benetti is overkill.  it is like taking a pontoon boat to a swimming pool.   

You'll get it...                       
Online Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 01:29:50 AM »
Trend nailed it. That team is a pile of hipster shit.
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 02:43:57 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:29:50 AM
Trend nailed it. That team is a pile of hipster shit.

And then some...
Online KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 05:38:17 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:21:50 PM
Step up Rivaldo, Cambiasso, Abidal, Essien, Jarni, Luis Garcia, and err Igor Biscan.

Online Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 05:57:22 AM »


There we go. Always a risk adding a bald to proceedings, but Stam and The Virgil are about as fast and dominant a centre back pairing as you can get.

Also fixed Cruyff's number, because the guys playing Maldini as a fucking winger were mad about that.
Online KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 06:11:56 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 09:19:51 PM

Our team is a friend to all nations ;D

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:27:13 PM

I was going to proclaim that this might just be the greatest World Cup song ever. But then I saw that Barnes has been brutally snatched away from us! And then I remembered, Barnes can't rap anyway!!!! Instead, we're bringing in heavy reinforcements for our Euro 2021 Three Lions remake: Georgie Best, Gazza...... and now, Londons finest...... Big Shaq! Check the statistaks!



Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:57:22 AM
There we go. Always a risk adding a bald to proceedings, but Stam and The Virgil are about as fast and dominant a centre back pairing as you can get.

Also fixed Cruyff's number, because the guys playing Maldini as a fucking winger were mad about that.

I love this. Might actually be better than your original team? ;D
Online Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1438 on: Today at 06:19:36 AM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 06:11:56 AM
I love this. Might actually be better than your original team? ;D

Red Ron would still be preferable, just based on his piss boiling ability.



He never took down this tweet. Absolute legend.
