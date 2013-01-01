« previous next »
Author Topic: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building  (Read 8592 times)

Offline Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 07:41:17 PM
Nice team mate...

Might consider Zanetti too although Zambrotta is fantastic.
Like Aimar a lot there but you might consider Aguero in the Kempes position
Simeone at DM might be an option too.

Not far off mate

Zanetti was unfortunately already taken by the Argies.

I did consider Simeone and Gattuso for that destroyer role, however, I am confident in my defence and Cambiasso and Albertini are both allrounders that can win the ball back, link the defence and attack and score occasionally too.

Kempes provides directness to my team. Aguero is a great player but I think he benefits greatly for playing in City team that has had Silva, Toure and De Bruyne laying it on plate for him.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:11:50 PM
Gentile >

Actually, I'm not sure. I think he might be a better defender than Costacurta (more brutal, at least) but Ayala was classier than him.

Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:10:10 PM
Costacurta > Ayala

Both of these can be argued either way. I think they are of roughly similar quality. Costacurta and Gentile generally also played alongside some all-time great defenders. Whereas Ayala was the leader in that Valencia team.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 09:47:38 PM
We're gonna get smashed having no recognised wing backs with the three behind. Alternative is 433, play Lauren, and Godin out of position as full backs or 4231, Vidal Essien holding with Francescoli, Cubillas and Luis, with Hugo uptop?

Agree...

The problem is a back 4 means out of position CB's --- which can be exposed too.

Never been in a situation where we struggled so much to identify enough quality marking backs/wing backs and wide middies.

I supposed we could go down a notch and start looking at effective but not sexy wide mids ---

Chile had a LB who was highly rated long time ago.
Could rethink one of the CB's - like Gamarra, Radebe, Godin, Kuffour et al and see if they have ever played wide like Bergomi or Maldini/Mihailojovic etc.. (switching back and forth)

Personally at this moment --- I do not think we should give in and try to find marking backs or start them... probably better to find out if we are going to get Weah, E'to, Mane or anyone else on the menu....

But I'd rather attack, attack, attack with the people we have --- and go down fighting with two DM's.
Offline Insole Petrol

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 10:21:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:30:27 PM
Hey Betts, the newbie Insole posted his final German lineup but you haven't given his tuppence yet.  ;D


Easy come, easy go. Maybe now some of your rogue shouts from earlier might end up getting the call up after all?
Offline Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 PM »
Per Mertesacker in an All Time German XI you loved to see it.  8)
Offline Hazell

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:58 PM
Per Mertesacker in an All Time German XI you loved to see it.  8)

Agreed. Without him, Insole's team would have a feeling of Mertesacker Emptiness.
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 10:20:13 PM
Agree...

The problem is a back 4 means out of position CB's --- which can be exposed too.

Never been in a situation where we struggled so much to identify enough quality marking backs/wing backs and wide middies.

I supposed we could go down a notch and start looking at effective but not sexy wide mids ---

Chile had a LB who was highly rated long time ago.
Could rethink one of the CB's - like Gamarra, Radebe, Godin, Kuffour et al and see if they have ever played wide like Bergomi or Maldini/Mihailojovic etc.. (switching back and forth)

Personally at this moment --- I do not think we should give in and try to find marking backs or start them... probably better to find out if we are going to get Weah, E'to, Mane or anyone else on the menu....

But I'd rather attack, attack, attack with the people we have --- and go down fighting with two DM's.

Fuck it lets go 325
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:39:31 PM
Agreed. Without him, Insole's team would have a feeling of Mertesacker Emptiness.

Wanker. I was going to crowbar something similar in.
Offline Hazell

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:45:34 PM
Wanker. I was going to crowbar something similar in.

Sorry ;D
Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 PM »


Something like this T? Give em hell buddy I'm off to me scratch
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 10:54:43 PM


Something like this T? Give em hell buddy I'm off to me scratch

Ill post a final one for Torquemada the grand inquisteur (French version)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:53:05 PM
Sorry ;D

Made worse by the fact VivaBobbystole the Son from my heart.
Offline Hazell

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:00:07 PM
Made worse by the fact VivaBobbystole the Son from my heart.

Nice :D
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:22:00 PM
Nice :D

He was rumoured to want the Best player Zimbabwe has ever produced but his partner Trend warned him that Ndlovu alone was not enough.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:13:12 AM »
Final tinkering and then we'll post....

Option #1



Option #2



Option #3




Thoughts....

Offline Lastrador

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 01:06:18 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 12:13:12 AM
Final tinkering and then we'll post....

Option #1



Option #2



Option #3




Thoughts....
I'll just say, Kwadwo Asamoah.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 01:28:45 AM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:06:18 AM
I'll just say, Kwadwo Asamoah.

Yeah, we know of him --- had him in the next tier (effective, good, but not great)...  Might be worth a look.  Let's see what others think
Offline Lastrador

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 01:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:28:45 AM
Yeah, we know of him --- had him in the next tier (effective, good, but not great)...  Might be worth a look.  Let's see what others think
Well, it's better than having a lumbering center back in there, or a number 10.
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 02:41:56 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:54:12 PM
I'm impressed you've enough time to edit Son's Wiki page and keep posting on here so frequently, Trend ;D

I am a bitch of SON....but I rarely edit other people's work (as I have too much of my own to edit).

Keep trying, metaphors about dying on hills and editing wikis is devastatingly cruel.  Stop it you bad boy.   :lmao :lmao :lmao

Online Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 02:50:32 AM »
Awesome, so we're all ready to go.

Let's get to it
