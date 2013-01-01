We're gonna get smashed having no recognised wing backs with the three behind. Alternative is 433, play Lauren, and Godin out of position as full backs or 4231, Vidal Essien holding with Francescoli, Cubillas and Luis, with Hugo uptop?



Agree...The problem is a back 4 means out of position CB's --- which can be exposed too.Never been in a situation where we struggled so much to identify enough quality marking backs/wing backs and wide middies.I supposed we could go down a notch and start looking at effective but not sexy wide mids ---Chile had a LB who was highly rated long time ago.Could rethink one of the CB's - like Gamarra, Radebe, Godin, Kuffour et al and see if they have ever played wide like Bergomi or Maldini/Mihailojovic etc.. (switching back and forth)Personally at this moment --- I do not think we should give in and try to find marking backs or start them... probably better to find out if we are going to get Weah, E'to, Mane or anyone else on the menu....But I'd rather attack, attack, attack with the people we have --- and go down fighting with two DM's.