Author Topic: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)  (Read 16239 times)

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #640 on: July 6, 2020, 10:21:14 PM »
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 AM »
For those who might be interested, there is a new group of just under 100 clinicians who are raising concerns and arguing for evidence-based gender medicine. There are clearly issues that need to be addressed and researched - for example, if most children desist during puberty, is it wise to put them on a path of lifelong medicalisation without assessements of outcomes and possible health issues? Why the recent sudden rise (> 4000%) in girls identifying as trans?

There have been major changes recently in how childhood dysphoria is treated but the medical evidence to support these changes is limited at best. This can't go on.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:52:45 AM »
I have great concerns about hormone treatment for kids for any reason...



Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:32:14 AM

I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here that seemed to fly by without comment.

It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.

As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice,  only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.

I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 12:47:29 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:52:45 AM
I have great concerns about hormone treatment for kids for any reason...

It's irresponsible in the absence of a reliable diagnostic tool and medical evidence. One of the puberty blockers prescribed off-label is Lupron, which is used in the treatment of prostate cancer. I expect a major medical scandal at some point in the future.

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 12:03:18 PM
I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here that seemed to fly by without comment.

It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.

As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice,  only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.

I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.

It's worrying for the kids and teens caught up in this. Have you heard of the case of Dr Ken Zucker? He was the first high-profile case I'd heard of, but it worked to silence anyone else who might have thought to speak up. There are so many people who are too worried to talk about it because the backlash is horrendous, so it's a relief to see them get organised and try to open up a dialogue. There's a reason trans activists bully, vilify and threaten critics of the affirmation model. If TAs had science and evidence on their side, they would use it. It's reminiscent of other science deniers.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:45:43 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:32:14 AM
For those who might be interested, there is a new group of just under 100 clinicians who are raising concerns and arguing for evidence-based gender medicine. There are clearly issues that need to be addressed and researched - for example, if most children desist during puberty, is it wise to put them on a path of lifelong medicalisation without assessements of outcomes and possible health issues? Why the recent sudden rise (> 4000%) in girls identifying as trans?

There have been major changes recently in how childhood dysphoria is treated but the medical evidence to support these changes is limited at best. This can't go on.
The apparent lack of research is concerning. Huge life changing decisions are being made. These, rightly, should be made in light of the best medical practice and science, but if the research is lacking, they are making seat of their pants determinations.
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 12:03:18 PM
I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here that seemed to fly by without comment.

It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.

As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice,  only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.

I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.
Actually, I read your prior post and the links to you provided. I hope that the situation transitioning individuals is not as bad as those examples. When I have some time, I will try gain a better understanding of the state of research in this area (of which I know very little). But there does appear to be the (disturbing) distinct whiff of dogma in the air.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:52:23 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:45:43 PM
The apparent lack of research is concerning. Huge life changing decisions are being made. These, rightly, should be made in light of the best medical practice and science, but if the research is lacking, they are making of their pants determinations.

At the moment, the affirmation model is being pushed aggressively when we know that most children's dysphoria will resolve itself during puberty. Anyone who recommends counselling/therapy, because trauma and other mental health issues are known to contribute to dysphoria, gets accused of conversion therapy. This is not in the children's best interests.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:54:02 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 07:36:39 PM
At the moment, the affirmation model is being pushed aggressively when we know that most children's dysphoria will resolve itself during puberty. Anyone who recommends counselling/therapy, because trauma and other mental health issues are known to contribute to dysphoria, gets accused of conversion therapy. This is not in the children's best interests.

Is it really true that anyone recommending Counselling/therapy gets accused of ''conversion therapy''?

I'm a counsellor myself and have not come across this. I used to work with people in various stages of transition and counselling/therapy is part and parcel of the transitioning process, is encouraged and, in my experience, embraced by most.

The treatment the NHS offers for GD includes plenty of counselling for both those in transition and their families. https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/gender-dysphoria/treatment/

I can only speak from personal experience and a longstanding personal interest in the topic, but I've not come across those accusations of conversion therapy.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:25:56 AM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 07:36:39 PM

Bio, little did I realise when I suggested there were similarities with the SRA nonsense of the 90's, that the Tavistock was also very much at the centre of that too back then.

I found this earlier, the site is a bit garish and amateurish, but it contains the Private Eye article from back then and also has some additional embedded links and background info.

It would appear the driving force behind the SRA panic in the UK, Sinason and Hale, were at that time both employed by the Tavistock, although they are no longer after it was all discredited.

I wonder if there is an institutional propensity to be seen to be very much at the cutting edge going on there.

Also, from Ireland, this seems a bit iffy in that apparently the experts on the review panel included not a single Medical Doctor. Baffling.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:38 AM by The Gulleysucker »
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:32:05 AM »
JK Rowling joins 150 public figures warning over free speech

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-53330105
