For those who might be interested, there is a new group of just under 100 clinicians who are raising concerns and arguing for evidence-based gender medicine. There are clearly issues that need to be addressed and researched - for example, if most children desist during puberty, is it wise to put them on a path of lifelong medicalisation without assessements of outcomes and possible health issues? Why the recent sudden rise (> 4000%) in girls identifying as trans?



There have been major changes recently in how childhood dysphoria is treated but the medical evidence to support these changes is limited at best. This can't go on.



I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here that seemed to fly by without comment.



It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.



As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice, only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.



I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.



The apparent lack of research is concerning. Huge life changing decisions are being made. These, rightly, should be made in light of the best medical practice and science, but if the research is lacking, they are making seat of their pants determinations.Actually, I read your prior post and the links to you provided. I hope that the situation transitioning individuals is not as bad as those examples. When I have some time, I will try gain a better understanding of the state of research in this area (of which I know very little). But there does appear to be the (disturbing) distinct whiff of dogma in the air.