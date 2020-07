I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here that seemed to fly by without comment.It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice, only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.