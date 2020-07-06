I see Marcus Evans is involved. He was one of the whistleblowers at the Tavistock that I mentioned in the post here
that seemed to fly by without comment.
It does appear there is perhaps a groundswell of concerns building up within the non vested interest medical profession on the issue and with a raised awareness that in their drive to push through their agendas, certain people and organisations have so far either chosen to ignore or been dismissive of.
As I said in that post, we've been here before back in the 90's with what appeared initially as be solid evidence for a particular practice, only for that practice later ending up being completely discredited but by then the damage had been done resulting in a legacy of great cost to the individuals effected by that initial convinced enthusiasm of those with agendas pushing for it.
I seriously hope, for the sake of those who are effected and likely already vulnerable and for a variety of possible complex reasons, that this won't end up as a similar scandal in the history books.