Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 03:50:37 PM
It's a much broader definition that removes the need to medically transition. It's all about subjective identities now. The logical end point of all this redefining of terms is Alex Drummond, who is a member of Stonewall's Trans Advisory Group. Alex identifies as female and a lesbian. I'm just going to say that I find this incredibly offensive.

Link doesn't include pics but I found them elsewhere. That's just taking the fucking piss.

Quote
TAs argue that if a TW identifies as female, then their penis is female.

Oh, ffs.
This sort of goes back to my earlier post about numbers. This Alex Drummond person is a fine example, being a member of a tiny subset of what is already a tiny subset of people,  i.e. a trans person who identifies as female and lesbian but has decided to retain clear male biological characteristics. At some point, you have to be able to say, ok you be you in whatever fashion you choose to express yourself but the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:04:50 PM
the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.

There certainly is a section of Transactivists/Transgender people that get irrationally angry and abusive if you even accidentally slip up and use the wrong terminology. Its completely counterproductive to their cause as it just serves to turn people off.
Regarding trans access to toilets, changing rooms, crisis centres/refuges etc.- for what it's worth, in 2018 there was a signed letter from countless of the US's leading organizations dedicated to stopping violence against women that gave full support for equal access:

http://www.4vawa.org/ntf-action-alerts-and-news/2018/4/12/national-consensus-statement-of-anti-sexual-assault-and-domestic-violence-organizations-in-support-of-full-and-equal-access-for-the-transgender-community

Quote
National Consensus Statement of Anti-Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Organizations in Support of Full and Equal Access for the Transgender Community

We, the undersigned sexual assault and domestic violence organizations, oppose antitransgender initiatives. These initiatives utilize and perpetuate the myth that protecting transgender peoples access to restrooms and locker rooms endangers the safety or privacy of others. As organizations that care about reducing assault and violence, we favor laws and policies that protect transgender people from discrimination, including in accessing facilities that match the gender they live every day.

States across the country have introduced harmful legislation or initiatives that seek to repeal non-discrimination protections or restrict transgender peoples access to genderspecific facilities like restrooms. Those who are pushing these proposals have claimed that these proposals are necessary for public safety and to prevent sexual violence against women and children. As rape crisis centers, shelters, and other service providers who work each and every day to meet the needs of all survivors and reduce sexual assault and domestic violence throughout society, we speak from experience and expertise when we state that these claims are false.

Nondiscrimination laws protecting transgender people have existed for a long time. Over 200 municipalities and 18 states have nondiscrimination laws protecting transgender peoples access to facilities consistent with the gender they live every day. In some cases, these protections have been in place for decades. These laws have protected people from discrimination without creating harm. None of those jurisdictions have seen a rise in sexual violence or other public safety issues due to nondiscrimination laws. Assaulting another person in a restroom or changing room remains against the law in every single state. We operate and advocate for rape crisis centers and shelters all over the country, including in cities and states with non-discrimination protections for transgender people. Those protections have not weakened public safety or criminal laws, nor have they compromised their enforcement.

Nondiscrimination laws do not allow men to go into womens restroomsperiod. The claim that allowing transgender people to use the facilities that match the gender they live every day allows men into womens bathrooms or women into mens is based either on a flawed understanding of what it means to be transgender or a misrepresentation of the law.

It may be hard to understand the experiences of transgender people, especially if you have never met a transgender person. We believe in respecting the identities of transgender people. Transgender people live in a society that often discriminates against them and makes it much harder for them to participate in the routines of daily life.

The efforts to ban transgender people from using public restrooms obscures the fact that all of us, including transgender people, are deeply concerned about safety and privacy in restrooms. Transgender people already experience unconscionably high rates of sexual assaultand forcing them out of facilities consistent with the gender they live every day makes them vulnerable to assault. As advocates committed to ending sexual assault and domestic violence of every kind, we will never support any law or policy that could put anyone at greater risk for assault or harassment. That is why we are able to strongly support transgender-inclusive nondiscrimination protectionsand why we oppose any law that would jeopardize the safety of transgender people by forcing them into restrooms that do not align with the gender they live every day.

It is natural to be concerned about safety and privacy. As advocates and survivors, we know the threat of sexual assault is real and pervasive. Every time we hear of someone who speaks of their assault or abuse, we feel their pain. The safety fears that many have, especially those who are survivors, are not baseless or irrational, nor should they be dismissed. However, discriminating against transgender people does nothing to decrease the risk of sexual assault.

Discriminating against transgender people does not give anyone more control over their body or security. Those who perpetuate falsehoods about transgender people and nondiscrimination laws are putting transgender people in harms way and making no one safer. We cannot stand by while the needs of survivors, both those who are transgender and those who are not, are obscured in order to push a political agenda that does nothing to serve and protect victims and potential victims. We will only accomplish our goal of ending sexual violence by treating all people, including those who are transgender, with fairness and respect.
I often feel like most people are absolute c*nts and I should be allowed to treat them as such. I am certain this is a biological characteristic over which I have no control, and consequently, I should be permitted to abuse people, call them names and generally behave abominably towards anyone I choose. Crucially, only me and people like me should have this ability and everyone else has to respect it and not be phobic or exclusionary about it. I demand to be recognised for what I feel I am, you fucking shower of complete assholes. Go fuck yourselves, you shitheads. 
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:04:50 PM
This sort of goes back to my earlier post about numbers. This Alex Drummond person is a fine example, being a member of a tiny subset of what is already a tiny subset of people,  i.e. a trans person who identifies as female and lesbian but has decided to retain clear male biological characteristics. At some point, you have to be able to say, ok you be you in whatever fashion you choose to express yourself but the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.

I agree. This is where the claim "Transwomen are women" is a problem. It's interesting that transsexuals are far more likely to say that they haven't changed their sex, but have simply taken steps to change their bodies in order to live as the opposite sex. Transsexual women often say that they identify with women, not as women, and acknowledge that our experiences are fundamentally different. For them, claiming they are of the opposite sex actually erases their history. I find this interesting.
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 04:20:00 PM
I agree. This is where the claim "Transwomen are women" is a problem. It's interesting that transsexuals are far more likely to say that they haven't changed their sex, but have simply taken steps to change their bodies in order to live as the opposite sex. Transsexual women often say that they identify with women, not as women, and acknowledge that our experiences are fundamentally different. For them, claiming they are of the opposite sex actually erases their history. I find this interesting.

I find it confusing!

I suppose people are different but referring back to one of your previous posts about the bookshop I cannot understand the hatred and vitriol directed towards the women there.

Society seems more polarised now than in the 1960s when we had anti war, civil rights and gay rights demonstrations.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:51:32 PM
I find it confusing!

I suppose people are different but referring back to one of your previous posts about the bookshop I cannot understand the hatred and vitriol directed towards the women there.

Society seems more polarised now than in the 1960s when we had anti war, civil rights and gay rights demonstrations.



What was the bookshop story?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:51:32 PM
I find it confusing!

I suppose people are different but referring back to one of your previous posts about the bookshop I cannot understand the hatred and vitriol directed towards the women there.

Society seems more polarised now than in the 1960s when we had anti war, civil rights and gay rights demonstrations.



It is confusing - it took me a few months to start understanding the issues properly. I think it's a deliberate attempt to obfuscate.

No, the abuse and vitriol is completely out of proportion, and you generally won't see women retaliate in kind. Many TW and women have formed alliances - I think it's important to remember that we have plenty in common and we can work our way around conflicting needs.

It is, without a doubt, and it's getting worse. Old bigotries have been repackaged and social media means that we're constantly bombarded with lies and aggression. I find it overwhelming and distressing at times.
Interesting piece from Suzanne Moore in the Guardian 3/7 - who for those of us old enough to remember was dismissed by Germaine Greer for wearing Fuck Me Shoes:

How do you change someones mind? This may appear to be a simple question, but its a very complicated one. What makes you change your mind?

How about this: even though you tried your best in life, you had a couple of bad thoughts that I find offensive, so I make sure you lose your job and that none of our mutual friends ever speak to you again?

I call you a hate-monger and I encourage others to do the same. I come on like a tooled-up Dalai Lama, a semi-deity of moral spotlessness, and you are cast out, for ever maligned by random egg-people on Twitter. The world at large ignores it all, because all that happens is that everyones existing world view is simply reinforced.

The term cancel culture originally surfaced as a hashtag, credited to black users of Twitter. It was used when celebrities such as Michael Jackson or Bill Cosby or Roseanne Barr were seen to fall from grace. At times it got linked to the #metoo movement, and so Louis CK was cancelled  for all of 10 months! Taylor Swift said in 2016 that she had been portrayed as a liar after saying Kanye West did not warn her about his lyrics. The hashtag #TaylorSwiftisCancelled soon trended.

As she said: When you say someone is cancelled, its not a TV show. Its a human being.

When civilians, ordinary human beings, are cancelled, their lives are turned upside down. Jon Ronson has written perceptively about cancel cultures sibling, public shaming. An ill-advised tweet may make someone unemployable, the consequences lingering for years.

I write this as someone who I know some would like cancelled because I continue to think biological sex exists  which in certain circles is heresy. Its true I have this platform, and cancel culture can be a way for the powerless to bring down the powerful.

Lately, however, I see it as just another power tool of misogyny, and I cannot stand by and watch as more women are basically thrown onto the pyre while twitchy mobs ready the torches. JK Rowling imagined worlds that enchanted many, then dared to tell us some real stuff that happened to her. Actors with their eyes on the prize denounced her. Out went any imagination; in came the witch-finder general. Those who had encouraged the mob then had to backtrack when the man who abused her appeared on the front page of the Sun. They had, it seemed, wanted to burn her at the stake  but didnt really like the smell of the flames.

Now we have Damian Barr making sure Emma Nicholson, who held an honorary position on the Booker Prize Committee, is booted off for her views on same sex marriage and some terrible tweets about trans people. Gay authors have won the prize, but Barr said she would have the ring off his finger. Really? Some of us are not fans of marriage full stop, but I digress.

This becomes yet another argument where to disagree with someone is said to erase them. This is not a dialogue. It is a showy monologue of purity, always bound to unravel. It is possible that Nicholson is a homophobe who has also done some good in the world: rescuing Romanian orphans; starting a charity in 1991 called AMAR in response to Saddam Husseins systematic persecution of Marsh Arabs; campaigning for many years for the Yazidis, who continue to suffer terribly. Can a person do good things and think wrong things ? How do we evolve if this cannot be acknowledged?

As it turns out, Barr himself wrote some nasty tweets about the attempted suicide of a trans woman. I dont want him cancelled. I dont want Nicholson cancelled. None of this is activism, which is daily work, often boring and inevitably involves compromise. This is just backslapping performance, and it disturbs me to see how its targets are now regularly women  such as Allison Bailey and her case against Stonewall.

David Willetts, who is also no great shakes on gay rights and is on the Booker committee, was not targeted by Barr. Why not?

Clicktivism, especially when it involves cancelling, is a psychological method of bonding offering status and a veneer of solidarity with no real cost. If you dont take your target down, another woman doing wrongthink will soon pop up.

If cancelling doesnt work, it is because the people targeted are being protected by something more evil than can ever be imagined (yes, I have read this about myself), rather than the mundane truth that people may think differently from each other. Difference is not hate. We contain multitudes, we make mistakes, we grow. I got some bad ideas in my head, said Travis Bickle. Well, dont we all?

If identity politics is the new theatre of war, lets stop the performance of a pre-formed, perfect set of beliefs and discuss how we engage each other politically. Cancelling is short-lived as a high. You are better off with poppers. Its a zero-sum game. Because in the end we are all potentially cancellable  but you cant cancel my right to think.
That's not the first article of Suzanne Moore's about "being silenced" on trans rights to be published in major international news publication The Guardian, and it won't be the last.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM
That's not the first article of Suzanne Moore's about "being silenced" on trans rights to be published in major international news publication The Guardian, and it won't be the last.

And your point being apart from the editorial context?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM
That's not the first article of Suzanne Moore's about "being silenced" on trans rights to be published in major international news publication The Guardian, and it won't be the last.

Would you prefer Moore kept her thoughts on this to herself?

I mean this respectfully Sian, but your posts on here are coming across as a little bit aggressively intolerent of other womens opinions that differ from your own on the Trans issue.

It's not a good sign for a healthy and productive discourse and an equitable outcome on the matter.
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 10:57:38 PM
Would you prefer Moore kept her thoughts on this to herself?

I mean this respectfully Sian, but your posts on here are coming across as a little bit aggressively intolerent of other womens opinions that differ from your own on the Trans issue.

It's not a good sign for a healthy and productive discourse and an equitable outcome on the matter.
I wouldnt describe Sians posts as aggressively intolerant...

Usually they are robust and well argued.  Certainly gives me lots to think about...

My view is that many many women are genuinely worried about losing their hard won rights. We dismiss these worries at our peril even if we dont agree with them.

 
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM
That's not the first article of Suzanne Moore's about "being silenced" on trans rights to be published in major international news publication The Guardian, and it won't be the last.

The issue I have is the flippant disregard of any heretical opinion; happy to debate point by point as I believe this fosters understanding, but to dismiss a whole set of views is somewhat Orwellian
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:04:36 PM
I wouldnt describe Sians posts as aggressively intolerant...


I qualified it as a little bit...
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 11:10:11 PM
I qualified it as a little bit...
Fair point
Interestingly, if you look at this thread in context, there are no trans female to male voices demanding access to male spaces or to compete in male sports, nor are there any considerations for Transvestites to whom the same safe space issues apply.
To disregard the above is an indication of how polarised this issue has become.
Read something the other day which claimed that besides Nicky Bandini (who primarily writes as a sports journalist), there have been over 100 articles written about trans issues for The Guardian in the last ten months and none of them have been written by a British trans person. So Snail highlights an important point - the discourse (even on this thread) is disproportionately led by non-trans people.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:25:40 AM
Read something the other day which claimed that besides Nicky Bandini (who primarily writes as a sports journalist), there have been over 100 articles written about trans issues for The Guardian in the last ten months and none of them have been written by a British trans person. So Snail highlights an important point - the discourse (even on this thread) is disproportionately led by non-trans people.


Read something - source?
How many people on this forum do you believe are British trans incidentally and if its a low proportion does it invalidate the legitimacy of comments posted on the thread you started? I think the point is more  about engaging with the content of the articles as opposed to the quantity. Incidentally, of those 100 articles written by non-British trans people - how many of them were negative - you need to be empirical if thats your argument.
Quote from: Mag Hull on Today at 01:37:23 AM

Read something - source?
How many people on this forum do you believe are British trans incidentally and if its a low proportion does it invalidate the legitimacy of comments? I think the point is more  about engaging with the content of the articles as opposed to the quantity. Incidentally, of those 100 articles written by non-British trans people - how many of them were negative - you need to be empirical if thats your argument.

I couldnt possibly tell you the source because I cant remember where I read it, sorry. Thats why I said claimed. Whether the articles are positive or negative isnt important to what Im saying (even though I acknowledge your point) - as Bioluminescence has mentioned in previous posts, there are trans people who feel like they are being misrepresented by trans right activists, but if what I said turns out to be true then those people are not having their voices amplified in the publication either.

As for how many trans people there are on RAWK, I dont have a clue but its probably not lots of people and this is probably reflected in who posts in this thread. It certainly isnt RAWKs problem and is definitely not meant as a criticism of anyone (no ones done anything wrong) - its just a useful way for me to show how both sides of these contentious debates often end up including everyone but the subjects of them.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:13:09 AM
I couldnt possibly tell you the source because I cant remember where I read it, sorry. Thats why I said claimed. Whether the articles are positive or negative isnt important to what Im saying (even though I acknowledge your point) - as Bioluminescence has mentioned in previous posts, there are trans people who feel like they are being misrepresented by trans right activists, but if what I said turns out to be true then those people are not having their voices amplified in the publication either.

As for how many trans people there are on RAWK, I dont have a clue but its probably not lots of people and this is probably reflected in who posts in this thread. It certainly isnt RAWKs problem and is definitely not meant as a criticism of anyone (no ones done anything wrong) - its just a useful way for me to show how both sides of these contentious debates can sometimes end up silencing the subjects of it.

 :wave :wave :wave - accidentally posted wanker emojis initially as I didnt have Me readers on!!! :)
Quote from: Mag Hull on Today at 02:16:43 AM
:wave :wave :wave - accidentally posted wanker emojis initially as I didnt have Me readers on!!! :)

Haha! It would have been fair enough either way.
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 10:57:38 PM
Would you prefer Moore kept her thoughts on this to herself?

I mean this respectfully Sian, but your posts on here are coming across as a little bit aggressively intolerent of other womens opinions that differ from your own on the Trans issue.

It's not a good sign for a healthy and productive discourse and an equitable outcome on the matter.

No, shes every right to say her piece and I didnt mean for that to come across aggressive. I understand that some women feel that theyre being silenced on this subject, and I include trans women in that.

The issue, for me, is that people like Moore, other prominent journalists, Rowling, etc. talk about being silenced whilst repeatedly broadcasting their side of the trans debate to the public via platforms and influences/connections that the vast, vast majority of trans activists could only dream of. Theyre asking for balance to scales which have been tipped in their favour since the start - and its worth pointing out that this has happened with every civil rights issue in history.
Theres a more nuanced view of what happened to the Vancouver Womens Library here: https://tkbr.publishing.sfu.ca/pub800/2018/12/a-tale-of-two-cities-feminist-space-in-leugelionne-of-montreal-and-the-vancouver-womens-library/

Basically they were simply not appealing enough to a wide group of people to survive. Whereas a similar feminist bookstore in Montreal who welcomed the criticism from trans peoples and were inclusive of trans people was able to thrive. You can even visit them here: https://librairieleuguelionne.com/en/

Ultimately a feminism that cannot accept trans women because of biology offers a limited perspective, allyship, and actual help to trans people when they are facing oppression from those in power. For example, this type of feminism has nothing to say when it comes to critiquing laws that rollback protection for trans people when it comes to being denied medical treatment because of discrimination based on gender identity. This type of feminism cannot accept gender identity as an equivalent ground of discrimination. Anything where its not about cis women and trans women occupying rooms together (bathrooms, crisis shelters, prisons), this type of feminism is very limited in terms of actually changing the power dynamic for trans people. This type of feminism also has little to explain when it comes to other points of power such as racism or income inequality.

The Suzanne Moore article, she managed to write a whole article on cancellation without actually giving an actual example of cancellation. She never really grapples with the fact that someone like Rowling, who may get criticism on Twitter, still has the power, money, and influence to create actual policies that are implemented in schools, where actual children are effected. If Rowling believes in trans conversion therapy, or that more autistic kids are labelled trans, she has the means to enact into being her beliefs. The ones beefing with her on Twitter are powerless to stop her.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:46:41 AM
Theres a more nuanced view of what happened to the Vancouver Womens Library here: https://tkbr.publishing.sfu.ca/pub800/2018/12/a-tale-of-two-cities-feminist-space-in-leugelionne-of-montreal-and-the-vancouver-womens-library/

Basically they were simply not appealing enough to a wide group of people to survive. Whereas a similar feminist bookstore in Montreal who welcomed the criticism from trans peoples and were inclusive of trans people was able to thrive. You can even visit them here: https://librairieleuguelionne.com/en/

Ultimately a feminism that cannot accept trans women because of biology offers a limited perspective, allyship, and actual help to trans people when they are facing oppression from those in power. For example, this type of feminism has nothing to say when it comes to critiquing laws that rollback protection for trans people when it comes to being denied medical treatment because of discrimination based on gender identity. This type of feminism cannot accept gender identity as an equivalent ground of discrimination. Anything where its not about cis women and trans women occupying rooms together (bathrooms, crisis shelters, prisons), this type of feminism is very limited in terms of actually changing the power dynamic for trans people. This type of feminism also has little to explain when it comes to other points of power such as racism or income inequality.

The Suzanne Moore article, she managed to write a whole article on cancellation without actually giving an actual example of cancellation. She never really grapples with the fact that someone like Rowling, who may get criticism on Twitter, still has the power, money, and influence to create actual policies that are implemented in schools, where actual children are effected. If Rowling believes in trans conversion therapy, or that more autistic kids are labelled trans, she has the means to enact into being her beliefs. The ones beefing with her on Twitter are powerless to stop her.

An excellent post. I was going to mention the bolded last night but youve expressed if far more eloquently than I would have.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:37:15 AM
No, shes every right to say her piece and I didnt mean for that to come across aggressive. I understand that some women feel that theyre being silenced on this subject, and I include trans women in that.

The issue, for me, is that people like Moore, other prominent journalists, Rowling, etc. talk about being silenced whilst repeatedly broadcasting their side of the trans debate to the public via platforms and influences/connections that the vast, vast majority of trans activists could only dream of. Theyre asking for balance to scales which have been tipped in their favour since the start - and its worth pointing out that this has happened with every civil rights issue in history.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:46:41 AM
The Suzanne Moore article, she managed to write a whole article on cancellation without actually giving an actual example of cancellation. She never really grapples with the fact that someone like Rowling, who may get criticism on Twitter, still has the power, money, and influence to create actual policies that are implemented in schools, where actual children are effected. If Rowling believes in trans conversion therapy, or that more autistic kids are labelled trans, she has the means to enact into being her beliefs. The ones beefing with her on Twitter are powerless to stop her.
Then who is it steering the introduction of trans rights if not the trans rights activists you say have no platform to be heard? Somebody is clearly speaking and being listened to. Otherwise, there would not be responses from the likes of JKR asking why those introductions haven't faced the kind of scrutiny one might expect when fundamental elements of science and medicine, and law, and how society itself functions are being rewritten. That they are reactive takes surely points to something having happened to trigger them, yet these posts suggest trans rights activists aren't getting anywhere because they aren't as high profile as JKR.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:46:41 AM
... This type of feminism also has little to explain when it comes to other points of power such as racism or income inequality...

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:40:19 AM
An excellent post. I was going to mention the bolded last night but youve expressed if far more eloquently than I would have.


Can either of you elaborate on what you are saying, implying or really meaning with this.

As it reads, it sounds to me that are you saying that women who are concerned or objecting to the possible intrusion into their women only spaces are also being racist or dismissive of income inequality, or, that they must have some kind of recognised anti racist and fighting income equality credentials in order to be able to raise their concerns and objections and be listened to and not dismissed or shouted down on this particular issue.

I'm not trying to be difficult, I'm simply seeking clarity.

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 09:47:34 AM

Can either of you elaborate on what you are saying, implying or really meaning with this.

As it reads, it sounds to me that are you saying that women who are concerned or objecting to the possible intrusion into their women only spaces are also being racist or dismissive of income inequality, or, that they must have some kind of recognised anti racist and fighting income equality credentials in order to be able to raise their concerns and objections and be listened to and not dismissed or shouted down on this particular issue.

I'm not trying to be difficult, I'm simply seeking clarity.

In read it as referring to middle class, educated white women.
