Where did I say anything about trampling on anyones rights?



I think you have the right to set your own boundaries, until those rights start to interfere with othe peoples rights. Then a debate has to be had and no one is going to get all their rights exactly as they want them.



Well, your views on rights in the matter seem to be working in one particular direction.All Bioluminescence (and many other women - and men) want is a balanced debate. Yet, she and other other women are being told 'transwomen are women' ('end of'), and that "[she has] the right to set [her] own boundaries, until those rights interfere with other people['s] rights." What happens when trans rights 'trample' on the rights of others? It seems that trans rights always trump women's rights. Transwomen (more especially, non-transitioned male-to-female) is a very large issue for very many women (when it comes to 'female' spaces). And, not unreasonably so. Most of us feel more vulnerable in spaces where we change or use toilets. And given that male violence directed towards women is a very real thing, women will tend to feel more vulnerable around 'male' bodies in such spaces. I do not understand why these conflicting concerns, pressures and rights are so easily dismissed.As a male, I am hardly (directly) affected by this discussion. I do not personally care one jot if transmen or transwomen use male toilets. I am not remotely bothered or threatened by it. But, it seems some men are. I do not understand it - but should their feelings be dismissed? Part of me says 'yes' (because it almost always comes from a place bigotry), but to be consistent, I have to say 'no', we should not dismiss it. But the real problem for trans-people using male facilities are very real threats to their safety, so alternative spaces seem to be required (or offered). Transmen using female facilities is not a good solution for most of them, or for women. So, by flipping the argument to male facilities, maybe this will help focus some minds here upon the various problems and conflicting rights.