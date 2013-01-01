Since you were talking about TERFs, and I get smeared as a TERF all the time, I think we is fine since it refers to TERFs. It isn't transphobic for women not to want people who have a penis in their spaces. Sex is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, and even those who have a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces. Women who have been harmed or even traumatised by male violence should be allowed to have female-only spaces.



This is where different peoples rights clash, and ultimately we have to decide whose rights trump whose.A biological womens right to a biological women-only space, or a trans-womens right to not have to use mens spaces (and vice versa).I've not seen convincing enough evidence to convince me allowing transwomen in female spaces is overrall a bad idea.The only exception I am not sure about is womens refuges, for women who have experienced abuse from men, thats a tough one.We've already established there isn't actually any law in place enforcing who can use bathrooms, so the Equality Act doesn't have any bearing there. There is no right to female only toilets. A venue can have unisex toilets for example.