Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:27:20 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:36:43 PM
I'll leave it there. Be careful with that "we"; your views (I'll call it that) do not represent the views of all women, or all feminists.

Since you were talking about TERFs, and I get smeared as a TERF all the time, I think we is fine since it refers to TERFs. It isn't transphobic for women not to want people who have a penis in their spaces. Sex is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, and even those who have a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces. Women who have been harmed or even traumatised by male violence should be allowed to have female-only spaces.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:02:25 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 01:27:20 PM
Since you were talking about TERFs, and I get smeared as a TERF all the time, I think we is fine since it refers to TERFs. It isn't transphobic for women not to want people who have a penis in their spaces. Sex is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, and even those who have a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces. Women who have been harmed or even traumatised by male violence should be allowed to have female-only spaces.

This is where different peoples rights clash, and ultimately we have to decide whose rights trump whose.

A biological womens right to a biological women-only space, or a trans-womens right to not have to use mens spaces (and vice versa).

I've not seen convincing enough evidence to convince me allowing transwomen in female spaces is overrall a bad idea.

The only exception I am not sure about is womens refuges, for women who have experienced abuse from men, thats a tough one.

We've already established there isn't actually any law in place enforcing who can use bathrooms, so the Equality Act doesn't have any bearing there. There is no right to female only toilets. A venue can have unisex toilets for example.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:16:33 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:02:25 PM
This is where different peoples rights clash, and ultimately we have to decide whose rights trump whose.

A biological womens right to a biological women-only space, or a trans-womens right to not have to use mens spaces (and vice versa).

I've not seen convincing enough evidence to convince me allowing transwomen in female spaces is overrall a bad idea.

The only exception I am not sure about is womens refuges, for women who have experienced abuse from men, thats a tough one.

We've already established there isn't actually any law in place enforcing who can use bathrooms, so the Equality Act doesn't have any bearing there. There is no right to female only toilets. A venue can have unisex toilets for example.

Well thankfully my existing rights are not yours to give away. You're failing to consider third/fourth spaces in your analysis, which is something some transwomen want because they understand why women want and need single-sex spaces.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:16:33 PM
Well thankfully my existing rights are not yours to give away. You're failing to consider third/fourth spaces in your analysis, which is something some transwomen want because they understand why women want and need single-sex spaces.

Well they're not mine certainly. But as a society we have to make that decision.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:20:13 PM
Well they're not mine certainly. But as a society we have to make that decision.

Third spaces not ok with you? That means no one loses out.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:28:57 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:23:48 PM
Third spaces not ok with you? That means no one loses out.

How do third spaces solve the issue of male violence?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:31:58 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:28 PM
Every political discussion is dominated by the most partisan, where people are expected to pass a purity test. It's fucking up everything. The best political outcomes involve compromise, and this is sorely lacking these days.
This is exactly it, thanks for encapsulating it so well.  This thread has actually been excellent the past couple of days, its been really nice to see the various points ventilated in a good spirit, which seems to me to be pretty unusual on this issue.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:42:04 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:28:57 PM
How do third spaces solve the issue of male violence?

They don't. But they allow trans people to have separate facilities.
