I just read a very interesting, informative and thoughtful article by Debbie Hayton. The targetted abuse and bullying she has received (as a transwoman) from the more ardent proponents of 'transwomen are women' brigade would be tragically funny, it weren't - well - so tragic (and stupid - really stupid). This is fucking insane.



https://quillette.com/2020/02/02/i-may-have-gender-dysphoria-but-i-still-prefer-to-base-my-life-on-biology-not-fantasy/



Quote



1) We all have an innate gender identityanalogous to the divine spark that religious adherents claim is lodged within uswhich determines whether we are a man, a woman or non-binary;



2) A (possibly incorrect) gender is arbitrarily assigned to us at birth based on the appearance of our genitals;



3) Our true gender is determined through an unerring process of inward examination, and, once articulated, can never be falsified or even questioned by anyone else;



4) Any human adult who says I am a woman must be treated as if they were a biological woman, full stop, which requires their admission into vulnerable female spacesincluding, but not limited to, shared prison cells, rape-crisis centres, locker rooms and sporting events; and



5) Opposition to any of the above-stated propositions amounts to transphobia, one of the worst kinds of hate crime.

There are parts of that article that I have some sympathy with - the 'biological fact' of sex and the importance of taking politics/ideology out the way that we support children/adolescents with GID.There are other parts that very iffy - the whole riff around the middle of the article linking transsexual identities en masse with sexual/neurological dysfunction is really grim IMHO.But just to deal with what she says are "the basic elements of thethat sometimes is referred to as 'gender ideology,' and which is now legally encoded in many jurisdictions under the policy known as 'self-identification' or 'self-declaration'. I've added the numbers to respond to1) Wrong. That outright view in my experience is only held by the extremists. Aside from them I think there is probably an element of 'push-back' from more moderate trans people because they see the parallels between the historical background of homosexuality being something that was entirely 'nurture' rather than 'nature' and the consequent thinking that it was something that could and should be 'cured'. FWIW I don't necessarily agree with that equation - I think that gender identity and sexuality are entirely separate.2) Correct. Given that she is big on the biological sex angle I'm not sure how this could be problematic in itself (unless you go back to point 1 and argue that newborns are immediately 'misgendered'.3) First part of this depends on your perspective. As above I'm sympathetic to the view that the development of gender identity in children/adolescents is not an inevitable progression towards 'truth'. In adults though I feel that the decision to identify as a different gender is pretty fundamental and will not be taken without a great deal of introspection. The second part is wrong. Again it is only the extremists that deny that it is impossible for somebody to falsely assert a female identity or that where that potentially false assertion might constitute a risk it cannot be scrutinised.4) Wrong. Once again it is the extremists that conflate sex with gender. As I set out above it is entirely possible to acknowledge somebody's gender identity as a woman but at the same time acknowledge their biological sex and balance rights on that basis.5) If you disagree with the preceding points this point becomes redundant.So in summary she is conflating the most extreme forms of trans-rights ideology (and I do not deny that those views exist and are often expressed extremely unpleasantly) with with much more moderate and mainstream opinions. Certainly what she describes is not an "officially enforced system of dogma".