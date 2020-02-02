« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)  (Read 11500 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 08:01:26 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:48:46 PM
Do it then. Thats what this thread is for.
Sorry - I missed this earlier.

You will understand that these links are not recommendations for the publication:

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-silencing-of-the-lesbians

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/some-women-have-penises-if-you-won-t-sleep-with-them-you-re-transphobic
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 08:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:41:22 PM
This is what you said about accepting transwomen as women earlier:

That just doesn't follow. Why does the first part lead to the second part?

A cis woman can't expect any man be willing to date them. The same goes for Transwomen.
For clarity:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:42:25 PM
But that statement makes moot all other discussion around this subject. If there is no difference, what is there to argue about: trans-men and -women can enter whatever spaces they feel appropriate for their identity; can expect that everyone should be willing to date them in principle if their elected identity conforms to their potential date's gender preference (else be labelled a bigot); can compete with women (by birth) in sports, etc., etc. But these are the very areas of contention. 'Trans-women are women' is the very argument (not really an argument, more a  statement) used by those who are strongly apposed to the idea that there are any grey areas, conflicting rights, societal upheavals to consider, etc.
I used the word 'can'. Maybe I should have used the word 'might'. Irrespective, this is what 'no difference' more than implies. It has already been detailed here by myself and Bioluminescence that this position is argued by a sizeable section of the (modern) transgender movement and their most ardent supporters.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:15:13 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:12:55 PM
You truncated a semicolon delimited list of points. For clarity:I used the word 'can'. Maybe I should have used the word 'might'. Irrespective, this is what 'no difference' more than implies. It has already been detailed here by myself and Bioluminescence that this position is argued by a sizeable section of the (modern) transgender movement and their most ardent supporters.

I think you're bending the meanig of the word can when used in front of the word expect. When I see 'can expect' I would take that as definitive. I 'can expect' the shop to be open right now etc. As you say might would be a better word, but even that is just speculation.

Even so, if a minority of trans people feel this way, why would that make a difference? They feel that way anyway, as you say yourself. How would acknowledging all the other trans people as their desired gender change things?

How would accepting people in their desired gender change the way you, as a cis man, react to a trans women demanding you date them? I suspect it wouldn't at all.



Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 08:26:21 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:01:26 PM
Sorry - I missed this earlier.

You will understand that these links are not recommendations for the publication:

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-silencing-of-the-lesbians

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/some-women-have-penises-if-you-won-t-sleep-with-them-you-re-transphobic

That second article at least is just plain wrong in terms of its central premise. If you read the blog he refers to the author explicitly states

Quote
Ultimately, each individual has the freedom to decide whom they date or are interested in dating, and thus the article does not suggest that any single individual must include trans people within their dating pool
.

Her discussion of their findings is much closer to the discussion surrounding ethnicity in online dating - where certain ethnicity/gender combinations - most notably black women - are much less popular than others. That discussion is not labeling individuals as racists. It is questioning whether those results may indicate racism at a more structural/societal level.

The first article (once it gets past his obsession with penises) has a bit more substance to it and I'd be much more hesitant to criticise it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:32:32 PM by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:24:04 PM
I think you're bending the meanig of the word can when used in front of the word expect. When I see 'can expect' I would take that as definitive. I 'can expect' the shop to be open right now etc. As you say might would be a better word, but even that is just speculation.

Even so, if a minority of trans people feel this way, why would that make a difference? They feel that way anyway, as you say yourself. How would acknowledging all the other trans people as their desired gender change things?

How would accepting people in their desired gender change the way you, as a cis man, react to a trans women demanding you date them? I suspect it wouldn't at all.
I am not really sure why we are still focussed upon this single example of difficulties that arise from accepting the statement of 'transwomen are women'. I listed several, and it was a non-exhaustive list.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:42:25 PM
But that statement makes moot all other discussion around this subject. If there is no difference, what is there to argue about: trans-men and -women can enter whatever spaces they feel appropriate for their identity; can expect that everyone should be willing to date them in principle if their elected identity conforms to their potential date's gender preference (else be labelled a bigot); can compete with women (by birth) in sports, etc., etc. But these are the very areas of contention. 'Trans-women are women' is the very argument (not really an argument, more a  statement) used by those who are strongly apposed to the idea that there are any grey areas, conflicting rights, societal upheavals to consider, etc.
I've read that line a number of times in this thread, and it is almost always used to dismiss the argument by the interlocutor. It means what it says.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 08:33:32 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:26:21 PM
That second article at least is just plain wrong in terms of its central premise. If you read the blog he refers to the author explicitly states
.

Her discussion of their findings is much closer to the discussion surrounding ethnicity in online dating - where certain ethnicity/gender combinations - most notably black women - are much less popular than others. That discussion is not labeling individuals as racists. It is questioning whether those results may indicate racism at a more structural/societal level.

The first article (once it gets past his obsession with penises) has a bit more substance to it and I'd be much more hesitant to criticise it.
I only skimmed them myself.

I was asked for examples - I supplied them. As I stated, they were not recommendations.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 08:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:31:38 PM
I am not really sure why we are still focussed upon this single example of difficulties that arise from accepting the statement of 'transwomen are women'. I listed several, and it was a non-exhaustive list.I've read that line a number of times in this thread, and it is almost always used to dismiss the argument by the interlocutor. It means what it says.

Purely because it was one point I took issue with. I can move on if you don't want to answer the questions.  :P
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:31:38 PM
I am not really sure why we are still focussed upon this single example of difficulties that arise from accepting the statement of 'transwomen are women'. I listed several, and it was a non-exhaustive list.I've read that line a number of times in this thread, and it is almost always used to dismiss the argument by the interlocutor. It means what it says.

On the previos post you quoted, I would argue it you that seems to be opposed to grey areas. You seem to argue that you can only be a women if you are exactly the same as cis women. Dating the same people, playing the same people at sports etc. Why is your definition of women so black and white?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:37:35 PM
On the previos post you quoted, I would argue it you that seems to be opposed to grey areas. You seem to argue that you can only be a women if you are exactly the same as cis women. Dating the same people, playing the same people at sports etc. Why is your definition of women so black and white?
It is not. It is just that the most militant proponents in this discussion (I don't mean at RAWK, I mean more generally) use that phrase. But, as I stated in my last post, I have seen the phrase used many times here to summarily dismiss any counterarguments. For many (maybe not you or all), it literately means that there is no distinction between transwomen and women.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:47:27 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:34:17 PM
Purely because it was one point I took issue with. I can move on if you don't want to answer the questions.  :P
We just seem to be going around in circles, that's all. And, I am tired and stuff. ;D
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,498
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM »
A trolly terf subreddit was banned today

Oh and a new Harry Potter game was announced today and one of the big selling points of their announcement was that JK Rowling would be having minimal involvement
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
A trolly terf subreddit was banned today

Oh and a new Harry Potter game was announced today and one of the big selling points of their announcement was that JK Rowling would be having minimal involvement
Forgive me: 'trolly terf'? The terf bit I understand, but trolly?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM
Forgive me: 'trolly terf'? The terf bit I understand, but trolly?

Trolling, being a troll, rather than one of these:

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,074
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 09:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM
Forgive me: 'trolly terf'? The terf bit I understand, but trolly?

Graham Linehan, but with wheels.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • The only club that matters
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
Trans Rights Are Human Rights, thats all I think is the most important thing.
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:24:30 PM
Yep, would love to think this point wont be contested on here. Wouldnt be surprised though.
Sorry to have to be the disappointment, but I cant possibly agree with it when I have no idea what it means.  If it means trans people should have the same rights as other people, then Im sure nobody would disagree.  If it means human rights should include a new category of rights which apply to the transgender issue, youll have to say what those are.  Thats basically what the threads about.  You cant just say something vague that sounds right, and leave the details to be worked out later.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,498
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM
Forgive me: 'trolly terf'? The terf bit I understand, but trolly?

Basically the worst kind of twitter (even worse than LFC Twitter)
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:33:58 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:46:39 PM
It is not. It is just that the most militant proponents in this discussion (I don't mean at RAWK, I mean more generally) use that phrase. But, as I stated in my last post, I have seen the phrase used many times here to summarily dismiss any counterarguments. For many (maybe not you or all), it literately means that there is no distinction between transwomen and women.

I don't believe that my own position is 'militant' or inhibitory of any discussion on the more difficult issues that arise in discussions of trans-rights.

To expand on the way I see it:

As discussed above I see sex and gender as separate. So if you subscribe to a position 'trans-women are women' that doesn't mean that below the category of 'women' you're prevented from making a distinction between male women and female women (as odd as that sounds from our cultural perspective).

I think once you have that framework in place you can have productive discussions of the more 'thorny' aspects of trans-rights without denying that fundamental right to identify as a particular gender, and to be treated as such.

I think that there is a big difference between that position and what I would agree is the more militant position that ignores sex entirely. For me the problems with the more extreme trans-rights activists is that they not only want a position that all trans-women are women but additionally that either all trans-women are female or at least that any reference to biological sex is inherently transphobic.

As I invited above if you think there is an issue where the statement 'trans-women are women', within that framework described above, is incompatible with discussion then set it out and I'll try and describe how I would approach the issue.   
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 PM »
I just read a very interesting, informative and thoughtful article by Debbie Hayton. The targetted abuse and bullying she has received (as a transwoman) from the more ardent proponents of 'transwomen are women' brigade would be tragically funny, it weren't - well - so tragic (and stupid - really stupid). This is fucking insane.

https://quillette.com/2020/02/02/i-may-have-gender-dysphoria-but-i-still-prefer-to-base-my-life-on-biology-not-fantasy/
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 PM »
There is better evidence these days for gay and lesbian men and women having a gay/lesbian parent (or parents). There is growing evidence for genes and gene expression being involved. Even things like birth order (and, particularly, having older male siblings) being a factor for being gay (changes from previous pregnancies within the mother).

Jiminy I am not sure whats funnier ...the ignorance around how genetics work ( google recessive) or the fact this has gone unchallenged for four pages.

Back to the politics thread.... this shit cray🙈
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:17:47 PM »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:07:46 PM
There is better evidence these days for gay and lesbian men and women having a gay/lesbian parent (or parents). There is growing evidence for genes and gene expression being involved. Even things like birth order (and, particularly, having older male siblings) being a factor for being gay (changes from previous pregnancies within the mother).

Jiminy I am not sure whats funnier ...the ignorance around how genetics work ( google recessive) or the fact this has gone unchallenged for four pages.

Back to the politics thread.... this shit cray🙈
I don't pretend to be trained in genetics. So, I'll point to a Wiki page. But it is referenced:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epigenetic_theories_of_homosexuality

Or, if you prefer, Nature:

https://www.nature.com/news/epigenetic-tags-linked-to-homosexuality-in-men-1.18530

Perhaps if you were more specific, my reply might be more specific.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:32:48 PM
I just read a very interesting, informative and thoughtful article by Debbie Hayton. The targetted abuse and bullying she has received (as a transwoman) from the more ardent proponents of 'transwomen are women' brigade would be tragically funny, it weren't - well - so tragic (and stupid - really stupid). This is fucking insane.

https://quillette.com/2020/02/02/i-may-have-gender-dysphoria-but-i-still-prefer-to-base-my-life-on-biology-not-fantasy/

There are parts of that article that I have some sympathy with - the 'biological fact' of sex and the importance of taking politics/ideology out the way that we support children/adolescents with GID.

There are other parts that very iffy - the whole riff around the middle of the article linking transsexual identities en masse with sexual/neurological dysfunction is really grim IMHO.

But just to deal with what she says are "the basic elements of the officially enforced system of dogma that sometimes is referred to as 'gender ideology,' and which is now legally encoded in many jurisdictions under the policy known as 'self-identification' or 'self-declaration'. I've added the numbers to respond to

Quote

1) We all have an innate gender identityanalogous to the divine spark that religious adherents claim is lodged within uswhich determines whether we are a man, a woman or non-binary;

2) A (possibly incorrect) gender is arbitrarily assigned to us at birth based on the appearance of our genitals;

3) Our true gender is determined through an unerring process of inward examination, and, once articulated, can never be falsified or even questioned by anyone else;

4) Any human adult who says I am a woman must be treated as if they were a biological woman, full stop, which requires their admission into vulnerable female spacesincluding, but not limited to, shared prison cells, rape-crisis centres, locker rooms and sporting events; and

5) Opposition to any of the above-stated propositions amounts to transphobia, one of the worst kinds of hate crime.


1) Wrong. That outright view in my experience is only held by the extremists. Aside from them I think there is probably an element of 'push-back' from more moderate trans people because they see the parallels between the historical background of homosexuality being something that was entirely 'nurture' rather than 'nature' and the consequent thinking that it was something that could and should be 'cured'. FWIW I don't necessarily agree with that equation - I think that gender identity and sexuality are entirely separate.

2) Correct. Given that she is big on the biological sex angle I'm not sure how this could be problematic in itself (unless you go back to point 1 and argue that newborns are immediately 'misgendered'.

3) First part of this depends on your perspective. As above I'm sympathetic to the view that the development of gender identity in children/adolescents is not an inevitable progression towards 'truth'. In adults though I feel that the decision to identify as a different gender is pretty fundamental and will not be taken without a great deal of introspection. The second part is wrong. Again it is only the extremists that deny that it is impossible for somebody to falsely assert a female identity or that where that potentially false assertion might constitute a risk it cannot be scrutinised.

4) Wrong. Once again it is the extremists that conflate sex with gender. As I set out above it is entirely possible to acknowledge somebody's gender identity as a woman but at the same time acknowledge their biological sex and balance rights on that basis.

5) If you disagree with the preceding points this point becomes redundant.

So in summary she is conflating the most extreme forms of trans-rights ideology (and I do not deny that those views exist and are often expressed extremely unpleasantly) with with much more moderate and mainstream opinions. Certainly what she describes is not an "officially enforced system of dogma".
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #461 on: Today at 12:21:51 AM »
Hi Sammy,

A very quick reply from me - it's late (I'm an hour ahead of the UK). I was unsure about some of the statements in the article (they struck me as possibly antiquated or questionable, but - unlike yourself, it would seem - I am not well enough acquainted with subject to make such determinations). But what struck me most about the article was the orchestrated attempts to stifle the opinions and views and even negatively affect the career of a transgender woman simply because her interlocutors disagreed with her. Awful. Just awful.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #462 on: Today at 12:36:20 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:21:51 AM
Hi Sammy,

A very quick reply from me - it's late (I'm an hour ahead of the UK). I was unsure about some of the statements in the article (they struck me as possibly antiquated or questionable, but - unlike yourself, it would seem - I am not well enough acquainted with subject to make such determinations). But what struck me most about the article was the orchestrated attempts to stifle the opinions and views and even negatively affect the career of a transgender woman simply because her interlocutors disagreed with her. Awful. Just awful.

Fair enough - get your rest  :). I've always thought that it is pretty poor form on forums/social media to chase people into the middle of the night expecting instant responses and ignoring RL commitments. So I'll leave it there for the evening  :).   
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:03:10 AM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
A trolly terf subreddit was banned today
There are posts on the last few pages of this thread (and throughout it) which would not have looked out of place on the sub you refer to. But because RAWK has not been deemed 'TERF Central', the posts here are considered reasoned debate/discussion/opinion - unlike the posts on the reddit sub, which were considered bile and bigotry as a result of the TERF label having been applied.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 