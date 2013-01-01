« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)  (Read 11048 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #440 on: Today at 08:01:26 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:48:46 PM
Do it then. Thats what this thread is for.
Sorry - I missed this earlier.

You will understand that these links are not recommendations for the publication:

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-silencing-of-the-lesbians

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/some-women-have-penises-if-you-won-t-sleep-with-them-you-re-transphobic
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:41:22 PM
This is what you said about accepting transwomen as women earlier:

That just doesn't follow. Why does the first part lead to the second part?

A cis woman can't expect any man be willing to date them. The same goes for Transwomen.
For clarity:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:42:25 PM
But that statement makes moot all other discussion around this subject. If there is no difference, what is there to argue about: trans-men and -women can enter whatever spaces they feel appropriate for their identity; can expect that everyone should be willing to date them in principle if their elected identity conforms to their potential date's gender preference (else be labelled a bigot); can compete with women (by birth) in sports, etc., etc. But these are the very areas of contention. 'Trans-women are women' is the very argument (not really an argument, more a  statement) used by those who are strongly apposed to the idea that there are any grey areas, conflicting rights, societal upheavals to consider, etc.
I used the word 'can'. Maybe I should have used the word 'might'. Irrespective, this is what 'no difference' more than implies. It has already been detailed here by myself and Bioluminescence that this position is argued by a sizeable section of the (modern) transgender movement and their most ardent supporters.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:13 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,968
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:12:55 PM
You truncated a semicolon delimited list of points. For clarity:I used the word 'can'. Maybe I should have used the word 'might'. Irrespective, this is what 'no difference' more than implies. It has already been detailed here by myself and Bioluminescence that this position is argued by a sizeable section of the (modern) transgender movement and their most ardent supporters.

I think you're bending the meanig of the word can when used in front of the word expect. When I see 'can expect' I would take that as definitive. I 'can expect' the shop to be open right now etc. As you say might would be a better word, but even that is just speculation.

Even so, if a minority of trans people feel this way, why would that make a difference? They feel that way anyway, as you say yourself. How would acknowledging all the other trans people as their desired gender change things?

How would accepting people in their desired gender change the way you, as a cis man, react to a trans women demanding you date them? I suspect it wouldn't at all.



Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #443 on: Today at 08:26:21 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:01:26 PM
Sorry - I missed this earlier.

You will understand that these links are not recommendations for the publication:

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-silencing-of-the-lesbians

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/some-women-have-penises-if-you-won-t-sleep-with-them-you-re-transphobic

That second article at least is just plain wrong in terms of its central premise. If you read the blog he refers to the author explicitly states

Quote
Ultimately, each individual has the freedom to decide whom they date or are interested in dating, and thus the article does not suggest that any single individual must include trans people within their dating pool
.

The first article (once it gets past his obsession with penises) has a bit more substance to it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 