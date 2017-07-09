How do you define gender out of interest?
Well until about 10 years ago, it was mostly used because the British sniggered at the word sex when filling in a form. And in law, its also used interchangeably.
I suspect the vast majority use it interchangeably with sex. I know that were now told that sex and gender are totally disconnected, but I cant really see that ones sex has no influence at all on ones gender. Gender isnt merely a feeling, but that doesnt mean it cant be valid feeling for some.
Me? Im happy to use the gender someone wants to be identified by, no problem with that, I just think its more complex than it just being a feeling (or to fair fair at the other end it just being ones sex).
Does that make any sense?