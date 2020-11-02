« previous next »
simpleman

Just watched both series.  Excellent stuff.  The story line reminded me of Game Of Thrones, zombies = white walkers, Cersei = Queen Cho, Tywin Lannister = Lord Cho etc.  Not meaning that as a bad thing either.

What I particularly enjoyed was seeing how the disease spread from patient zero through the towns and villages.

Looks like a one of special coming early next year too, about the origin of the resurrection plant.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c</a>
Capon Debaser

Season 3 defo back in the summer of 2021 with a special episode to introduce the new season
RedSince86

Fantastic news.

Capon Debaser

Yup. The fella writing it etc has said he hopes to do about 10 Seasons if possible ;D
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Yup. The fella writing it etc has said he hopes to do about 10 Seasons if possible ;D
I am down for that. Among the best shows for me.

Great news that it's returning. Just hope its a little longer than the regular 6 episodes.
The G in Gerrard

Season 3 defo back in the summer of 2021 with a special episode to introduce the new season
Get in! Great news.
Redcap

I loved the first season of this but I think it jumped the shark towards the end of the second season.
Capon Debaser

23rd of July its back with what looks like the special episode
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6cwNyNmJrjM&amp;ab_channel=NetflixAsia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6cwNyNmJrjM&amp;ab_channel=NetflixAsia</a>

Cant chuffin wait :D
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Really enjoyed the special. Can't wait for season 3.

Did not expect Ashin to be an anti-hero (or maybe an outright villain!). Keeping her family "alive" like that, she doesn't seem to be right in her head.
Guess we finally also know how the physician found out about the plant. Just more questions now.
Ziltoid

I really need to invest my time into this one
afc turkish

I really need to invest my time into this one

Same. Seen lots of positive comment, here and elsewhere.
Capon Debaser

Just watched it and ive said it before but this is easily my favorite show ever and thats just confimed it.

Love everything about it

Capon Debaser

Did not expect Ashin to be an anti-hero (or maybe an outright villain!). Keeping her family "alive" like that, she doesn't seem to be right in her head.
Guess we finally also know how the physician found out about the plant. Just more questions now.
Love her
The G in Gerrard

Crap forgot about this. Must watch.
Buck Pete

3 episodes in. Its great.

Looks glorious in Netflix UHD too
scatman

ah i need to watch this special episode. loved this show
Buck Pete

Just watched this episode. Cracking stuff.

The dash to the fort was nerve shredding!
Ziltoid

Cheers Capon, that was absoutely brilliant. Enjoyed the special as well.
wampa1

Thought this thread was gonna be about Transformers : D
Grobbelrevell

So I initially thought this thread was about the MMA series (which I also really enjoyed, for the record).

I've since worked through season 1 of this, and am part way through season 2 - and it's really good stuff. I am partial to a zombie apocalypse style show, and this is great within that sphere.
Capon Debaser

Dont know what ya thanking me for, I didnt produce it tit end ;D

Good though eH Chuffer? :D
Ziltoid

Nah, just for the reminder. If the main geezer was fucking about killing zombies and riding his horse to various villages with Spit the Dog on his arm then yes, its an Emmy for you.
red1977

Saw this thread yesterday tea time. Thought I would give it a wee blast. Was up until half three in the morning and finished season one. Going to start season 2 tonight. Its brilliant.
Capon Debaser

;D
Capon Debaser

Hope you didnt get in trouble with ya Mum ;D

Made up ya like it, its chuffin ace
Capon Debaser

fdgfd" border="0


Bastard. Spent all that time and just saw you actually said Emmy for you. Drat
Ziltoid

😁. And the Emmy goes to........
Buck Pete

The King on the chain rope reminds me of Private Mailer in 28 days later.

One more episode of S1 to watch tomorrow night.

Lord Cho is my fav character.  Love a good villain me :)
red1977

L

Yeah, didnt really notice the soundtrack in season one (it was atmospheric as fuck Im sure because I had the emersive sensory thing going on but more focused on the story, characters and amazing visuals and the hats and hat strapping) but in season two they are creeping through a tunnel with them flame Tourch jobbies and then the beats kicked in. It worked a treat anall even though its ancient Korea. After that I paid more attention to the soundtrack and its fucking great.
Buck Pete

Finished S1 last night.  Great stuff.  Looks like S2 will continue exactly where it left off on that cliff-hanger.

Wow, the reveal of the Queen not being pregnant. Didn't see that coming.  I think its a no-brainer that Mu-Yeong's wife is going to give birth to a baby boy
Buck Pete

After a couple of weeks break, started S2 earlier

Stonking opening episode :)
Capon Debaser

 ;D
Peabee

Zombie dawn of the dead meets Ran. Whats not to like.

Ive heard a few people say this about Netflix. You can just change it to the original language in the audio settings. I think they just have dubbed audio as default for some strange reason. Dubbed audio is atrocious.
