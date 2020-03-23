« previous next »
Author Topic: Who Is Your Isolation Partner  (Read 1368 times)

The Bournemouth Red

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #40 on: March 23, 2020, 05:26:14 PM
Listening to Talksport with Neymar  :(
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Mark Walters

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #41 on: March 23, 2020, 05:36:02 PM
Yoga with Pogba is popular (me too), but I'd pass out before we fell out after 73 hours!

EDIT: I'm glad I did this with my real name and not "Mark Walters"  :puke2
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

liverbloke

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #42 on: March 23, 2020, 05:47:40 PM
Yoga with Paul friggin Pogba!  :no

I bet he'll be with his agent too  ::)

...and still at utd.



I neither know nor care

surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #43 on: March 23, 2020, 05:56:38 PM
So many blokes yoga-ing with Pogba. How much yoga can one guy handle.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #44 on: March 23, 2020, 05:57:35 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 23, 2020, 05:23:05 PM
Crikey, that's not what I remember Chris Wilder looking like.

hehe, a few more months of isolation Gerry and they'll all start looking like Monica ;D
Jono69

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #45 on: November 10, 2020, 12:41:23 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on March 23, 2020, 05:26:14 PM
Listening to Talksport with Neymar  :(

Snap  :(
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

kavah

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #46 on: November 10, 2020, 12:56:32 PM
karaoke  ;D


Hendollama

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #47 on: November 10, 2020, 02:00:18 PM
Playing Fifa street with the mouth breather.
AndyMuller

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #48 on: November 10, 2020, 02:29:36 PM
Twister with CR9.
Medellin

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #49 on: November 10, 2020, 04:29:06 PM
Yoga with Patrick Bamford.  :o

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

redbyrdz

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #50 on: November 10, 2020, 05:00:23 PM
About half of girls will end up cleaning the oven with someone. Wonder who came up with that.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #51 on: November 10, 2020, 05:22:26 PM
When I answered this in March I was baking cakes with Jose Mourinho. This time Im going to use my full first name so I can go weight lifting with the miserable fucker.
Jono69

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #52 on: November 10, 2020, 05:35:05 PM
If i had a choice then it would be Karaoke with Bobby  ;D
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

FiSh77

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #53 on: November 10, 2020, 06:12:58 PM
Playing charades with Bobby

First round I got "the knobheads on rawk say yer shite"

He got it and told yers all to fuck off

AndyMuller

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #54 on: November 10, 2020, 06:20:50 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 10, 2020, 06:12:58 PM
Playing charades with Bobby

First round I got "the knobheads on rawk say yer shite"

He got it and told yers all to fuck off

Tell him to shoot for once.
kesey

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #55 on: November 10, 2020, 06:39:51 PM
I got Kelly Brook and shagging.

Is right.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Liv4-3lee

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #56 on: November 10, 2020, 07:20:02 PM
Quote from: kesey on November 10, 2020, 06:39:51 PM
I got Kelly Brook and shagging.

Is right.

:D
CHOPPER

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #57 on: November 10, 2020, 08:51:40 PM
Tea bagging with Belle from Emmerdale
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

FiSh77

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #58 on: November 10, 2020, 10:44:07 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on November 10, 2020, 08:51:40 PM
Tea bagging with Belle from Emmerdale

It was Mandy Dingle yer lying bastard
Jwils21

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #59 on: Today at 06:14:56 PM
Listening to Talksport with Neymar. Any chance of a refund on my name?
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Qston

Re: Who Is Your Isolation Partner
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:44:37 PM
Listening to talksport with Harry Kane. Horrific

Could be worse though, he could be talking to me and spraying me in gob
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
