« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here  (Read 41465 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #840 on: October 16, 2020, 07:56:58 PM »
Logged
Believer

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #841 on: October 16, 2020, 08:39:36 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October 16, 2020, 07:25:21 AM
Cameras to monitor social distancing??

https://youtu.be/Gm0VDVcuKeM

Dont they do this sort of crap in China too??👀

Did you even watch the link you've posted? He literally talks about China doing "this sort of crap", because that is the whole point of his crappy video.
Logged

Offline Laffin_12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 AM »
The interesting question though is would a different US administration have handled it better? Judging by some honest appraisals of officials involved with H1N1 in 2013 - the US under Obama (start of his 2nd term) just got lucky ...

https://youtu.be/mT9SdZ66xdE
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,574
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:13:56 AM
The interesting question though is would a different US administration have handled it better? Judging by some honest appraisals of officials involved with H1N1 in 2013 - the US under Obama (start of his 2nd term) just got lucky ...

https://youtu.be/mT9SdZ66xdE

We've got lucky (in the West) with respiratory infections over the last 15 years. In about 2008 (SARS?) I was at an emergency planning meeting when the worst case scenario discussed was which of the dry Mersey docks could be used as a mass grave.

Not much happened, we breathed a sigh of relief and all carried on assuming these things only affected people in the Far East.
Logged

Offline Laffin_12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:31 AM
We've got lucky (in the West) with respiratory infections over the last 15 years. In about 2008 (SARS?) I was at an emergency planning meeting when the worst case scenario discussed was which of the dry Mersey docks could be used as a mass grave.

Not much happened, we breathed a sigh of relief and all carried on assuming these things only affected people in the Far East.

I agree totally. We really need to start figuring out where this stuff keeps coming from and put a stop to it.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,574
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:44:50 AM
I agree totally. We really need to start figuring out where this stuff keeps coming from and put a stop to it.

It comes from human contact with animals like other respiratory viruses and other infections like HIV.

Putting a stop to at source it is difficult because once the virus crosses the species it can spread. 

This has been a wake up call but you can guarantee any lessons learnt will have been forgotten in about 20-30 years.  Whilst not affecting humans exactly the same thing has  happened with major outbreaks of foot and mouth disease, major outbreak in the 60s, various reports and recommendations, out break in the late 90s, recommendations forgotten.

We are complaisant.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,422
  • JFT96
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 AM »
The whole world got lucky with SARS right? Wasn't it far more deadly than Covid?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Laffin_12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 AM »
One other thing I've seen on Twitter is this. I don't know anything about PCR tests, but this Australian government document appears to suggest that the test cannot distinguish Covid from the common cold and garden variety flu ...


https://twitter.com/Seaforde1/status/1317387036324745217
Logged

Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:56:01 AM
One other thing I've seen on Twitter is this. I don't know anything about PCR tests, but this Australian government document appears to suggest that the test cannot distinguish Covid from the common cold and garden variety flu ...


https://twitter.com/Seaforde1/status/1317387036324745217

 ::)
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:56:01 AM
One other thing I've seen on Twitter is this. I don't know anything about PCR tests, but this Australian government document appears to suggest that the test cannot distinguish Covid from the common cold and garden variety flu ...


https://twitter.com/Seaforde1/status/1317387036324745217

What's the weather like in St. Petersburg today? Hope it's not too cold...

The stuff on your link is complete bollocks...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-23/coronacheck-covid-19-tests-measles-ebola-cold/12276130

Quote
In a statement, a department spokesman told RMIT ABC Fact Check the post contained "selectively chosen information taken out of context" from a factsheet for clinicians, along with "complete inaccuracies".

"The factsheet is actually dealing with COVID-19 positive people continuing to test positive after the infectious period has passed," the spokesman said.

"It is true that the PCR may still result in a positive test, because of remaining non-infectious viral load within the patient."

He said the test would not detect any pathogen other than the SARS-COV-2 virus.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:56:01 AM
One other thing I've seen on Twitter is this. I don't know anything about PCR tests, but this Australian government document appears to suggest that the test cannot distinguish Covid from the common cold and garden variety flu ...


https://twitter.com/Seaforde1/status/1317387036324745217

You seriously are on a roll.

Quote
Regarding the claim the tests cant identify COVID-19 from the flu and common cold, Professor Bill Rawlinson, a senior medical virologist at the University of NSW, told AAP FactCheck this assertion was completely wrong.

COVID-19-specific serology and PCR tests will not detect flu and common cold viruses unless you use the flu PCR and flu serology or rhinovirus serology and rhinovirus PCR, Prof Rawlinson said.

The SARS-Coronavirus-2 antibody tests are specific for SARS-Coronavirus-2 and dont detect the other antibodies to the other coronaviruses.

The claim that PCR tests inaccurately detect COVID-19 has previously been debunked by AAP FactCheck.

https://www.aap.com.au/false-claims-resurface-about-tests-for-covid-19-and-its-survival-rate/

I suggest you stop talking about shit you genuinely have no idea about. Maybe you could go over to the main forum and argue why Andriy Voronin has better all-round game than Bobby Firmino.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Laffin_12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 AM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:04:35 AM
What's the weather like in St. Petersburg today? Hope it's not too cold...

The stuff on your link is complete bollocks...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-23/coronacheck-covid-19-tests-measles-ebola-cold/12276130

I live in West Derby fella.

Unless I'm mistaken this is a thread about conspiracy theories - and this is something that I wanted to ask about. I admitted I don't know anything about PCR tests.
Logged

Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 AM
I live in West Derby fella.

Unless I'm mistaken this is a thread about conspiracy theories - and this is something that I wanted to ask about. I admitted I don't know anything about PCR tests.

Why does you profile say you are in Melbourne?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,567
  • The first five yards........
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:56:01 AM
One other thing I've seen on Twitter is this. I don't know anything about PCR tests, but this Australian government document appears to suggest that the test cannot distinguish Covid from the common cold and garden variety flu ...


https://twitter.com/Seaforde1/status/1317387036324745217

Do you do this for free, or does Putin pay you a little bit? Always wanted to know.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:31 AM
We've got lucky (in the West) with respiratory infections over the last 15 years. In about 2008 (SARS?) I was at an emergency planning meeting when the worst case scenario discussed was which of the dry Mersey docks could be used as a mass grave.

Not much happened, we breathed a sigh of relief and all carried on assuming these things only affected people in the Far East.
Probably Swine Flu (2009) - SARS was about 5 years earlier. I only happen to know because Swine Flu was dying down not long before I moved to the US (and a mate was heavily involved in a regional response strategy). Oh, and I had two bouts of flu within a few month of each other (2010-11) Presumably, I caught the tail end of Swine and then Seasonal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:17 AM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • JFT96.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:55:27 AM
The whole world got lucky with SARS right? Wasn't it far more deadly than Covid?

Wasn't that the reason it didn't spread so much? As in, if you had SARS you were pretty much certain to be really fucking ill, therefore you'd be isolated and hospitalized and the virus didn't have a chance to spread?

Don't take that as gospel, but that's what I read when reading up about Covid early on.

Logged

Offline Laffin_12

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 11:19:56 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:06 AM
Do you do this for free, or does Putin pay you a little bit? Always wanted to know.

Yeah Russian Roubles. They don't accept them in the shops though  :'(. Putin came over by submarine and we shared a pan of scouse and played some chess on the kitchen table. We then rode horseback, topless of course to show off my flabby chest, to communist HQ in Birkenhead which is one of Jezza Corbyn's owned houses.
Logged

Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 11:19:56 AM
Yeah Russian Roubles. They don't accept them in the shops though  :'(. Putin came over by submarine and we shared a pan of scouse and played some chess on the kitchen table. We then rode horseback, topless of course to show off my flabby chest, to communist HQ in Birkenhead which is one of Jezza Corbyn's owned houses.

They letting horses through the tunnel now?  :o
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 AM
I live in West Derby fella.

Unless I'm mistaken this is a thread about conspiracy theories - and this is something that I wanted to ask about. I admitted I don't know anything about PCR tests.

Then fucking research before you start posting bollocks.

Every post you've made so far has been complete and utter bullshit. At this rate you'll be lucky to surpass the number in your username in posts.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 AM »
I'm confused as to why everyone is piling in on Laffin, considering the thread title.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:28:41 AM
I'm confused as to why everyone is piling in on Laffin, considering the thread title.

Firstly, his profile says he's from Melbourne but he says he's from West Derby. He's posting Twitter shit about testing 'faults' in Australia (Melbourne link).

Add to that the bollox he's posting on the US Election thread.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 11:44:40 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:59 AM
Firstly, his profile says he's from Melbourne but he says he's from West Derby. He's posting Twitter shit about testing 'faults' in Australia (Melbourne link).

Add to that the bollox he's posting on the US Election thread.
Agree he shouldn't be posting on the other thread.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:59 AM
Firstly, his profile says he's from Melbourne but he says he's from West Derby. He's posting Twitter shit about testing 'faults' in Australia (Melbourne link).

Add to that the bollox he's posting on the US Election thread.
I also find it odd that Laffin_12 does not understand a common English idiom:
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:40:59 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:37:28 AM
Are you for real? You're getting news from a motocross channel on YouTube?

As for the emails. They're screen shots of supposed emails. No metadata.
Yes, I'm real ... what does that even mean?

It's a short video of a public interview of Vice President Joe Biden where he admits to threatening Ukraine with withholding $1Bn unless they fire their state prosecutor. He revels in that they did so.

For you to deny that's troubling is just weird.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,957
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:44:40 AM
Agree he shouldn't be posting on the other thread.

He posted that the Obama Administration basically got lucky when it came to a pandemic? Maybe I'm overthinking this, but that implies to me that Trump has simply been unlucky and has done the best he can.

That would be a dogshit claim though, right? Hit Trump's America with a virulent and deadly SARS like illness and I dread to think of the casualties...

Edit:

Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:13:56 AM
The interesting question though is would a different US administration have handled it better? Judging by some honest appraisals of officials involved with H1N1 in 2013 - the US under Obama (start of his 2nd term) just got lucky ...

https://youtu.be/mT9SdZ66xdE
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:33 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:54:50 AM
I also find it odd that Laffin_12 does not understand a common English idiom:Yes, I'm real ... what does that even mean?

It's a short video of a public interview of Vice President Joe Biden where he admits to threatening Ukraine with withholding $1Bn unless they fire their state prosecutor. He revels in that they did so.

For you to deny that's troubling is just weird.

Can they read GIFs?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 12:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:58:37 AM
He posted that the Obama Administration basically got lucky when it came to a pandemic? Maybe I'm overthinking this, but that implies to me that Trump has simply been unlucky and has done the best he can.

That would be a dogshit claim though, right? Hit Trump's America with a virulent and deadly SARS like illness and I dread to think of the casualties...

Edit:

I just generally think people pay too much attention to this sort of stuff. If he is as you say he is, he will be loving all this froth. Even this bit. Don't even ignore them. People even start getting a bit CT themselves - who cares whether he's in Oz or Liverpool. There's a massive scouse presence in Melbourne and I'm sure many are torn between identifying with either. Anyway there's a game on. Be happy y'all.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,957
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 01:02:09 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:08:17 PM
I just generally think people pay too much attention to this sort of stuff. If he is as you say he is, he will be loving all this froth. Even this bit. Don't even ignore them. People even start getting a bit CT themselves - who cares whether he's in Oz or Liverpool. There's a massive scouse presence in Melbourne and I'm sure many are torn between identifying with either. Anyway there's a game on. Be happy y'all.

I'm not CT, just pointing out he's dodgy af. He's either a Trumpster, a troll, a Russian, or a combination
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,957
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 03:07:18 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:43:30 PM
I see the pitch forks are out . Seriously . Some of youse a proper bullies.

I respect you mate, but come on. The guy's second post on this forum, whilst apparently waiting for the derby, wasn't in the pre match thread, but in the Trump thread to espouse a debunked Hunter Biden conspiracy theory, without seemingly taking the time to read even a couple of the previous pages in the discussion about Laptop-Gate, and seemingly showing no self awareness of how his opinion on the matter would go down about as well as swallowing Lego bricks.

The links he's been posting is reminiscent of the Trump bots I routinely see in the YouTube comments' sections on MSNBC.

I like to keep an open mind but his behaviour stands out when using any discernment.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,574
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 03:18:12 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:43:30 PM
I see the pitch forks are out . Seriously . Some of youse a proper bullies.

You have to wonder why someone in West Derby registers on the site in May, posts nothing when we win the title but on the day of the Derby posts regurgitated shite with absolutely nothing to do with football.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,611
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM »
C'mon . His command of English has been made fun of . Thats got nowt to do with what he's saying. So what ? He's speaking shite and may come across as a bit weird but there's no need for collective pisstaking .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 06:06:08 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
C'mon . His command of English has been made fun of . Thats got nowt to do with what he's saying. So what ? He's speaking shite and may come across as a bit weird but there's no need for collective pisstaking .
An illiterate native speaker would understand the phrase. A foreign national fluent in English - probably not. It is just one of several oddities with his posts. No one was questioning his command of English. Idioms are the most difficult in speaking a foreign language, because they make no literal sense.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 06:44:59 PM »
Those people protesting in Liverpool today - what a strange bunch. All anti-maskers who seem to object more to that than the lack of economic support to the city or the actual government handling. Various 'plandemic' type signs. Liverpool could've had a really positive protest (with masks) about the government's handling and lack of support, but instead it's been hijacked by people who are literally playing into what the Tories want.

Sine Missione who keeps spraying electric boxes with his drivel and using the Aum sign for his conspirituality rubbish and was promoting today is embarrassing (I'm Hindu, stop using my religion for this BS).
Logged
YNWA.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,611
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:06:08 PM
An illiterate native speaker would understand the phrase. A foreign national fluent in English - probably not. It is just one of several oddities with his posts. No one was questioning his command of English. Idioms are the most difficult in speaking a foreign language, because they make no literal sense.

What the fuck are you on about ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,611
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #873 on: Today at 12:01:55 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:44:59 PM
Those people protesting in Liverpool today - what a strange bunch. All anti-maskers who seem to object more to that than the lack of economic support to the city or the actual government handling. Various 'plandemic' type signs. Liverpool could've had a really positive protest (with masks) about the government's handling and lack of support, but instead it's been hijacked by people who are literally playing into what the Tories want.

Sine Missione who keeps spraying electric boxes with his drivel and using the Aum sign for his conspirituality rubbish and was promoting today is embarrassing (I'm Hindu, stop using my religion for this BS).

Namasteji .

There were local independent buisness owners there too . Gym owners ,  cafes etc ... some of them maybe vegans so be careful.

C'mon man stop throwing it all into the one pot .



Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #874 on: Today at 12:42:24 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:34:50 PM
What the fuck are you on about ?
How many native Brits do not understand the phrase, 'Are you for real'?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 