Those people protesting in Liverpool today - what a strange bunch. All anti-maskers who seem to object more to that than the lack of economic support to the city or the actual government handling. Various 'plandemic' type signs. Liverpool could've had a really positive protest (with masks) about the government's handling and lack of support, but instead it's been hijacked by people who are literally playing into what the Tories want.



Sine Missione who keeps spraying electric boxes with his drivel and using the Aum sign for his conspirituality rubbish and was promoting today is embarrassing (I'm Hindu, stop using my religion for this BS).