Author Topic: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here  (Read 40122 times)

Online Skeeve

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #800 on: October 3, 2020, 05:06:33 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  3, 2020, 03:47:50 PM
We are clearly nowhere near that point, since only a small proportion of the population are immune through being infected. The other route to much of the population becoming immune is via vaccination - of course, a vaccine is not yet available (and when it is, it will take long time to roll out to everyone).

The alternative would be to have let the epidemic to run uncurtailed - the death toll (and economic impact) would have been truly enormous.

With the current mortality rate and even the most optimistic numbers needed for herd immunity (~50% rather than the more typical 70-80% estimates) you'd be looking at more than a million deaths in the UK alone, maybe that's acceptable to some, who knows.   :o
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #801 on: October 3, 2020, 05:39:21 PM »
Who knows what will be unleashed here.   ;D

https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-egypt-cairo-a08f2c049953773591f7a2b48f5a9097?utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter

Quote
Egypt says archaeologists unearthed dozens of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. An official says most of the at least 59 sealed sarcophagi had mummies inside. They were buried in three wells more than 2,600 years ago.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #802 on: October 3, 2020, 06:01:32 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #803 on: October 3, 2020, 06:05:45 PM »
 ;D

Andy Hunter where you at?
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #804 on: October 3, 2020, 09:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October  3, 2020, 06:05:45 PM
;D

Andy Hunter where you at?

Currently aboard a UFO being probed.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #805 on: October 3, 2020, 09:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 09:14:10 PM
Currently aboard a UFO being probed.

Or in the depths of a pyramid.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #806 on: October 5, 2020, 06:15:23 PM »
Quote from: djahern on October  3, 2020, 03:35:56 PM
No ones really arguing against the most likely scenario being that SARS-cov-2 settles into some kind of endemic equilibrium. Even people here have pointed that out to you numerous times.

But people are pushing back on the idea that it has already reached equilibrium or indeed arrived in January already at equilibrium as suggested by some on twitter. They also push back on the idea that we just have to accept whatever equilibrium its currently at and wait it out until that recedes a bit in the future - without trying force that level down instead.

I can definitely understand that but at what cost? Not just to the economy but peoples mental health, cancer patients heart disease patients,suicide rates etc

https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #807 on: October 5, 2020, 06:23:09 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:15:23 PM
I can definitely understand that but at what cost? Not just to the economy but peoples mental health, cancer patients heart disease patients,suicide rates etc

https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/

People are able to get cancer treatments, heart disease treatments and whatever else. The NHS are not closed.

The arguments over mental health and suicide are fair, but I know there's some people that actually are finding the opposite effect. Better mental health from less stress, less socialising/face contact and better rest from possibly working from home. I help run a mental health support group with a few mates and it's really 50/50 in terms of whether people have found it difficult or not in an age range of about 15-35. Things are normal-enough right now to allow people to enjoy a fair amount of life's luxuries just with some restrictions.

I think people need to ask root-problem questions as opposed to just using mental health as a cover-all argument against lockdown or the restrictions we have in place.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #808 on: October 5, 2020, 06:29:07 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October  5, 2020, 06:23:09 PM
People are able to get cancer treatments, heart disease treatments and whatever else. The NHS are not closed.

The arguments over mental health and suicide are fair, but I know there's some people that actually are finding the opposite effect. Better mental health from less stress, less socialising/face contact and better rest from possibly working from home. I help run a mental health support group with a few mates and it's really 50/50 in terms of whether people have found it difficult or not in an age range of about 15-35. Things are normal-enough right now to allow people to enjoy a fair amount of life's luxuries just with some restrictions.

I think people need to ask root-problem questions as opposed to just using mental health as a cover-all argument against lockdown or the restrictions we have in place.

https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/media/press-releases/almost-one-million-women-in-uk-miss-vital-breast-screening-due-covid-19

EDIT : smilie removed it wasn't in reference to the link above, sorry
Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #809 on: October 5, 2020, 06:30:16 PM »
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #810 on: October 5, 2020, 06:32:55 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on October  5, 2020, 06:30:16 PM
Any need for the smiley?

that wasn't beause of women missing screenings
Online djahern

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #811 on: October 5, 2020, 06:57:08 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:15:23 PM
I can definitely understand that but at what cost? Not just to the economy but peoples mental health, cancer patients heart disease patients,suicide rates etc

https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/

Theres nothing wrong with their suggestions there in theory but it begins to fall down when you look at who was in fact in our ICU during March/April. It wasnt the over 85s, it was the 50-70 group. The average age was 60. So allowing the majority back to normal runs the risk of the same happening on a large scale. And then other treatments by the NHS will grind to a halt. So do we isolate everyone over 50? How is that even possible? It should be possible to protect our care homes like they outline, I agree with that. But it wont change the fact that those in care homes werent in our ICU in March/April when we approached 60% capacity nationwide - for covid patients alone.
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #812 on: October 5, 2020, 06:59:23 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:29:07 PM
https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/media/press-releases/almost-one-million-women-in-uk-miss-vital-breast-screening-due-covid-19

:)

A better and earlier government response and the NHS having better pandemic preparation/resources should be what you're asking for here?
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
« Reply #813 on: October 5, 2020, 07:05:42 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October  5, 2020, 06:59:23 PM
A better and earlier government response and the NHS having better pandemic preparation/resources should be what you're asking for here?

Of course
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #814 on: October 5, 2020, 07:10:28 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:32:55 PM
that wasn't beause of women missing screenings

Still highly inappropriate though, isn't it? There's an Modify post button for times like this or are you going to double down on this too?
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #815 on: October 5, 2020, 07:11:41 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:29:07 PM
https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/media/press-releases/almost-one-million-women-in-uk-miss-vital-breast-screening-due-covid-19

:)

So you've moved on from your ignorant assertion that the NHS wasn't overwhelmed them? Guess that's some progress, although the smug smiley suggests you don't realise you've contradicted yourself again.

Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 07:05:42 PM
Of course

And here you are agreeing that an earlier more effective lockdown would have made a difference to the backlog. Again, contradicting your previous position.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #816 on: October 5, 2020, 07:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Rhi on October  5, 2020, 07:10:28 PM
Still highly inappropriate though, isn't it? There's an Modify post button for times like this or are you going to double down on this too?

no point in modyfing it when i've already been quoted, and i've messaged infowlerwetrust explaining
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #817 on: October 5, 2020, 07:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on October  5, 2020, 07:11:41 PM
So you've moved on from your ignorant assertion that the NHS wasn't overwhelmed them? Guess that's some progress, although the smug smiley suggests you don't realise you've contradicted yourself again.

And here you are agreeing that an earlier more effective lockdown would have made a difference to the backlog. Again, contradicting your previous position.

oh my stalker is here again :D
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #818 on: October 5, 2020, 07:15:28 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 07:13:33 PM
oh my stalker is here again :D

They aren't wrong though - last week you were posting that the NHS wasn't overwhelmed and was at something like 40% capacity. Now you're posting stuff that totally contradicts that.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
« Reply #819 on: October 5, 2020, 07:18:23 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 07:13:33 PM
oh my stalker is here again :D

Pretty hard to forget some twitter-fueled guy on here repeatedly making weird statements. The most memorable being that the NHS wasn't even overwhelmed in the spring, and so we shouldn't be taking measures now since it was fine then.

For that guy to then, days later, gleefully paste a source showing just one measure for how health service was overwhelmed seemed striking.

The fact you don't realise you've contradicted yourself (again) makes it quite funny too, in a sad schadenfreude kind of way.
Online Alan_X

« Reply #820 on: October 5, 2020, 07:32:23 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 06:15:23 PM
I can definitely understand that but at what cost? Not just to the economy but peoples mental health, cancer patients heart disease patients,suicide rates etc

https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/

By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent PCR testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside.

"Acquired immunity?" We don't know what the level of protection is or how long it lasts. Having the virus may make people immune permanently or for three months, maybe less. The idea that you would staff care homes with people who have had the virus in the hope that they have some kind of immunity is insane and irresponsible. The visiting carers who look after my Mum are in PPE - masks and aprons - and that's going toi keep her safe.

And 'retired people' meeting their families outside? In the fucking winter?

Who delivers the groceries and other essentials? Another entrirely separate delivery workfoprce selected from people with 'acquired immunity?'
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #821 on: October 5, 2020, 07:35:45 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on October  5, 2020, 07:32:23 PM
By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent PCR testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside.

"Acquired immunity?" We don't know what the level of protection is or how long it lasts. Having the virus may make people immune permanently or for three months, maybe less. The idea that you would staff care homes with people who have had the virus in the hope that they have some kind of immunity is insane and irresponsible. The visiting carers who look after my Mum are in PPE - masks and aprons - and that's going toi keep her safe.

And 'retired people' meeting their families outside? In the fucking winter?

Who delivers the groceries and other essentials? Another entrirely separate delivery workfoprce selected from people with 'acquired immunity?'

The other thing the 'eminent epedemiologists' didn't even touch upon was any thought of how the huge numbers of those who had to shield for six months due to serious health conditions should be protected.

A short puff piece to promote herd immunity, nothing else.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
« Reply #822 on: October 5, 2020, 07:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on October  5, 2020, 07:18:23 PM
Pretty hard to forget some twitter-fueled guy on here repeatedly making weird statements. The most memorable being that the NHS wasn't even overwhelmed in the spring, and so we shouldn't be taking measures now since it was fine then.

For that guy to then, days later, gleefully paste a source showing just one measure for how health service was overwhelmed seemed striking.

The fact you don't realise you've contradicted yourself (again) makes it quite funny too, in a sad schadenfreude kind of way.

and i based that on findings about ICU capacity and nightingale hospitals being relatively empty 

breast cancer screenings were paused in march

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
« Reply #823 on: October 5, 2020, 07:51:10 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on October  5, 2020, 07:11:41 PM

And here you are agreeing that an earlier more effective lockdown would have made a difference to the backlog. Again, contradicting your previous position.

and when have i ever disagreed with the first lockdown?
Offline leroy

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #824 on: October 9, 2020, 02:16:41 AM »
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1313553163354624006

I give you the standard bearer Sydney Murdock press.   So amazingly callous that even Fox News are stunned into silence.
Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
« Reply #825 on: October 9, 2020, 10:17:12 AM »
Quote from: LiamG on October  5, 2020, 07:49:29 PM
and i based that on findings about ICU capacity and nightingale hospitals being relatively empty 

breast cancer screenings were paused in march



Everything was paused in March. The NHS was only open to Covid and Emergency care. All routine, elective operations and outpatient appointments were cancelled indefinitely with staff redeployed across the network. There were physiotherapy service leads redeployed as ITU cleaners for instance. The only reason the NHS didn't seem overwhelmed was because the brilliance of the staff who work within it found ingenious ways of increasing ITU capacity by 3-400% to cope with the amount of Covid patients coming into hospital. Saying the NHS wasn't overwhelmed in March is a complete myth.
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
« Reply #826 on: Today at 07:25:21 AM »
Cameras to monitor social distancing??

https://youtu.be/Gm0VDVcuKeM

Dont they do this sort of crap in China too??👀
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:25:21 AM
Cameras to monitor social distancing??

https://youtu.be/Gm0VDVcuKeM

Dont they do this sort of crap in China too??👀

But the Chinese economy is booming, bars are open so they're doing something right.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
« Reply #828 on: Today at 11:10:56 AM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:25:21 AM
Cameras to monitor social distancing??

https://youtu.be/Gm0VDVcuKeM

Dont they do this sort of crap in China too??👀

Have you bought a Carl Vernon t shirt? ;D

Got to love the irony of a guy who (literally!) reads news articles out louds for his followers then getting his followers to pay him to keep doing it, and then buy one of his shirts.

Imagine lacking the self awareness to smugly wear one of his 'evolution of man to sheep' hoodies, thinking one is too smart to fall for what 'everyone else' is falling for, while you've just been convinced to dedicate your time to spreading that numpty's messages and giving him cash. Funny as fuck.

He's also got a "fear nothing" shirt, while he's just wet his pants about a picture taken in Kent with some rectangles on it ;D
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
« Reply #829 on: Today at 11:29:38 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:40:03 AM
But the Chinese economy is booming, bars are open so they're doing something right.

What are you trying to say ?
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
« Reply #830 on: Today at 01:26:58 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:10:56 AM
Have you bought a Carl Vernon t shirt? ;D

Got to love the irony of a guy who (literally!) reads news articles out louds for his followers then getting his followers to pay him to keep doing it, and then buy one of his shirts. "I'm not a sheep... I think for myself... I think exactly what I've been told to think by YouTube videos and FaceBook..."

Imagine lacking the self awareness to smugly wear one of his 'evolution of man to sheep' hoodies, thinking one is too smart to fall for what 'everyone else' is falling for, while you've just been convinced to dedicate your time to spreading that numpty's messages and giving him cash. Funny as fuck.

He's also got a "fear nothing" shirt, while he's just wet his pants about a picture taken in Kent with some rectangles on it ;D

And the irony of people just regurgitating shite from dickheads like Carl Newson without bothering to investigate anything about what he's saying.

0.49 seconds into his piece you can see that the video is by Vivacity who are specialists in traffic analysis. I did a bit of research (ten seconds on Google) to see what they do:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FF8ZQBafPW0

Fuck all to do with surveillance or facial recognition. There are rectangles around pedestrians as well as cars, buses, bikes etc to give anonymised data on traffic densities and flows. That is then fed into traffic planning to adjust traffic light sequencing, enlarge footways and junctions etc.

Of course there could be applications for COVID in terms of seeing where the pavements etc aren't allowing for social distancing. Or if you're a conspiracy twat like Carl, you can scare the gullible into buying one of his shitty books about dealig with anxiety.

My tip: if you suffer from anxiety, don't watch Carl Newson and his mates. They're just in it for the t-shirt and book sales.

