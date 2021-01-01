« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5000 on: Today at 12:18:56 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 12:16:28 pm
No, I never, now where's your question mark divvy?

Was a rhetorical question.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5001 on: Today at 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:03:00 am
I actually think you got the wrong end of the stick on that one - it was just a daft joke.

Its the trouble with internet forums - stuff often doesnt come across as intended.

Then again, maybe Im a twat for thinking it was funny.  ;D
well, that has been known to happen.  :)
Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5002 on: Today at 12:27:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:56 pm
Was a rhetorical question.
They still require a question mark
You should have gone to bed well before Howards Way.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5003 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm
Can't ever remember being bothered by the aliens in Dr Who in the 70s, maybe the Cyber Men, but the more modern ones, like the weeping angels and the  silence would have scared the shit out of me as a kid
Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5004 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:34 pm
Can't ever remember being bothered by the aliens in Dr Who in the 70s, maybe the Cyber Men, but the more modern ones, like the weeping angels and the  silence would have scared the shit out of me as a kid


That voice

Exterminate!!! - bloody awful
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5005 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:34 pm
Can't ever remember being bothered by the aliens in Dr Who in the 70s, maybe the Cyber Men, but the more modern ones, like the weeping angels and the  silence would have scared the shit out of me as a kid
I was shit scared of Daleks when I was a nipper.
Until my older brother pointed out that they couldn't get up the stairs.
So I would hide in my bedroom whenever Dr. Who was on.
Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5006 on: Today at 12:43:38 pm
Were you scared of Dusty Bin too?
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5007 on: Today at 12:45:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:43:38 pm
Were you scared of Dusty Bin too?
You have 3 seconds to fuck off out of this thread.
3-2-1 
Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5008 on: Today at 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:42:28 pm
I was shit scared of Daleks when I was a nipper.
Until my older brother pointed out that they couldn't get up the stairs.
So I would hide in my bedroom whenever Dr. Who was on.

There is a lot of common sense there Terry
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:42:28 pm
I was shit scared of Daleks when I was a nipper.
Until my older brother pointed out that they couldn't get up the stairs.
So I would hide in my bedroom whenever Dr. Who was on.

Slightly minor design flaw that.
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5010 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:50:04 pm
Slightly minor design flaw that.
Well, it worked for me.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
Crikey I was expecting you to say youd seen something far more traumatising when you described as the adult room.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm
The Waffle Party?

Remind me never to accept an invite to your family christmas party, sound like the dingles.
classycarra

  Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5012 on: Today at 01:02:37 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:58:18 pm
Well, it worked for me.
doesnt work for everyone - design flaws didn't save duvva worrying about the shark in jaws being in his bed ;)
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5013 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5014 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:02:37 pm
doesnt work for everyone - design flaws didn't save duvva worrying about the shark in jaws being in his bed ;)
Have you ever seen a shark climbing the stairs?
Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:29:10 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:25:43 pm
Have you ever seen a shark climbing the stairs?

They swim through the pipes and into the upstairs bathroom you clown.
Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5016 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:58:18 pm
Well, it worked for me.

Good job you lived in a Bungalow.  :-X
Tepid water

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5017 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:30:07 am
The Dr Who theme tune and Grotbags

What a wimp I was


Ive actually met Grotbags.

Bumped into her when I was walking to the tractor pulling.
Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5018 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:25:43 pm
Have you ever seen a shark climbing the stairs?

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5019 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:29:10 pm
They swim through the pipes and into the upstairs bathroom you clown.
Leave clowns out of this.
Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5020 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 01:29:50 pm
Ive actually met Grotbags.

Bumped into her when I was walking to the tractor pulling.

Phew, for a minute there I thought you were going to say in The Grafton!  ;D
Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5021 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 01:29:50 pm
Ive actually met Grotbags.

Bumped into her when I was walking to the tractor pulling.

Is this Shropshire's version of cheese rolling ?


It was only when googling that photo I realised it was Margolyes
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #5022 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:49:28 am
I know of people that were scared of Jaws when they were little.

I absolutely was, and it was only from the commercial on television, far too young to get into the theater to watch the actual movie. The music chills me to this day...
Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0:
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Good shout on  Watership Down . Brilliant movie. One of my favourite fleems as a kid. Even named one of my bands/ projects El Arairah and Frith years ago.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 02:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 01:29:50 pm
Ive actually met Grotbags.

Bumped into her when I was walking to the tractor pulling.
Christ, shell cop off with anything. Bet the tractor regretted that in the morning.

Wouldnt wanna be the fella trying to satisfy her, after Rod Hull and his Pink Windmill.
