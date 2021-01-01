« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm
We also drew away to the third placed team. Dystopia.  :D

Plus our record at the City Ground is not great, admittedly we've not played them much this century since they've been in different divisions from 1999 until 2022, but we've only won 2 matches at the City Ground since 1984, last March [Nunez 99th minute winner] & the FA cup match a couple of years ago.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm »
I think the bedwetting instilled in the current generation of fans has in part come about because of the Cheats setting artificial targets of 95-100 points to win the league. We've been in loads of tight races over the years, I was thinking back to '86 when we had to go to Chelsea on the last day and win there. We had a 0-1 win with a Worldie from Dalglish, a part time player at the time. It was a really difficult and tight game against a bogey team. Some of our fans nowadays would have written off the team before they'd got on the bus to that London.
 ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm »
Someone has actually declared it "squeaky bum time" in the main forum. :lmao
Offline afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Someone has actually declared it "squeaky bum time" in the main forum. :lmao

Saw one on Slot's thread...
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
My profile then modify profile.
Offline amir87

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Someone has actually declared it "squeaky bum time" in the main forum. :lmao

In his defence he was meant to text that to his partner.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
In his defence he was meant to text that to his partner.

But instead clicked on 'Send to all', easy mistake, done it meeself. I then wonder why I turn up at a family doo and everyone is looking at me funny.
 ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
Haha. That gif reminds me of being a kid with walkie talkies and we'd go the other side of town to speak to each other.

Well, that's what they told me was the reason I wasn't invited to their houses.
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 11:27:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
In his defence he was meant to text that to his partner.

"No lube" Wednesday?
Online duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm
Unless things have changed for the better in the last few years (I doubt it), people wade in as soon as the team is announced, nevermind waiting for halftime.
Its not even the team necessarily its the order they print the names in for some
Online duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
In his defence he was meant to text that to his partner.


;D
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 12:25:15 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm
Bedwetters out in force in the premier league thread, think i'll avoid that thread for now.
Made a mistake of going in there a while ago.  :butt
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 12:27:13 am »
RAWK should do a partnership with Tena/Pampers. The through traffic would give us enough to buy Everton (for a laugh).
Offline classycarra

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 12:31:03 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm
Its not even the team necessarily its the order they print the names in for some
if you're getting pissed off about people who say they don't like the 'order by number' teamsheets, it might be a bad sign ;D
Online duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 12:37:42 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:31:03 am
if you're getting pissed off about people who say they don't like the 'order by number' teamsheets, it might be a bad sign ;D
Not pissed off in the slightest, just mildly amused that some get so irritated by it

First world problems eh?
Offline classycarra

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 12:43:56 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:37:42 am
Not pissed off in the slightest, just mildly amused that some get so irritated by it

First world problems eh?
indeed! i feel i relate to whoever is doing it for the club anyway.

much easier to just click 'sort by number', publish it on the pre-sorted pic, post it and go enjoy the prematch after crossing it off the to-do lsit!
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 12:47:58 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:37:42 am
Not pissed off in the slightest, just mildly amused that some get so irritated by it

First world problems eh?

It pisses me off. What next, ordered by height?
Online tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 12:51:12 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:47:58 am
It pisses me off. What next, ordered by height?

Width.
Online duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 12:53:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:51:12 am
Width.
Alisson would still be first name on the team sheet then according to some posters in his thread recently
Offline Peabee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 01:00:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:51:12 am
Width.

Yep, width is better apparently.
Offline classycarra

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 01:03:59 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:53:52 am
Alisson would still be first name on the team sheet then according to some posters in his thread recently
dont forget Chiesa arrived clinically obese
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 08:14:23 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm
Its not even the team necessarily its the order they print the names in for some

That does my head in, jus pure, fucking laziness. Make a fucking effort and print them as they line up, lazy twats.
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 08:15:25 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm
Bedwetters out in force in the premier league thread, think i'll avoid that thread for now.

I'm going to just avoid most of the forum, it stinks of piss anyway.
Online jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 08:21:54 am »
The funny people are the ones who obsess about the games we have left. They convince themselves that everything is desperate because we have to go to all these really good teams. Just take one game at a time and don't look too far ahead. Otherwise you never get to enjoy the fact that you're in a title race. It's not supposed to be easy anyway it's the ultimate trophy so of course it's going to be a challenge.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
Online jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4905
 ;D
Online duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
 :lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 09:29:09 am »
Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
 :lmao :lmao

(despite me being a transfer whore)
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
:lmao
Online jillc

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 10:04:17 am »
 :lmao
Offline smutchin

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
:lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 10:42:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Someone has actually declared it "squeaky bum time" in the main forum. :lmao
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
 ;D
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:47:58 am
It pisses me off. What next, ordered by height?
but but but - it's NOT by shirt number.  goalies always shown first.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:23 am
That does my head in, jus pure, fucking laziness. Make a fucking effort and print them as they line up, lazy twats.
there's no way in hell that's the way Arne communicates his lineup.

some arsehole in the club communications team take the formal sheet and rearranges it.  it's fucking annoying nonsense.
Offline classycarra

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 12:58:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:24:06 pm
there's no way in hell that's the way Arne communicates his lineup.

some arsehole in the club communications team take the formal sheet and rearranges it.  it's fucking annoying nonsense.
if by communicates lineup you mean writes up teamsheet (which is then given to the ref before the game), to be honest it probably is exactly the way they do it. including having keeper top, regardless of number.

these days it's not handwritten (except if there's a last minute cross out and correction over the print out - eg an injury in the warmup), but the traditional way to start it was always with the keeper first.

noone handling that admin duty (printing off the team) is going to want to reinvent the wheel. also on the rare occasion a starting position or formation isn't obvious, they're not going to want to announce it to the opposition an hour and fifteen minutes before kick off by giving them a detailed diagram of the formation or revealing that (eg) Diaz is getting started as a 9 for the first time
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:58:32 pm
if by communicates lineup you mean writes up teamsheet (which is then given to the ref before the game), to be honest it probably is exactly the way they do it. including having keeper top, regardless of number.

these days it's not handwritten (except if there's a last minute cross out and correction over the print out - eg an injury in the warmup), but the traditional way to start it was always with the keeper first.

noone handling that admin duty (printing off the team) is going to want to reinvent the wheel. also on the rare occasion a starting position or formation isn't obvious, they're not going to want to announce it to the opposition an hour and fifteen minutes before kick off by giving them a detailed diagram of the formation or revealing that (eg) Diaz is getting started as a 9 for the first time
did I mention handwritten? I didn't mention the ref.  I'm talking about internal comms to the team.

and the idea that an oppo team would glean much from a lineup that showed players in their positions is laughable.  if that was a concern why do other teams still do it that way?

