Wait, that was a genuine post, not a Sausages Special from Capon?
Re: Half time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
Today at 08:51:51 pm
Its worrying. Tactically Slot is being found out more and more as the season progresses by pretty average managers. Even if Slot has no idea what hes doing and has fluked his way through the season so far, there are enough senior players to know whats going on and what to do out there. No excuses for anyone.
Were relying on the bench now. We can win it, but only if the players want it.