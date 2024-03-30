« previous next »
Online Brian Blessed

  Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 44,578
  Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
I can imagine ;D

I'll settle for the draw in the end, keeper MOTM though, kept them in it.
yep, all things considered, a decent result. But Im sure xxxx is to blame we didnt win 5-0.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline sheepfest

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,471
  JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm »
They can fling the scarves around all they like but no change. Will take that all day long.

Now I know why I don't normally look at half time threads.
Offline ELMO!

  Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 15,279
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
yep, all things considered, a decent result. But Im sure xxxx is to blame we didnt win 5-0.

I thought xxx played some sexy stuff myself.
Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
I thought xxx played some sexy stuff myself.

Neco gave us a corner, and then two subs combined to get us a goal with their first touches from that corner. I find that quite sexy!
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,069
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Neco gave us a corner, and then two subs combined to get us a goal with their first touches from that corner. I find that quite sexy!

Couldn't stop laughing at that ;D
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,141
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm »
fargo" border="0
BINKY" border="0
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,069
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm »
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
Oh my fucking god, what a twat :lmao

They should all be shamed in the "stupid things by stupid people" thread 😂
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,060
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
Oh my fucking god, what a twat :lmao

;D Par for the course, with the half time thread in particular.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,279
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4849 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm »
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4850 on: Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm »
Just had to go and check who Binky the clown was. At least we know what the D stands for now. What a Dickhead.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,060
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4851 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
Just had to go and check who Binky the clown was. At least we know what the D stands for now. What a Dickhead.

Wait, that was a genuine post, not a Sausages Special from Capon?  :o
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,743
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4852 on: Yesterday at 11:04:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm
They should all be shamed in the "stupid things by stupid people" thread 😂
Also known as the HT thread
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,069
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4853 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm
Wait, that was a genuine post, not a Sausages Special from Capon?  :o

Dave D
Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
Legacy Fan
******

Posts: 5,741
View Profile Personal Message (Offline)

Re: Half time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
« Reply #158 on: Today at 08:51:51 pm »
Its worrying. Tactically Slot is being found out more and more as the season progresses by pretty average managers. Even if Slot has no idea what hes doing and has fluked his way through the season so far, there are enough senior players to know whats going on and what to do out there. No excuses for anyone.
Were relying on the bench now. We can win it, but only if the players want it.
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,141
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4854 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm »
Cant believe  my photoshoshop poncing talents were unable to disguise the original perpetrator

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4855 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:45:03 am
Dead easy. Nunez thread is locked, they need to slag him off, Danns scored, so let's whine about Darwin in there.

They just have to spread their shit about like a dirty protest.

The threads gone nuts anyway overhyping a raw 18yr old
They speak about Darwin in transfer thread as well I've seen. Weird obsession.

Anyway Amir in transfer thread said it best. Those that want Danns.to be starting ahead of Nunez will be the first to slag him off when he has a bad game.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,141
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4856 on: Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm »
Just glad im not the one who puts people into witness protection

Youd have no fucking chance

Soz Dave
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,743
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4857 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm »
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,060
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4858 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Dave D
Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
Legacy Fan
******

Posts: 5,741
View Profile Personal Message (Offline)

Re: Half time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
« Reply #158 on: Today at 08:51:51 pm »
Its worrying. Tactically Slot is being found out more and more as the season progresses by pretty average managers.

Might genuinely be the dick-headest post I've read on these boards...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,141
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4859 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Might genuinely be the dick-headest post I've read on these boards...
hold my beer
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,743
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4860 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Might genuinely be the dick-headest post I've read on these boards...
I mean theres a hell of a lot of competition mind
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,069
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 08:12:17 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm
Cant believe  my photoshoshop poncing talents were unable to disguise the original perpetrator



I just typed stupidest post ever into the search bar
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,864
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 09:03:03 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
They speak about Darwin in transfer thread as well I've seen. Weird obsession.

Anyway Amir in transfer thread said it best. Those that want Danns.to be starting ahead of Nunez will be the first to slag him off when he has a bad game.

Danns would be the ideal Scapegoat du Jour.

Local (unfounded rumours about his family/ lifestyle), young (Slot should have sent him out on loan), inexperienced (Slots been found out) and cost nothing (Shoulda bought.., FSG out).
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,060
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:03:03 am
Danns would be the ideal Scapegoat du Jour.

Local (unfounded rumours about his family/ lifestyle), young (Slot should have sent him out on loan), inexperienced (Slots been found out) and cost nothing (Shoulda bought.., FSG out).

The scapegoat quadrifecta...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,645
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
I never go in the halftime threads, but I did dip my toes in there last night and saw the offending post.
I'm convinced most posters who post in there, the FSG, transfer threads, etc.. need help.
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,743
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:10:40 pm
I never go in the halftime threads, but I did dip my toes in there last night and saw the offending post.
I'm convinced most posters who post in there, the FSG, transfer threads, etc.. need putting down
Couldnt agree more
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,645
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,496
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:10:40 pm
I never go in the halftime threads, but I did dip my toes in there last night and saw the offending post.
I'm convinced most posters who post in there, the FSG, transfer threads, etc.. need help.
It was particularly bad last night. I was feeling gutted myself, but thought we'd rally in the second half, so I refrained from making any comments on the half. I understand the frustration, but sometimes it's best to see how the whole game pans out before jumping in.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,578
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 06:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:35:12 pm
It was particularly bad last night. I was feeling gutted myself, but thought we'd rally in the second half, so I refrained from making any comments on the half. I understand the frustration, but sometimes it's best to see how the whole game pans out before jumping in.

Unless things have changed for the better in the last few years (I doubt it), people wade in as soon as the team is announced, nevermind waiting for halftime.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Bedwetters out in force in the premier league thread, think i'll avoid that thread for now.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4870 on: Today at 10:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:58:06 pm
Bedwetters out in force in the premier league thread, think i'll avoid that thread for now.

They're never happy. We're top of the league, but not by some arbitrary amount they claim would be good enough. Even if we were 12 points clear, they'd be wetting themselves.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 10:24:40 pm »
fucking hell.

Arsenal won a game, so it seems like our chances of winning the Premier League have completely gone up in smoke.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm »
Some of them are definitely trolls. They only show up after weve dropped points.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,284
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 10:31:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:24:40 pm
fucking hell.

Arsenal won a game, so it seems like our chances of winning the Premier League have completely gone up in smoke.



Its mental. Did they hope everyone around us was never going to win again for the rest of the season?
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,682
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4874 on: Today at 10:34:52 pm »
How do you set someone to 'Ignore'? I can't see the setting anywhere?  :-\
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 10:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:43 pm
Its mental. Did they hope everyone around us was never going to win again for the rest of the season?

We also drew away to the third placed team. Dystopia.  :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4876 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:34:52 pm
How do you set someone to 'Ignore'? I can't see the setting anywhere?  :-\
it's in your "Modify Profile".
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4877 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:34:52 pm
How do you set someone to 'Ignore'? I can't see the setting anywhere?  :-\

My profile then modify profile.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
