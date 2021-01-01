« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 180352 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,838
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 03:59:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Our fans wanting to stick the boot into Chiesa, what the fuck is that all about? I like what I've seen so far from him.

Someone saying he could take scoring lessons from Dans.

Why do some posters seem to want to praise a player at the expense of another?
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,570
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Our fans wanting to stick the boot into Chiesa, what the fuck is that all about? I like what I've seen so far from him.
They're not "fans" mate. This site is full of them and they haven't got a fucking clue about anything.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:59:22 pm
Someone saying he could take scoring lessons from Dans.

Why do some posters seem to want to praise a player at the expense of another?

Fucking annoying the lot of them. Madly, the one that hit the post was a quality effort and his goal was a goal a lot of players would drag wide, cracking finish

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm
They're not "fans" mate. This site is full of them and they haven't got a fucking clue about anything.

True. Its like they cannot see that he's not had a pre season, got injured, got ill and was ill this week. We've an abundance of players, a few ahead of him, so its natural its going to take time to bed him in. Fuck, how would they have coped in the 70's/80s when a new signing fucked off to the Central League first?
Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm
Our fans wanting to stick the boot into Chiesa, what the fuck is that all about? I like what I've seen so far from him.

Some people just cant deal with not being spoonfed every detail of what goes on behind closed doors at the club. So they start making shit up to fill in the blanks.

The comments when it became obvious Chiesa wasnt starting today are a classic case in point. Obviously means were selling him Except the gaffer comes out afterwards and says its because he was ill the other day.

Havent seen any of them apologise for being complete fannies yet.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,407
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
Fucking annoying the lot of them. Madly, the one that hit the post was a quality effort and his goal was a goal a lot of players would drag wide, cracking finish..
Yep, that was a quality strike by him.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm »
you dont see the correlation of a dislike of cheap signings; Endo, Chiesa etc. and the posters who really dont like FSG..
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm
They're not "fans" mate. This site is full of them and they haven't got a fucking clue about anything.
yep, way too many are just posters that's all.

it's like "Ooh player X had a good game, I can take a snide dig at player Y!!"
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
you dont see the correlation of a dislike of cheap signings; Endo, Chiesa etc. and the posters who really dont like FSG..

Yeah its always the same knobheads
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Some people just cant deal with not being spoonfed every detail of what goes on behind closed doors at the club. So they start making shit up to fill in the blanks.

The comments when it became obvious Chiesa wasnt starting today are a classic case in point. Obviously means were selling him Except the gaffer comes out afterwards and says its because he was ill the other day.

Havent seen any of them apologise for being complete fannies yet.


Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs. Should he have started at left back instead then, cos Kostas doesn't need games, what about CB, as a No6? Before I got a chance to reply to them, the mods had locked the thread.

Its just agenda driven shite
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,407
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 09:32:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:46 am
Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs. Should he have started at left back instead then, cos Kostas doesn't need games, what about CB, as a No6? Before I got a chance to reply to them, the mods had locked the thread.

Its just agenda driven shite
Come off it, Rob. We all know that if Slot rated Chiesa he'd have played him as the tea lady before now. He'd have definitely got a game as the kit man too. So it's obvious Slot isn't convinced by him.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 09:34:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:32:23 am
Come off it, Rob. We all know that if Slot rated Chiesa he'd have played him as the tea lady before now. He'd have definitely got a game as the kit man too. So it's obvious Slot isn't convinced by him.

Earn your stripes running the tuck shop Chiesa lad, watch that Nunez character keeps nicking Freddos.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 09:38:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:46 am
Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs. Should he have started at left back instead then, cos Kostas doesn't need games, what about CB, as a No6? Before I got a chance to reply to them, the mods had locked the thread.

Its just agenda driven shite

The comments about Chiesa were weird, I mean it was pretty obvious that there would be wholesale changes in the second half. Just because he wasn't picked from the start didn't actually mean anything, I knew he'd get on second half along with Bradley and Danns. It as if people want to find something wrong everywhere, do they actually enjoy the match itself? I thought it was great fun yesterday really enjoyed seeing the players we don't normally get to see.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,703
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 09:44:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:46 am
Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs. Should he have started at left back instead then, cos Kostas doesn't need games, what about CB, as a No6? Before I got a chance to reply to them, the mods had locked the thread.

Its just agenda driven shite
Some crazy statements about him when the team news was announced. Literally nothing from those people since he scored and we won. Coincidence? I think not.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 10:09:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
you dont see the correlation of a dislike of cheap signings; Endo, Chiesa etc. and the posters who really dont like FSG..

Me lol. I think I need to see  a psychologist about it. Funny thing is personally I don't like to spend. But I'm not a billionaire
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:09:43 am
Me lol. I think I need to see  a psychologist about it. Funny thing is personally I don't like to spend. But I'm not a billionaire

My uncle was a multi millionaire and he didn't like to spend more than necessary either, he'd shop around for the best value. He'd spend where he felt he needed to, like to stop them building houses behind his big gaff, he bought the forest they wanted to rip out to build on ;D
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:00:57 am
My uncle was a multi millionaire and he didn't like to spend more than necessary either, he'd shop around for the best value. He'd spend where he felt he needed to, like to stop them building houses behind his big gaff, he bought the forest they wanted to rip out to build on ;D

And bought his favourite nephew white socks for Christmas?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:42 am
The comments about Chiesa were weird, I mean it was pretty obvious that there would be wholesale changes in the second half. Just because he wasn't picked from the start didn't actually mean anything, I knew he'd get on second half along with Bradley and Danns. It as if people want to find something wrong everywhere, do they actually enjoy the match itself? I thought it was great fun yesterday really enjoyed seeing the players we don't normally get to see.

It's either they've never watched Liverpool, or they think they know more than anyone. I mean, if I thought I knew more about football than the people at the club, I'd be applying for the jobs. I do wonder why none of them actually work for Liverpool Football Club, seeing as they are such experts in the field.

Yesterday was fun to watch, Accy were respectful by not dishing out any stupid challenges, played well and gave a good show of themselves. I hope they made a decent wedge out of yesterdays game.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
This book "between the lines" seems very popular with a lot of posters but the story line seems a bit vague 🤷
Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:42 am
The comments about Chiesa were weird, I mean it was pretty obvious that there would be wholesale changes in the second half. Just because he wasn't picked from the start didn't actually mean anything, I knew he'd get on second half along with Bradley and Danns. It as if people want to find something wrong everywhere, do they actually enjoy the match itself? I thought it was great fun yesterday really enjoyed seeing the players we don't normally get to see.

Exactly this. Discussing the line-up with my son before the game, I said theres no way Rio would get the full 90 and I expected Chiesa to come on after 60 minutes or so.

Got the second bit horribly wrong, dammit!  ;D

Yesterday was a great occasion. Accy gave a good account of themselves.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:05:19 am
It's either they've never watched Liverpool, or they think they know more than anyone. I mean, if I thought I knew more about football than the people at the club, I'd be applying for the jobs. I do wonder why none of them actually work for Liverpool Football Club, seeing as they are such experts in the field.

Yesterday was fun to watch, Accy were respectful by not dishing out any stupid challenges, played well and gave a good show of themselves. I hope they made a decent wedge out of yesterdays game.

I agree about AS, I thought they tried at least to play football when they could and on the whole they avoided the really nasty tackles you can get in these games against lower opposition teams. I think they are getting at least half the money from the gate receipts. It sounds as though their owners have worked really hard at improving the club so the money should be useful to them.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 11:43:17 am »
Good to see them get a bit of cash. It's what the cup is about for the smaller clubs. It's all about top4 cl and titles now for the big boys, less so the FA cup not as glamorous anymore 😒
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,553
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 11:45:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:46 am
Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs. Should he have started at left back instead then, cos Kostas doesn't need games, what about CB, as a No6? Before I got a chance to reply to them, the mods had locked the thread.

Its just agenda driven shite
Appreciate you at least having a go mate. I was in the transfer forum for a bit last night, that went well

The problem is if we try to battle the shite individually its so much harder and you get overwhelmed by it, if we try to work at this stuff together it might have a more positive effect or perhaps well overwhelm the more negative sorts (without that needing to be in a pile on type fashion)

Keep fighting for RAWK and LFC its worth it
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,907
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 11:45:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:46 am
Duvva thinks we should engage, so, before I knew Chiesa was ill the day before, as he was on the bench, I suggested that maybe players ahead of him, ie Jota, Darwin and Harvey, might have needed the minutes more and Chiesa would get some time in the game.  So their replies? "A 16 yr old starts ahead of him" ffs :butt  Yes, a 16 yr old who plays on the left wing, not in Chiesa position(s) ffs.

i missed the pre match and im sure there were some deleted posts that were worse, but to be fair whoever made that reply was actually proved right by Slot after the game when he explained Chiesa was going to start until he was ill then it was Rio  (even though they're different positions)

Rio was lucky that Federico wasnt with us in the last two days because he was sick, otherwise Federico would have started, of course. Now he could play 45. We could bring Dom [Szoboszlai] 45 minutes, bring him out and then Federico [in].

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,553
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 11:49:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:45:45 am
i missed the pre match and im sure there were some deleted posts that were worse, but to be fair whoever made that reply was actually proved right by Slot after the game when he explained Chiesa was going to start until he was ill then it was Rio  (even though they're different positions)

Rio was lucky that Federico wasnt with us in the last two days because he was sick, otherwise Federico would have started, of course. Now he could play 45. We could bring Dom [Szoboszlai] 45 minutes, bring him out and then Federico [in].


Mr Gaslighter, is that new, not noticed it before?

Deadly accurate mind
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 11:54:15 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:09:43 am
Me lol. I think I need to see  a psychologist about it. Funny thing is personally I don't like to spend. But I'm not a billionaire

If you'd like to talk, please slip into the DMs of Sir Capon, he operates between 2-5am, loves sausages and expects you to tell him what tipple you're enjoying.
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,907
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 11:55:16 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:49:57 am
Mr Gaslighter, is that new, not noticed it before?

Deadly accurate mind
yeah, got it a couple of weeks ago for defending Trent from kneejerk accusations he was lazy.

didn't really make sense, as the person calling me that fails to understand what gaslighting means ;D but a change is always welcome, even if thats what you get for sticking up for our players!

not really sure you're best placed to dish out accusations though ;D last night you were arguing with people about historic transfer gripes, but then ultimately agreeing with them, but somehow still determining that some people with the same gripes as you were "entitled" fans (but not you, you do it right)

also feel you might not be up on the definition if you think providing direct quotes from Slot is gaslighting?
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,553
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 11:59:26 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:55:16 am
yeah, got it a couple of weeks ago for defending Trent from kneejerk accusations he was lazy.

didn't really make sense, as the person calling me that fails to understand what gaslighting means ;D but a change is always welcome, even if thats what you get for sticking up for our players!

not really sure you're best placed to dish out accusations though ;D last night you were arguing with people about historic transfer gripes, but then ultimately agreeing with them, but somehow still determining that some people with the same gripes as you were "entitled" fans (but not you, you do it right)
There you go, custom title lived up to without fail, cant help yourself

Id probably only have added something after the never knowingly wrong bit like but always ALWAYS contrary for full accuracy
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:45:45 am
i missed the pre match and im sure there were some deleted posts that were worse, but to be fair whoever made that reply was actually proved right by Slot after the game when he explained Chiesa was going to start until he was ill then it was Rio  (even though they're different positions)

Rio was lucky that Federico wasnt with us in the last two days because he was sick, otherwise Federico would have started, of course. Now he could play 45. We could bring Dom [Szoboszlai] 45 minutes, bring him out and then Federico [in].



This is the kind of shite that was getting posted though, its just digs and assumptions without waiting to find out. I've now got Fromola an ignore as I just cannot read anymore of his negative shite, so no idea what his doom and gloom take was.

As for Rio, likely then, if Chiesa starts, one of the other starters, Darwin or Jota, plays on the left.

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:21:24 am
Rio Ngumoha aged 16 gets picked ahead of him

Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 11:44:34 am
This transfer is seeming more bizarre by the minute. He can't even start against Accrington? Maybe there is some truth to him going back to Italy, nothing else makes sense.

Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 11:39:02 am
If Chiesa doesn't start today then there's big problem with him.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:27:52 am
He's probably on the move this Jan then.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:55:16 am
yeah, got it a couple of weeks ago for defending Trent from kneejerk accusations he was lazy.

didn't really make sense, as the person calling me that fails to understand what gaslighting means ;D but a change is always welcome

not really sure you're best placed to dish out accusations though ;D last night you were arguing with people about historic transfer gripes, but then ultimately agreeing with them, but somehow still determining that some people with the same gripes as you were "entitled" fans (but not you, you do it right)

When you repeat an accusation ad nauseam which is false, it's called gaslighting. I was the one you kept saying was calling Trent lazy, and I hadn't, hadn't used the word once.

"Gaslighting is a psychological manipulation tactic that involves convincing someone that their reality is untrue."

Ironically I've seen Trent be called lazy multiple times since then and really surprisingly I've not seen you ride in with your "defending of a player". Interesting that isn't it, like you have an agenda against a poster and are playing the man not the ball, the very same thing you trot out to others.

There was this interesting post I saw, you'd do really well to read it and try and take on board what they said.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337484.msg19786142#msg19786142
Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4749 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Nothing else makes sense is a classic

 ;D
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4750 on: Today at 12:01:58 pm »
People should just use the ignore button to be honest otherwise everything gets way too tedious. It is just not worth it.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,921
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4751 on: Today at 12:04:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:01:58 pm
People should just use the ignore button to be honest otherwise everything gets way too tedious. It is just not worth it.

Every page would just say "You are ignoring this user" ;D

Although, then you do miss shite like this

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:46:06 am
Maybe Slot just doesn't rate him. Ridiculous if we've signed him if he wasn't particularly keen.

Would be surprised if he's not back in Italy by the end of the month. Doubt we'll even get our money back at this rate (combined with a high salary) which flies in the face of some great bargain, with the club seeing pound signs. The market doesn't work like that. Did the same thing with Balotelli, thought we'd got some big bargain.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,327
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4752 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:34 pm
Every page would just say "You are ignoring this user" ;D

Although, then you do miss shite like this

Glad i miss shite like that by having Fromola on ignore, that's poster is clueless, & so much full of misery & negativity, that Fromola would make a box of antidepressants hang themselves.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4753 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:34 pm
Every page would just say "You are ignoring this user" ;D

Although, then you do miss shite like this

It's not fool proof either. As if someone quotes the ignored person's post you still get to see it. At times I feel like begging people not to quote posts.  ;D
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,907
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4754 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:01:58 pm
People should just use the ignore button to be honest otherwise everything gets way too tedious. It is just not worth it.
indeed. Didn't even mention draex and he'd still dredging up and complaining about me accurately characterising the way he described Trent's performance (don't think he knows the difference between single and double apostrophes for quotes). Still, pleas see he read and praised my post about RAWK in the past!

Was in a wine bar the other night and this older gentleman was warning me about a wool mafia on RAWK. Laughed it off but now I'm wondering if draex and duvva are members of the Manchester and ipswich branches ;D
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,327
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4755 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:11:48 pm
It's not fool proof either. As if someone quotes the ignored person's post you still get to see it. At times I feel like begging people not to quote posts.  ;D

Yeah, other forums i'm on have set up in a way that even have quotes blocked by the poster(s) that are on the ignore list.
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,907
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4756 on: Today at 12:18:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:59:53 am
This is the kind of shite that was getting posted though, its just digs and assumptions without waiting to find out. I've now got Fromola an ignore as I just cannot read anymore of his negative shite, so no idea what his doom and gloom take was.

As for Rio, likely then, if Chiesa starts, one of the other starters, Darwin or Jota, plays on the left.

yeah this is the stuff i missed Rob. Wasn't trying to imply it wasn't there,just that on that one particular point that person (maybe by chance) got something right.

Don't mind admitting that before i heard any news i did wonder if being on the bench meant something (maybe not being risked of he's in talks with a club) but like with most things like this its worth waiting til there's news. And its almost always an Illness lately!
