Mr Gaslighter, is that new, not noticed it before?



Deadly accurate mind



yeah, got it a couple of weeks ago for defending Trent from kneejerk accusations he was lazy.didn't really make sense, as the person calling me that fails to understand what gaslighting meansbut a change is always welcome, even if thats what you get for sticking up for our players!not really sure you're best placed to dish out accusations thoughlast night you were arguing with people about historic transfer gripes, but then ultimately agreeing with them, but somehow still determining that some people with the same gripes as you were "entitled" fans (but not you, you do it right)also feel you might not be up on the definition if you think providing direct quotes from Slot is gaslighting?