You still helping mates out cos my fucking neighbour keeps parking their car in front of my driveway and blocking me in?
Haha Last year Id just got my mum outta hozzy cos I thought I was gonna lose her at chrimbo so theres this lad whos moved into the street. Bought 2 bully dogs an walks round like hes carrying 2 rolls of carpet. Ya get the picture. Bulgarian lad and apparently hes a piss taker. Never spoke to him an I wont cos ya can spot a dickhead a mile off. I dont make eye contact with anyone round ours just in case they get brave an I get stupid.
So a few years back he knocks at mine an Im like whats up(during covid) he tells me hes lost his budgie
Im l8ke Yeah, and what? He goes onto say can I come in a get him? Straight away Im like Ya not fucking coming in here. First time Id ever set eyes on him. So he goes away an I phone the landlord an ask her Have you got Somme fucking plantpot living in yours who loves budgies she starts laughing her head off an goes yeah , thatll be (insert name here) whats the soft twat done now told her an she says ignore the dickhead. I only phoned in case it was someone casing my house.
Fast forward back to present an Ive picked up my mum up a looking after her and as shes walking up the path this tits coming up the street with his bird. Arms out doin the whole Im dead hard me look. Doesnt see me behind the car getting the shopping out and Picks up a giant blue bin a slams it right behind my mum whos just been in hozzy with heart problems. I see my mum jump an I step out from behind the car with 2 big bags of shopping in my hands an I go OI, you best be putting that back you stupid c*nt he stops, looks an goes sheepishly who do you think youre talking to I go who do you think Im fucking talking to you stupid c*nt, are you fucking soft. Fuck off then pick up the blue bin whilst Im carrying 2 big bags of shopping and throw the bin at him an his bird. Didnt hit him (Just fell short) but hes just stood there like a fucking dickhead.
My mum shouts me and as Im walking off I have another rant shouting my fucking head off at him an hes stood there like a fucking plantpot on his own cos his birds left him
Turns out hes been telling everyone he was a boxer and also a doorman