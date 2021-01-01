« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:09:01 am
Ha ha, I noticed that too, £4 in Aldi isn't it?
The only way hes played against them players is 5 a side or some shit. Unless hes played for PSV or someone in his youth when. Molby was at ajax. guys a fucking fraud.

An that sob story at the end. Fuck off you silly old c*nt. You got every bit of shit you asked for then cried at the fucking end like every other tit does nowadays. Own it you shithouse
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:05:01 am
I refuse to believe that man is 74 years old.

yeah how old do you think he is?  I dont think he is young but i would hope not 74 (its sad to think a 74 would be thinking like that at that stage in life).   He was sweet to give us financial advice inbetween all the abuse and vitriolic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:22:38 am
The only way hes played against them players is 5 a side or some shit. Unless hes played for PSV or someone in his youth when. Molby was at ajax. guys a fucking fraud.

An that sob story at the end. Fuck off you silly old c*nt. You got every bit of shit you asked for then cried at the fucking end like every other tit does nowadays. Own it you shithouse


Just a head the ball on a fucking mad pissed up rant
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:02 am
Just a head the ball on a fucking mad pissed up rant
Hes had an account before. Hes mentioned it over the last couple of years. Went through his posts an ive run into him  a couple of times an he was ok with me. Actually commented on that run in I had with some dickhead who offered me out a few years back an all. His previous account im thinking is one of 3 people. Then Rays said in another thread its anywwhichwayyoucan. Never had a convo with him I dont think but some of the things he mentioned I havnt mentioned on here in fucking years. So to instantly bring stuff up hes either stalking me like fuck or is a mate on here whos talked to me in private and turned bandit

The police things weird. Thats not me at all. He mentioned hed been in prison so obviously hates coppers. And if he is stalking me / or was a mate turned bandit hed know full well where Im from. Absolute fucking bellend an I hope he is younger

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Definitely not anywhich (God rest his online soul). He was a crank but funny and I think parts of what he spoke about were grounded in truth (ie. He was a young lad in the arse end of Ireland with a healthy imagination!).

Loved to mention having an Asian wife but then said she and his daughter had been at the game in London so if thats true hes been married quite a while. And no mention of the twins so cant have been our pal Anywhich!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:47:34 am
Definitely not anywhich (God rest his online soul). He was a crank but funny and I think parts of what he spoke about were grounded in truth (ie. He was a young lad in the arse end of Ireland with a healthy imagination!).

Loved to mention having an Asian wife but then said she and his daughter had been at the game in London so if thats true hes been married quite a while. And no mention of the twins so cant have been our pal Anywhich!


Like I said, never spoke to him . Know the name but not aware of his work. Just saw that Ray mentioned him.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
OK, it's coming over, enjoy folks.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357148.msg19801544#msg19801544

An alleged Liverpool guy who refers to RAWK as full of "public sector arseholes waiting for their inflation proof pensions..." :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
He's definitely someone that has been banned before. Just can't work out who due to his deranged posting style.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:47 am
An alleged Liverpool guy who refers to RAWK as full of "public sector arseholes waiting for their inflation proof pensions..." :lmao

Tepid and Barney?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:01:43 am
He's definitely someone that has been banned before. Just can't work out who due to his deranged posting style.


Posting style, the one he most reminded me of was Sabu Pundit!

Sat here trying to figure out if "ageist  southport  pretend sausage"  actually has some hidden meaning if I sound it out...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:58:30 am
Like I said, never spoke to him . Know the name but not aware of his work. Just saw that Ray mentioned him.

He definitely seems to think he knows you buddy, was so quick to go straight for you.  I dont know if it's online or not.  We need Columbo to find the link.


Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:16:44 am
He definitely seems to think he knows you buddy, was so quick to go straight for you.  I dont know if it's online or not.  We need Columbo to find the link.



I don't remember Colombo, was he banned too?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:42:36 am
Hes had an account before. Hes mentioned it over the last couple of years. Went through his posts an ive run into him  a couple of times an he was ok with me. Actually commented on that run in I had with some dickhead who offered me out a few years back an all. His previous account im thinking is one of 3 people. Then Rays said in another thread its anywwhichwayyoucan. Never had a convo with him I dont think but some of the things he mentioned I havnt mentioned on here in fucking years. So to instantly bring stuff up hes either stalking me like fuck or is a mate on here whos talked to me in private and turned bandit

The police things weird. Thats not me at all. He mentioned hed been in prison so obviously hates coppers. And if he is stalking me / or was a mate turned bandit hed know full well where Im from. Absolute fucking bellend an I hope he is younger

There was one fella who disappeared a couple of years ago.

His final post was on the lines of Ill have you out if you come down to Lodgey.

Cant remember his name but he had a load of weird posts. Maybe his crypto dealing has come up trumps and hes moved out of Lodge Lane and bought a Georgian mansion in Bath.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:47 am
An alleged Liverpool guy who refers to RAWK as full of "public sector arseholes waiting for their inflation proof pensions..." :lmao

Well as a 72 year old living off my inflation proofed public sector pension I fart in his general direction.

Dont think I ever played against him as my level was the Bootle JOC.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:25:02 am
Well as a 72 year old living off my inflation proofed public sector pension I fart in his general direction.

Dont think I ever played against him as my level was the Bootle JOC.

having any wine this evening Sir Howard, seems to have a wonderful effect on over 70s

ps Aldi has a lovely range of reds in the £4 price range ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:22:08 am
There was one fella who disappeared a couple of years ago.

His final post was on the lines of Ill have you out if you come down to Lodgey.

Cant remember his name but he had a load of weird posts. Maybe his crypto dealing has come up trumps and hes moved out of Lodge Lane and bought a Georgian mansion in Bath.
Haha really? Nob Ed

Only lad Ive ever seen mention bath on here who I got on with was mouth. Sister lived there or something ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:51 am
Oh fuck, my Dad's joined RAWK. I can only apologise for his insane ramblings

My dad reads RAWK occasionaly, well the main forum  anyway, and he knows I;m on here. He even considerd joining in 2017. :-X
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:55 pm
My dad reads RAWK occasionaly, well the main forum  anyway, and he knows I;m on here. He even considerd joining in 2017. :-X

That loon who went after Capon sounded just like my dads rants the night I had to get him sectioned ;D One thing I would say though, my Dad is 78 this year and you'd still not want a smack off him, he stopped Karate at 2nd Dan and he'd still fuck you up with one punch.

My kids read RAWK, the little fuckers have found who I am on here and every now and again it'll be "fucking hell Dad, you don't half go on ".. I hope they never join or I'm fucked ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:55 pm
That loon who went after Capon sounded just like my dads rants the night I had to get him sectioned ;D One thing I would say though, my Dad is 78 this year and you'd still not want a smack off him, he stopped Karate at 2nd Dan and he'd still fuck you up with one punch.

My kids read RAWK, the little fuckers have found who I am on here and every now and again it'll be "fucking hell Dad, you don't half go on ".. I hope they never join or I'm fucked ;D

My old man and 2 of my uncles did Boxing...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:21 pm
My old man and 2 of my uncles did Boxing...

You'll know what they're still capable of then. Capon is gonna get his head kicked in  ;D

Its why that Jake Bellend v Tyson fight was a disgrace of a sham and an absolute fake and why the shithouse won't fight an actual boxer, even with a fucked knee, Tyson would have battered fuck out of his kidneys and liver before sparking the c*nt out if allowed to actually box.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:21 pm
My old man and 2 of my uncles did Boxing...
Brother was a Champion boxer in the army. Dad used to do a bit and The Contehs used to come round my house when I was a kid. Dad was dead good mates with his brother. Fella called Ronnie Hough was my mum n dads best mate. Always round ours using me as a punch bag cos he was a tit  ;D Lonsdale belt holder from the 60s. The lad I mentioned the other night who broke his back when at tranmere with me , his mam was seeing Gary Spiers for a bit so we knew him an one of other good mates Dad Was a fella called Tez Walls who ran some Karate / judo. (I dont fucking know its all the fucking same to me) place in Southport. And my Dads other best mates nephew was a pro boxer called Mike Stafford. Had  em all round ours. Did a little bit myself when I was a kid. Not loads. Couldnt be arsed. only did it cos I got jumped by ten lads for being scouse funnily enough. Was fit as fuck anyway and could fight an all but wanted that kinda confirmation were I wasnt afraid anymore.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
My dads weak as piss.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Capon, would your nickname be " The Southport Sausage"?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:16:45 pm
You'll know what they're still capable of then. Capon is gonna get his head kicked in  ;D

Its why that Jake Bellend v Tyson fight was a disgrace of a sham and an absolute fake and why the shithouse won't fight an actual boxer, even with a fucked knee, Tyson would have battered fuck out of his kidneys and liver before sparking the c*nt out if allowed to actually box.
Haha  ;D

Mentioned this years ago on here but Ive been in loadsa fights ya know mate. If I told you how many youd think I was lying. What came with being the only scouse kid at the schools round that way. Never started a fight in my life an never lost one , one on one,
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Capon, would your nickname be " The Southport Sausage"?
Haha Used to be Beep Beep  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:59:36 pm
Haha  ;D

Mentioned this years ago on here but Ive been in loadsa fights ya know mate. If I told you how many youd think I was lying. What came with being the only scouse kid at the schools round that way. Never started a fight in my life an never lost one , one on one,

In can imagine in that weird town.

One of John Contehs nephews is the reason my brother is a hard case now. Him and his shithouse mates bullied him in Overdale, we gave them a few slaps but they kept on. Then one day he hit one, realised he could fight and then battered each and every one of them. Since then he's never back down from anyone, including some right mad bastards.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:35:34 pm
Brother was a Champion boxer in the army. Dad used to do a bit and The Contehs used to come round my house when I was a kid. Dad was dead good mates with his brother. Fella called Ronnie Hough was my mum n dads best mate. Always round ours using me as a punch bag cos he was a tit  ;D Lonsdale belt holder from the 60s. The lad I mentioned the other night who broke his back when at tranmere with me , his mam was seeing Gary Spiers for a bit so we knew him an one of other good mates Dad Was a fella called Tez Walls who ran some Karate / judo. (I dont fucking know its all the fucking same to me) place in Southport. And my Dads other best mates nephew was a pro boxer called Mike Stafford. Had  em all round ours. Did a little bit myself when I was a kid. Not loads. Couldnt be arsed. only did it cos I got jumped by ten lads for being scouse funnily enough. Was fit as fuck anyway and could fight an all but wanted that kinda confirmation were I wasnt afraid anymore.

Would that be a Wool Pack?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:02:59 pm
Haha Used to be Beep Beep  ;D

The bleeps by ours were smelly bastards
