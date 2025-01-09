Pretty devastated I missed this. Saw his initial post which abruptly ended with a tip about investing in Microstrategy
So this was my reply an all n then Boaty come in with his
Have you double deleted them? Theyre not in the thread in recycle bin
Honest to fuck I'm crying laughing here reading it back.At one point in the middle of the night Duvva says none of this is gonna be in the best posts on RAWK thread
Cannot believe I missed this. Some of these snippets are fucking brilliant Always love it when you get someone mental on here
Hey.Capon might be mental, but he seems like a sound fella to me.
It was a car crash Boaty, Newterp and Keith are boss sleepover buddies though.I know the threads gone but One thing We'll always have and thats, that night. No one can take that from us . Friends forever
Crosby Nick never fails.
I haven't been in any of the main board threads but noticed all the players, match and manager threads have repeatedly been on the 1st page of unread posts all day.Has anyone involved last night escaped a virtual tongue lashing?
Theres gonna be no posts on RAWK for the next hour now as everyone devours that thread. 🤣
I reckon the only way to stop these whoppers is to lock the threads until at least the next day.Anyone posting match-related moaning shite elsewhere on the forum should be stopped from posting for a couple of days.Serial offenders, fucked off.
Link, please?
scroll up
OK, it's coming over, enjoy folks. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357148.msg19801544#msg19801544
Absolute drama queens the lot of you.
Fucking Southport sausage arsehole
