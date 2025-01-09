« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 174992 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:57:04 pm
:lmao :lmao

Pretty devastated I missed this. Saw his initial post which abruptly ended with a tip about investing in Microstrategy :D
I saw the thread was active but couldn't be arsed clicking onto it.

My mistake.  :butt
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
Screenshot-2025-01-09-020452" border="0
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:48:05 pm
So this was my reply an all n then Boaty come in with his

Screenshot-2025-01-09-024320" border="0


 ;D

:lmao
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:48:05 pm
So this was my reply an all n then Boaty come in with his

Screenshot-2025-01-09-024320" border="0


 ;D
:lmao
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Get boatys reply (screengrab) John/ Rhi.  ;D
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
We didnt start the fire
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm »
Mods, you need to give us Boatys reply now....
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 08:22:09 pm »
THE FIRE RISES!
Stand by your beds folks.
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 08:26:40 pm »
Have you double deleted them? Theyre not in the thread in recycle bin
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:26:40 pm
Have you double deleted them? Theyre not in the thread in recycle bin
In the staff room Claire
Okay, on my phone not gone mental 🙃
Honest to fuck I'm crying laughing here reading it back.
At one point in the middle of the night Duvva says none of this is gonna be in the best posts on RAWK thread  :lmao
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:43:07 pm
Honest to fuck I'm crying laughing here reading it back.
At one point in the middle of the night Duvva says none of this is gonna be in the best posts on RAWK thread  :lmao

Think duvva's post are great but he's had a shocker there :P
Cannot believe I missed this. Some of these snippets are fucking brilliant  :lmao

Always love it when you get someone mental on here
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:51:18 pm
Cannot believe I missed this. Some of these snippets are fucking brilliant  :lmao

Always love it when you get someone mental on here
Hey.
Capon might be mental, but he seems like a sound fella to me. 
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:54:13 pm
Hey.
Capon might be mental, but he seems like a sound fella to me. 
:lmao

It was a car crash ;D

Boaty, Newterp and Keith are boss sleepover buddies though.I know the threads gone but One thing  We'll always have and thats, that night. No one can take that from us . Friends forever ;D
 :lmao
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:56:11 pm
:lmao

It was a car crash ;D

Boaty, Newterp and Keith are boss sleepover buddies though.I know the threads gone but One thing  We'll always have and thats, that night. No one can take that from us . Friends forever ;D
Gutted I missed it, but glad you captured some of it.
I haven't been in any of the main board threads but noticed all the players, match and manager threads have repeatedly been on the 1st page of unread posts all day.

Has anyone involved last night escaped a virtual tongue lashing? 
Absolute drama queens the lot of you. :D
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:06:07 pm
I haven't been in any of the main board threads but noticed all the players, match and manager threads have repeatedly been on the 1st page of unread posts all day.

Has anyone involved last night escaped a virtual tongue lashing? 
I reckon the only way to stop these whoppers is to lock the threads until at least the next day.
Anyone posting match-related moaning shite elsewhere on the forum should be stopped from posting for a couple of days.
Serial offenders, fucked off.
Theres gonna be no posts on RAWK for the next hour now as everyone devours that thread. 🤣
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:09:57 pm
Theres gonna be no posts on RAWK for the next hour now as everyone devours that thread. 🤣
Link, please?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:09:37 pm
I reckon the only way to stop these whoppers is to lock the threads until at least the next day.
Anyone posting match-related moaning shite elsewhere on the forum should be stopped from posting for a couple of days.
Serial offenders, fucked off.

I don't even venture in them after a good win as there's still bollocks being spouted and argued over or some passive aggressive shit towards someone who didn't make the right pass or decision.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Absolute drama queens the lot of you. :D

Ok having read it, I take that back. :lmao

John - hope it thawed out in time for dinner:

Locked for a clean up, but I've got daughters cars to defrost.
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:02:45 pm
OK, it's coming over, enjoy folks.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357148.msg19801544#msg19801544

:lmao nice one John.

I read his posts in Conor McGregors voice for added comedic effect. Dont tell him though, dont think he likes the Irish.
"The Southport Woolerati."  :lmao
OMG that is brilliant  :lmao
 ;D
Fucking class.
By far funniest thing I've read in here for a good while.  ;D
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:38:20 pm
Fucking Southport sausage arsehole ;D
YOU SAY HIS NAME ;D

 :lmao


Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:38:20 pm
Fucking Southport sausage arsehole ;D

Weve all thought it.
