The one thing I would say, not just about last night is I think those who have understandably given the main forum a wide berth shouldnít. The best way to make it a more positive place is for us to join to together (absolutely not in a pile on type way), to stick up for what we believe Liverpool FC is all about.



I know it probably feels like weíre outnumbered but honestly I think if we try to explain why no one should be turning their noses up at any game or trophy weíre involved in it could help build others understanding of what makes this club special



It canít all just be down to mods, they have a hard enough time managing some of the threads/posters as it is. It makes me sad when I see good posters, who do get it, say theyíre gonna jib off this great site because of a growing number of posters who perhaps just donít understand the club in the right way.



We wonít win everyone round but Iíd prefer we try to do something along these lines than lose good posters from here.



Just something Iíve been thinking about. Interested to hear others thoughts?