The one thing I would say, not just about last night is I think those who have understandably given the main forum a wide berth shouldnt. The best way to make it a more positive place is for us to join to together (absolutely not in a pile on type way), to stick up for what we believe Liverpool FC is all about.



I know it probably feels like were outnumbered but honestly I think if we try to explain why no one should be turning their noses up at any game or trophy were involved in it could help build others understanding of what makes this club special



It cant all just be down to mods, they have a hard enough time managing some of the threads/posters as it is. It makes me sad when I see good posters, who do get it, say theyre gonna jib off this great site because of a growing number of posters who perhaps just dont understand the club in the right way.



We wont win everyone round but Id prefer we try to do something along these lines than lose good posters from here.



Just something Ive been thinking about. Interested to hear others thoughts?