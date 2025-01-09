The one thing I would say, not just about last night is I think those who have understandably given the main forum a wide berth shouldnt. The best way to make it a more positive place is for us to join to together (absolutely not in a pile on type way), to stick up for what we believe Liverpool FC is all about.
I know it probably feels like were outnumbered but honestly I think if we try to explain why no one should be turning their noses up at any game or trophy were involved in it could help build others understanding of what makes this club special
It cant all just be down to mods, they have a hard enough time managing some of the threads/posters as it is. It makes me sad when I see good posters, who do get it, say theyre gonna jib off this great site because of a growing number of posters who perhaps just dont understand the club in the right way.
We wont win everyone round but Id prefer we try to do something along these lines than lose good posters from here.
Just something Ive been thinking about. Interested to hear others thoughts?