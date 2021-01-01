« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 173697 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:35:37 pm
Stay safe, we'll let you know if it's worth watching on catch up :D
reader faraway, it's not!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Thank you, all of you! No change in the situation so far, which is half-good.

At least I saw the game. Not the result I was hoping for, but... That new keeper of theirs is pretty good with his reactions and his distribution. Never heard of him before, but I don't watch internationals. We have to be clinical in the return leg, which I will miss for sure. For a good reason this time, my wife and I will be in Coldfoot, Alaska, on February 6th for her jubilee birthday; we'll try to catch the auroras above the arctic circle (at -30C :)). No WiFi, no TV, not even phone service.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 12:23:40 am »
Yep not the game to bring a slight ray of light to a very difficult time Im afraid. Fingers crossed for you
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 12:55:34 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:04:55 pm
Jeez.
Stay safe, mate.

Yes  second/third/fourth this. Stay Safe. Looks absolutely mad and scary from the footage. Bonkers how quick this has escalated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 07:57:05 am »
Just woke up, what on earth happened in the Endo thread.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 08:31:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:57:05 am
Just woke up, what on earth happened in the Endo thread.

I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 08:36:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:39 am
I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D

I caught a bunch of posts just before the clean up, was like a fever dream.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 08:42:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:36:36 am
I caught a bunch of posts just before the clean up, was like a fever dream.

When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 09:27:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off

Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 09:28:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:16 am
Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!

an inch (of snow) here, right on top of all the ice. I sent the dog ahead as a lemming if he slipped I avoided that patch.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:36:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:16 am
Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!

Rob might be better placed than me, but I'm sat in my flat in the centre atm and it's -6 with some stuff on the ground. Hearing anecdotally things haven't been gritted. I'm not going out in it as I'm wobbly enough when it's dry :)
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 09:44:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off

Your not the only one, i'm sick of all the bedwetters crawling out of the woodwork with constant misery & negativity everytime we have a bad match, so i stay off the main forum.
who the fuck is baldrick?

« Reply #4492 on: Today at 10:04:26 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:36:38 am
Rob might be better placed than me, but I'm sat in my flat in the centre atm and it's -6 with some stuff on the ground. Hearing anecdotally things haven't been gritted. I'm not going out in it as I'm wobbly enough when it's dry :)

-6 here and a couple of inches of snow lying on ice. My eldest is getting sent home from school early so the kids and staff can get home safe. Missus works as a cleaner there and I've said ask if you need to go in and she fucking won't ask - fucking hate the way she won't do anything. She's already fallen going out this morning, so I'll have to drive her if she's in.
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 11:02:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:39 am
I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D

Didnt miss much, just a 74 year old ex professional footballer who played against Molby who lives in Bath discussing football matters with ex-professional footballer Capon, and giving free crypto advice. All very civil and tame. See my sig for an illustration.
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
The Wool Establishment. :D

I want to see a select few have that in their Custom Title.
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:02:18 am
Didnt miss much, just a 74 year old ex professional footballer who played against Molby who lives in Bath discussing football matters with ex-professional footballer Capon, and giving free crypto advice. All very civil and tame. See my sig for an illustration.

Capon a fucking wool? :lmao
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

« Reply #4496 on: Today at 11:18:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:16 am
Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jC_-nTMYw5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jC_-nTMYw5A</a>

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.
it was wools getting shit, not Endo ;D over a glass of posh wine, was all very civilised
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 11:43:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:18:35 am
Capon a fucking wool? :lmao

You and him, the Southport Mafia conducting your shady business under the pier.
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 12:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:43:16 am
You and him, the Southport Mafia conducting your shady business under the pier.

He probably did or knew who did, the ram raid on our Southport Branch when I was manager and dragged me out at 11pm :no
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

« Reply #4500 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:25 pm
He probably did or knew who did, the ram raid on our Southport Branch when I was manager and dragged me out at 11pm :no

Just interesting to know if hes (Capon) now being WATCHED and wont reply. Unless he really is immune as part of the wool establishment the damn (alleged) ageist.
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

« Reply #4501 on: Today at 12:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:41:09 pm
Just interesting to know if hes (Capon) now being WATCHED and wont reply. Unless he really is immune as part of the wool establishment the damn (alleged) ageist.

In the mods dungeon being whipped? No, scrub that, he'd enjoy it ;D
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'

and to me

'Southport Sausage Arsehole'
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 01:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'

and to me

'Southport Sausage Arsehole'
;D ;D ;D
you're just a big bloody tease aren't yer?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Was funny that.  Was like there were 2 people there (reflexs account). 1 minute hes like 'Hello keith, always enjoyed your posts. ' Then within 1 post 'SHUT IT KEITH YOU c*nt ILL KNOCK YA OUT'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:18:11 pm
;D ;D ;D
you're just a big bloody tease aren't yer?
;D
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'

and to me

'Southport Sausage Arsehole'

I read it this morning over breakfast, classic stuff. He'd got you all banged to rights.
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 01:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:27:48 pm
I read it this morning over breakfast, classic stuff. He'd got you all banged to rights.
;D

I cant look  at myself ;D
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'

and to me

'Southport Sausage Arsehole'

Cant argue with the second one.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'

and to me

'Southport Sausage Arsehole'

Mine was calling you a sexist ageist while referring to his Asian wife

And the last I remember was  him asking Endo to forgive this GAIJIN and he was gonna commit seppuku thereafter. I tried saying Endo will forgive him to stave that off (I aint no go jump in a river fella) but dont know if it worked.
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:20 am
Chicken shagger photoshop hero funny big copper brother  fucken hilarious oh  FFs lots of  LOLs you offered some c*nt out and were never watched ... why because you are part of the wool estabilshment and therefore not well ya know  'watched@ etc ..

« Reply #4510 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Has the Deep Wool State been making its presence felt again?
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:37:15 pm
Mine was calling you a sexist ageist while referring to his Asian wife

And the last I remember was  him asking Endo to forgive this GAIJIN and he was gonna commit seppuku thereafter. I tried saying Endo will forgive him to stave that off (I aint no go jump in a river fella) but dont know if it worked.
Haha I aint been to bed yet. Ive been out since just after 5. Was hoping it was still there  ;D

Last thing I read by him was something aboot a boxer called Duggie Pomfrett? Asking for everyone to bear with him and saying something aboot how our fathers would be turning in their graves the way we talk to old people, you coked up gang up white boi shithouses ;D

A just seen John mention it went on till half 6? Did he come back on then? Haha
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
Some right weirdo's out there, I blame the rise of uberc*nts like Jake Humphries.

Here is he on linked in about his wife :D



The 72 year old from BATH might be his dad.
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 01:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:37:15 pm
Cant argue with the second one.
I need that sig.  ;D

Was weird. He was already kicking off on people. Duvva found him. Then I made an appearance an he turned into Eamonn Andrews. Brought people on from school Id not seen in years. Was reliving tales aboot my childhood and things my father said to me growing up in woolybacksville, louisiannaton. It was beautiful.
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:37:15 pm
Mine was calling you a sexist ageist while referring to his Asian wife

And the last I remember was  him asking Endo to forgive this GAIJIN and he was gonna commit seppuku thereafter. I tried saying Endo will forgive him to stave that off (I aint no go jump in a river fella) but dont know if it worked.

I'd have asked if he needs a second - my Samuari sword has only tasted my blood so far, its needs new blood.
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

« Reply #4515 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:43 pm
I'd have asked if he needs a second - my Samuari sword has only tasted my blood so far, its needs new blood.
how about we make up a list?
 :lmao :lmao
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
Sounds like I've missed another belter from Capon ...  :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4517 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
I saved the lot. Its all on my laptop
« Reply #4518 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Personal fave from Reflex last night in reply to Newterp or Keith Lard

'Im fucking minted, you fat c*nt. I live in Bath'


He's probably slightly exaggerated the truth there.

"I'm fucking Minty the fat c*nt (from Eastenders). I live in his bath."
