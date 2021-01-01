« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

classycarra

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:35:37 pm
Stay safe, we'll let you know if it's worth watching on catch up :D
reader faraway, it's not!
farawayred

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm
Thank you, all of you! No change in the situation so far, which is half-good.

At least I saw the game. Not the result I was hoping for, but... That new keeper of theirs is pretty good with his reactions and his distribution. Never heard of him before, but I don't watch internationals. We have to be clinical in the return leg, which I will miss for sure. For a good reason this time, my wife and I will be in Coldfoot, Alaska, on February 6th for her jubilee birthday; we'll try to catch the auroras above the arctic circle (at -30C :)). No WiFi, no TV, not even phone service.
duvva

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4482 on: Today at 12:23:40 am
Yep not the game to bring a slight ray of light to a very difficult time Im afraid. Fingers crossed for you
rocz189

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4483 on: Today at 12:55:34 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:04:55 pm
Jeez.
Stay safe, mate.

Yes  second/third/fourth this. Stay Safe. Looks absolutely mad and scary from the footage. Bonkers how quick this has escalated
tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4484 on: Today at 07:57:05 am
Just woke up, what on earth happened in the Endo thread.
rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4485 on: Today at 08:31:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:57:05 am
Just woke up, what on earth happened in the Endo thread.

I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D
tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4486 on: Today at 08:36:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:39 am
I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D

I caught a bunch of posts just before the clean up, was like a fever dream.
rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4487 on: Today at 08:42:25 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:36:36 am
I caught a bunch of posts just before the clean up, was like a fever dream.

When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off
Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4488 on: Today at 09:27:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off

Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!
Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4489 on: Today at 09:28:33 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:16 am
Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!

an inch (of snow) here, right on top of all the ice. I sent the dog ahead as a lemming if he slipped I avoided that patch.
JP!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:36:38 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:16 am
Just seen theyve closed Manc airport. Is it bad up there Rob? Nothing here but quite icy. Nearly slipped on my arse about 5 times walking the dog this morning!

Rob might be better placed than me, but I'm sat in my flat in the centre atm and it's -6 with some stuff on the ground. Hearing anecdotally things haven't been gritted. I'm not going out in it as I'm wobbly enough when it's dry :)
Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4491 on: Today at 09:44:07 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
When we have a bad game, or lose, I stay off here, as you know it's going to be carnage. If Endo was getting shit last night, I'd love to know what for, because he looked fine to me.

Was Mo getting shit, because he deffo had an off game and made some poor decisions?

That's football, you cant win every game and you can't be perfect all the time.

Anyway, wish the snow would fuck off

Your not the only one, i'm sick of all the bedwetters crawling out of the woodwork with constant misery & negativity everytime we have a bad match, so i stay off the main forum.
rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4492 on: Today at 10:04:26 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:36:38 am
Rob might be better placed than me, but I'm sat in my flat in the centre atm and it's -6 with some stuff on the ground. Hearing anecdotally things haven't been gritted. I'm not going out in it as I'm wobbly enough when it's dry :)

-6 here and a couple of inches of snow lying on ice. My eldest is getting sent home from school early so the kids and staff can get home safe. Missus works as a cleaner there and I've said ask if you need to go in and she fucking won't ask - fucking hate the way she won't do anything. She's already fallen going out this morning, so I'll have to drive her if she's in.
Historical Fool

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4493 on: Today at 11:02:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:39 am
I doubt anyone sensible who posts in here went near the main board last night. So Capon will be along later to explain what was posted  ;D

Didnt miss much, just a 74 year old ex professional footballer who played against Molby who lives in Bath discussing football matters with ex-professional footballer Capon, and giving free crypto advice. All very civil and tame. See my sig for an illustration.
