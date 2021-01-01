Thank you, all of you! No change in the situation so far, which is half-good.At least I saw the game. Not the result I was hoping for, but... That new keeper of theirs is pretty good with his reactions and his distribution. Never heard of him before, but I don't watch internationals. We have to be clinical in the return leg, which I will miss for sure. For a good reason this time, my wife and I will be in Coldfoot, Alaska, on February 6th for her jubilee birthday; we'll try to catch the auroras above the arctic circle (at -30C). No WiFi, no TV, not even phone service.