RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:35:37 pm
Stay safe, we'll let you know if it's worth watching on catch up :D
reader faraway, it's not!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Thank you, all of you! No change in the situation so far, which is half-good.

At least I saw the game. Not the result I was hoping for, but... That new keeper of theirs is pretty good with his reactions and his distribution. Never heard of him before, but I don't watch internationals. We have to be clinical in the return leg, which I will miss for sure. For a good reason this time, my wife and I will be in Coldfoot, Alaska, on February 6th for her jubilee birthday; we'll try to catch the auroras above the arctic circle (at -30C :)). No WiFi, no TV, not even phone service.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 12:23:40 am »
Yep not the game to bring a slight ray of light to a very difficult time Im afraid. Fingers crossed for you
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 12:55:34 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:04:55 pm
Jeez.
Stay safe, mate.

Yes  second/third/fourth this. Stay Safe. Looks absolutely mad and scary from the footage. Bonkers how quick this has escalated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 07:57:05 am »
Just woke up, what on earth happened in the Endo thread.
