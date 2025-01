I remember that game well but for different reasons (other than use clearing the penalty area in their half and not ours ).



I was prescribed blood thinners and during the game, no doubt frustrated, heavily bit my tongue. I started producing great globs of semi congealed blood after swallowing the first batch started to work through a pack of tissues, then bog paper. At the end of the match rang 111 and was told to go straight to casualty. Spent the rest of the night having blood samples taken and only released at 6am when my haemoglobin levels returned to normal.



Ouch.Me last week, went the doctors last Monday afternoon, doctor told me to go to A&E, so arrives in A&E 4.45pm, gets checked out & needed a couple of drips, i had a chest infection with a bit of pneumonia, had treatment until 2am Tuesday, then told to go back out to the waiting area, ended up getting a bed 4.30 Tuesday afternoon, 24 hours after arriving in A&E, & i'd been awake since 2am Sunday as well, i was in for a couple of days, responded well to treatment, got discharged last Thursday, & feeling fine now.You could see how chaotic A&E was over that 24 hours [Arrowe Park], the staff are off their feet.