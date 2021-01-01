« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 167523 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:42:31 pm
Fruit and nut is better than milk chocolate although I actually prefer dark chocolate to milk. That's way too sweet.
Milk Chocolate is infinitely better than Fruit and Nut. Don't like dark chocolate. Horrible as well. ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 12:51:07 pm
Milk Chocolate is infinitely better than Fruit and Nut. Don't like dark chocolate. Horrible as well. ;D

Milk chocolate is way too sweet, yuck.  ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 12:52:32 pm »
Galaxy with a hot cappuccino. 😎
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:51:55 pm
Milk chocolate is way too sweet, yuck.  ;)
Haha. Nope it's only chocolate worth having.

Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 12:52:32 pm
Galaxy with a hot cappuccino. 😎
Yum!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 12:54:49 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:51:55 pm
Milk chocolate is way too sweet, yuck.  ;)

That's what the glass of milk is for, takes the edge off..

Pint of milk and a lindt chocolate bear / reindeer goes down a treat

No to red wine or dark choc, I think I have the pallet of a 3 year old! :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 12:56:31 pm »
The Old Jamaican Chocolate was the best though.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:06 pm by The holly and the jillc »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:56:31 pm
The Old Jamaican Chocolate was the best though.
bloody hell
I genuinely knew you were going to say that?

I bet you like Turkish delight too
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 01:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:06:09 pm
bloody hell
I genuinely knew you were going to say that?

I bet you like Turkish delight too

I'm not keen on Turkish delight, love Turkish food though.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 01:09:06 pm »
Ive just realised coconut is fruit and I love a bounty,


Im as bad as Jill  :o
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:07:41 pm
I'm not keen on Turkish delight, love Turkish food though.

There is no delight in it, is there
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 01:14:42 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm »
I'm currently eating a banana, some galaxy chocolate and drinking a chocolate protein shake.

Am I weird?  🤔
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 01:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:15:52 pm
I'm currently eating a banana, some galaxy chocolate and drinking a chocolate protein shake.

Am I weird?  🤔

I don't think anyone is weird, we're just different. That will give you a lot of energy though.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Ping my delightful self when the Chocolate Shelter returns to its rightful state as the Fallout Shelter...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 01:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:09:06 pm
Ive just realised coconut is fruit and I love a bounty,


Im as bad as Jill  :o

behave Kenneth, coconut is dry though innit, the weird thing is the juice with the chocolate and if it was acidic. disgusting.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:17:04 pm
I don't think anyone is weird, we're just different. That will give you a lot of energy though.  ;D
I wondered why I was bouncing off the walls. 🤪
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 01:18:24 pm
behave Kenneth, coconut is dry though innit, the weird thing is the juice with the chocolate and if it was acidic. disgusting.

Thanks Claire, that's the reassurance I was looking for.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm »
Just opened a big tube of orange Smarties.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Just opened a big tube of orange Smarties.
Gizz some.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:31:29 pm
Gizz some.  ;D
;D

One of the grandkids got me them for Chrimbo.
I forgot I had them.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:23 pm by Terrys chocolate orange »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4340 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:15:52 pm
I'm currently eating a banana, some galaxy chocolate and drinking a chocolate protein shake.

Am I weird?  🤔

You've now got me dipping my choc digestives into my tea. I don't think I will get the same energy though.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4341 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm »
After eights are nice but Baileys with creme de menthe is tremendous
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:36:08 pm
You've now got me dipping my choc digestives into my tea. I don't think I will get the same energy though.  ;D
;D ☕🍪
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:32:44 pm
;D

One of the grandkids got me them for Chrimbo.
I forgot I had them.
You can't beat a tube of Smarties.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:29:09 pm
Just opened a big tube of orange Smarties.

Yeah, they're sound :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4345 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:36:08 pm
You've now got me dipping my choc digestives into my tea. I don't think I will get the same energy though.  ;D

Better not be a fruit tea.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4346 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
And new years resolutions what are guys giving up🤔
« Reply #4347 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
The football forum
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4348 on: Today at 04:25:42 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4349 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:25:42 pm
Sobriety

Nobody suggesting no more biscuits or cake 🫣
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4350 on: Today at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 04:29:31 pm
Nobody suggesting no more biscuits or cake 🫣

Good point , less Sobriety and more biscuits

 :hally
