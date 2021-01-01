Fruit and nut is better than milk chocolate although I actually prefer dark chocolate to milk. That's way too sweet.
Milk Chocolate is infinitely better than Fruit and Nut. Don't like dark chocolate. Horrible as well.
Milk chocolate is way too sweet, yuck.
Galaxy with a hot cappuccino. 😎
The Old Jamaican Chocolate was the best though.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
bloody hellI genuinely knew you were going to say that?I bet you like Turkish delight too
I'm not keen on Turkish delight, love Turkish food though.
There is no delight in it, is there
I'm currently eating a banana, some galaxy chocolate and drinking a chocolate protein shake. Am I weird? 🤔
Ive just realised coconut is fruit and I love a bounty, Im as bad as Jill
I don't think anyone is weird, we're just different. That will give you a lot of energy though.
behave Kenneth, coconut is dry though innit, the weird thing is the juice with the chocolate and if it was acidic. disgusting.
Just opened a big tube of orange Smarties.
Gizz some.
You've now got me dipping my choc digestives into my tea. I don't think I will get the same energy though.
One of the grandkids got me them for Chrimbo. I forgot I had them.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
And new years resolutions what are guys giving up🤔
Sobriety
Nobody suggesting no more biscuits or cake 🫣
