« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 167098 times)

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:50:31 pm
not this male.  yuck .....

 ;D
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:35:31 am
II've lost count of the times I've posted a response too fast, then tracked back to read the other responses and realized either (a) I misunderstood the damn thing or (b) 20 others have said the same as me .... so I end up deleting my post.   :)


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,512
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 01:05:26 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 10:15:04 am
Fruit and chocolate is mega.
NO.



NO IT ISN'T.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm »
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm »
Point proven.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 01:15:17 pm
Point proven.  :D
I need to follow Rob's example and piss off for a while. ::) ::)
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
I need to follow Rob's example and piss off for a while. ::) ::)

I'm only just back from a holiday with the family so still catching up. Rob has gone on another break has he? It's the best thing to do when you've had enough, hopefully he'll be back sometime.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 01:19:18 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 01:22:39 pm »
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:39 pm
fair enough  :)

most things are an age thing these days.   ;D  ;D

but at least you're actually old.  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,512
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 01:19:00 pm
It's the best thing to do when you've had enough, hopefully he'll be back sometime.
Definitely. I've noticed myself and others have started to take more breaks from here in last twelve months.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 01:50:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 01:05:26 pm
NO.



NO IT ISN'T.

YES

YES THEY ARE
 
Jaffa Cakes are mega. :lickin
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 01:53:39 pm »
every few days I read the most recent page of the Mo/Trent/Virg thread.

god know why I do it -- there is absolutely nothing to say that hasn't been said hundreds of time already.  it has to be one of the most repetitive wastes of pixels on the internet.  :)
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,512
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:50:09 pm
YES

YES THEY ARE
 
Jaffa Cakes are mega. :lickin
Not had that biscuit in ages.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm
Not had that biscuit in ages.

Jaffa Cakes are cakes & not biscuits, & classed as such as they don't have to pay VAT unlike chocolate biscuits

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaffa_Cakes
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 02:20:42 pm »
it's almost like the clue is in the name.
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,512
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 02:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Jaffa Cakes are cakes & not biscuits, & classed as such as they don't have to pay VAT unlike chocolate biscuits

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaffa_Cakes
;D
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 02:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Jaffa Cakes are cakes & not biscuits, & classed as such as they don't have to pay VAT unlike chocolate biscuits

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaffa_Cakes

why are biscuits and cakes treated different for tax purposes. Its not like one of them is healthy ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 02:37:12 pm
why are biscuits and cakes treated different for tax purposes. Its not like one of them is healthy ?

something about luxury items, or non-essential, isn't it? You could argue none of it is but I guess they've got to give us proles something to keep us in line.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 03:00:53 pm
something about luxury items, or non-essential, isn't it? You could argue none of it is but I guess they've got to give us proles something to keep us in line.

As in, let them eat cake
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,823
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 04:24:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm
Definitely. I've noticed myself and others have started to take more breaks from here in last twelve months.

Yeah, I went an hour the other day.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,512
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 04:49:12 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 04:24:18 pm
Yeah, I went an hour the other day.
I don't believe it. I think you respond to posts in your sleep.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,963
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4302 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm »
Jesus, it's gone from coconut to mixing fruit & chocolate.
Some of yus are fooking bombed-out.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm
Jesus, it's gone from coconut to mixing fruit & chocolate.
Some of yus are fooking bombed-out.

Spoken like a person who has never used a chocolate fondue.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,823
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 11:44:51 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 11:40:07 am
Spoken like a person who has never used a chocolate fondue.  ;)

Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 11:45:19 am »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 11:40:07 am
Spoken like a person who has never used a chocolate fondue.  ;)

Can you put hob nobs on a stick?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 11:46:47 am »
I don't like chocolate and fruit, not fresh fruit any way, that's weird.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 11:46:56 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:45:22 am
Can you put hob nobs on a stick?

They already have chocolate on don't they?  ???
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 11:46:47 am
I don't like chocolate and fruit, not fresh fruit any way, that's weird.

I once thought that, but when I tried it, I felt differently. I wouldn't have it every week or anything just a rare thing. You can also add spices as well to it, which taste even better.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 11:46:56 am
They already have chocolate on don't they?  ???

not all of them, but the point is, use anything except fruit.  I think Id use a severed finger before a strawberry
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,445
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 11:56:18 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:54:46 am
not all of them, but the point is, use anything except fruit.  I think Id use a severed finger before a strawberry

Severed finger? Now that is weird.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 