I feel for the people who only see their lives through a cloud of doubt, or only see the negatives in everything around them.



It's their insecurities of not believing they're worthy of ever having anything nice whether that's their job, their partner, house or whatever but it also stops them from appreciating or enjoying what they do have.



It's a very empty and depressing state of mind to have and I genuinely don't know how they get through a day feeling so bad about everything so maybe we should all be a bit more empathetic.....

