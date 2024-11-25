« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 157588 times)

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4040 on: November 25, 2024, 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2024, 07:29:04 pm
Fucking hell, hark at Lord Muck here

He's a fellow cestrian. We like the finer things.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,364
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4041 on: November 26, 2024, 12:41:30 am »
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • ***JFT97***
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4042 on: November 26, 2024, 02:42:32 am »
 :lmao that's a great pic! Valley Parade.  8)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Rhingle Bells

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4043 on: November 26, 2024, 07:12:02 am »
Greetings from the outside. I know it's hard to venture out of the shelter, but there are still places available for this year's Goat Burning Sweepstake: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=251001.3800

We need a full house by 1st December. Join in!

Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,316
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4044 on: November 26, 2024, 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: Rhi on November 26, 2024, 07:12:02 am
Greetings from the outside. I know it's hard to venture out of the shelter, but there are still places available for this year's Goat Burning Sweepstake: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=251001.3800

We need a full house by 1st December. Join in!

Yeah its great, you can sit and complain about past windows Christmas periods where your desired transfers burn outcome didn't happen. Youll all fit right in.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,548
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4045 on: November 26, 2024, 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 26, 2024, 09:50:59 am
Yeah its great, you can sit and complain about past windows Christmas periods where your desired transfers burn outcome didn't happen. Youll all fit right in.

I've had a go - need to find someone to go set it on fire now ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,902
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4046 on: November 26, 2024, 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 26, 2024, 09:50:59 am
Yeah it’s great, you can sit and complain about past windows Christmas periods where your desired transfers burn outcome didn't happen. You’ll all fit right in.

And what if the Goat does burn? What are Gälve going to do then eh?

The continuing lack of back-up goat options is criminal negligence.

Per-Åke Fredriksson & Åsa Wiklund Lång out!
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,588
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 07:11:48 pm »
That Premier League thread needs putting out of its misery. You wouldn't believe we are currently on top of the table, the way people go on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 07:11:48 pm
That Premier League thread needs putting out of its misery. You wouldn't believe we are currently on top of the table, the way people go on.
Only one person, really. They're great fun when a result goes our way. Sometimes I like to read along rather than bother watching the game. There's some funny fuckers in there.

And one relentlessly negative one.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,588
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 07:43:04 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Only one person, really. They're great fun when a result goes our way. Sometimes I like to read along rather than bother watching the game. There's some funny fuckers in there.

And one relentlessly negative one.

I agree it used to be fun when people were having a laugh. But now it's all about referees and people making the same point time after time after time. It's become next to impossible just to follow a game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Only one person, really. They're great fun when a result goes our way. Sometimes I like to read along rather than bother watching the game. There's some funny fuckers in there.

And one relentlessly negative one.

He's been like it for the 15yrs I've been a member.  I don't think he even celebrated our Title win.....
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 07:43:04 pm
I agree it used to be fun when people were having a laugh.
That perfect weekend when City lost, Arsenal lost, Man United lost and Everton lost was that long ago. 
Quote
But now it's all about referees and people making the same point time after time after time. It's become next to impossible just to follow a game.
This is true. I've decided I want to just tune out all the ref stuff this season (the Coote revelation no withstanding) but it's so hard to avoid; in the match thread, in the PL game thread, in the Arsenal thread and on and on...
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm
He's been like it for the 15yrs I've been a member.  I don't think he even celebrated our Title win.....
He was too busy talking up Null and void when we were on the cusp of the title and we were in lockdown. Absolutely reveled in it when the world was such a scary place and we needed a little hope.

I put him on ignore and probably will have to again because absorbing all the continuous negativity isn't good for me. He got called out over and over again today but for him doom-mongering is more important than the people who read his posts.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,548
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Only one person, really. They're great fun when a result goes our way. Sometimes I like to read along rather than bother watching the game. There's some funny fuckers in there.

And one relentlessly negative one.

I've been out all day at work so not read it, but I know exactly who you are talking about :lmao

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
compared to many here I'm a real RAWK newbie.  I've seen a lot of references to him and comments people made to/about him and wasn't really sure why.

today I was on the PL game thread most of the day and now I can really - really - understand those comments. 

putting him on Ignore is the way to go for me. like debs said above, who the hell needs all that negativity.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,105
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm
He's been like it for the 15yrs I've been a member.  I don't think he even celebrated our Title win.....

If it's the one i think yous are on about, i've had him on ignore since the covid season when he was going on about null & void, he constantly feeds on negativity.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,688
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 09:05:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:17:33 am
If it's the one i think yous are on about, i've had him on ignore since the covid season when he was going on about null & void, he constantly feeds on negativity.

Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,548
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
Us, seeing the reds top of the world



Him



Seriously, if you can't enjoy this time, why bother?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,548
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 09:36:08 am »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
I feel for the people who only see their lives through a cloud of doubt, or only see the negatives in everything around them. 

It's their insecurities of not believing they're worthy of ever having anything nice whether that's their job, their partner, house or whatever but it also stops them from appreciating or enjoying what they do have.

It's a very empty and depressing state of mind to have and I genuinely don't know how they get through a day feeling so bad about everything so maybe we should all be a bit more empathetic.....
Logged

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,458
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 09:52:54 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Only one person, really. They're great fun when a result goes our way. Sometimes I like to read along rather than bother watching the game. There's some funny fuckers in there.

And one relentlessly negative one.

Ebenezer Fromola?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,688
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:36:08 am

I can imagine that being your favourite Christmas song.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,201
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 10:13:54 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:28 am
I can imagine that being your favourite Christmas song.

Robs told me before hes more of a Saviours Day kind of man.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,548
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 10:36:52 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:13:54 am
Robs told me before hes more of a Saviours Day kind of man.

Keep religion out of Christmas...........
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on Today at 09:48:25 am
I feel for the people who only see their lives through a cloud of doubt, or only see the negatives in everything around them. 

It's their insecurities of not believing they're worthy of ever having anything nice whether that's their job, their partner, house or whatever but it also stops them from appreciating or enjoying what they do have.

It's a very empty and depressing state of mind to have and I genuinely don't know how they get through a day feeling so bad about everything so maybe we should all be a bit more empathetic.....
Strangely enough this is how I felt this morning. After we won the league I had an amnesty on a lot of posters I put on ignore. The obvious rival fans stayed there but we support our team in our own way. All Reds should have their voice heard, sort of thing.

We all adopt a new persona online. For all we know, F is the life and soul of the party, beloved by all, the best parent his children could ask for, supportive to his co-workers and a leader which everyone of his team would follow in to battle.

Perhaps, RAWK is where he dumps all his negativity. If everyone in the real world he comes in to contact with benefits that's fine... if not for the fact that what he posts takes joy away from his fellow Reds.
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 10:44:43 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:52:54 am
Ebenezer Fromola?
You don't even need to ask.

favourite Christmas tune - The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 