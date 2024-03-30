Why do you have to be so negative?
I think because some people who were posting from work were getting the site blocked due to massive amount of c*nts on here.
Yes Howard 👍I heard once about Stilton going well with them but never tried it. Top off, Stilton in, top back on, warm them in the oven til it melts. Sounds filth, in a good way. Im sure Nick will agree.
Stilton with a slice of Xmas cake with a side glass of Oloroso sherry.
Whilst watching last of the summer wine?
Cant wait for hundreds of pigs in blankets. Nice little well done crispy fuckers.
Fucking hell, hark at Lord Muck here
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
No love for devils on horseback then?
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Do we play Whamageddon on RAWK?
Go on Debs, what are they? Similar to PIBs?
Is that the welsh version of the kamasutra?
Another abomination full of dried fruit.
The best things about Christmas are Mince Pies and the songs
Howard bringing a touch of class to Rawk, the posh get.
Similar yes. They're dried fruit, usually dates or prunes, sometimes with cheese or nuts like almonds, wrapped in bacon.
I've always envisaged Howard to be a bit of a lounge lizard. A silk housecoat with cravat and a sherry in hand.
As my aging penis shrinks my pubes seem to grow exponentially leading to me trying to piss through a clump of curly hair whilst urine slinks down my leg.
Spoiler [close]
Especially these two<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>
You wear them socks with braces on dontcha? Bet you wear them on the beach
Especially these two<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>
He gives me 30yr old baggy y-front vibes.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rik from the Young Ones
Page created in 0.307 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.95]