Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 155822 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 07:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 07:04:00 pm
Why do you have to be so negative?
Its not negative to say you dont like something is it?

Im not stopping you from filling a trough with boxes of them and ravaging them you disgustingly obese fat twat. Xx

Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 07:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:14:14 pm
I think because some people who were posting from work were getting the site blocked due to massive amount of c*nts on here.

Thanks
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:12:37 pm
Yes Howard 👍

I heard once about Stilton going well with them but never tried it. Top off, Stilton in, top back on, warm them in the oven til it melts. Sounds filth, in a good way. Im sure Nick will agree.

Stilton with a slice of Xmas cake with a side glass of Oloroso sherry.
Logged

Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Stilton with a slice of Xmas cake with a side glass of Oloroso sherry.

Whilst watching last of the summer wine?
Logged

Online Elmo!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:14:14 pm
I think because some people who were posting from work were getting the site blocked due to massive amount of c*nts on here.

No change there then.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:25:06 pm
Whilst watching last of the summer wine?
You wear them socks with braces on dontcha? Bet you wear them on the beach
Logged

Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:44:46 pm
Cant wait for hundreds of pigs in blankets. Nice little well done crispy fuckers.

Heard some c*nt on the telly refer to them as Pigs in Duvets the other day - fuck off with that shite :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:23:05 pm
Stilton with a slice of Xmas cake with a side glass of Oloroso sherry.

Fucking hell, hark at Lord Muck here
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 07:29:22 pm »
No love for devils on horseback then?
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 07:34:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
Fucking hell, hark at Lord Muck here
:lmao  Howard bringing a touch of class to Rawk, the posh get.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 07:04:00 pm
Why do you have to be so negative?

 ;D

The best things about Christmas are Mince Pies and the songs
Logged
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 07:38:49 pm »
Singing mince pies?

Fucking hell. How much ales in them?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 07:39:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:04 pm
Fucking hell, hark at Lord Muck here
haha ;D

Logged

Offline Red_Mist

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:29:22 pm
No love for devils on horseback then?
Go on Debs, what are they? Similar to PIBs?
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 07:45:04 pm »
Do we play Whamageddon on RAWK?
Logged
Offline afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:45:04 pm
Do we play Whamageddon on RAWK?

We go into the Fallout shelter to excape all the bickering and negativity and call each other fatty fatso...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 07:56:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:29:22 pm
No love for devils on horseback then?

Is that the welsh version of the kamasutra?
Logged

Online Elmo!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:29:22 pm
No love for devils on horseback then?

Another abomination full of dried fruit.
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 08:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:39:56 pm
Go on Debs, what are they? Similar to PIBs?

Similar yes.  They're dried fruit, usually dates or prunes, sometimes with cheese or nuts like almonds, wrapped in bacon.

Logged

Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:56:10 pm
Is that the welsh version of the kamasutra?

 :o
Logged

Online reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:03:10 pm
Another abomination full of dried fruit.

They don't have to be, you can use nuts or cheese or both 👍
Logged

Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:36:00 pm
;D

The best things about Christmas are Mince Pies and the songs

Especially these two

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 08:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:34:29 pm
:lmao  Howard bringing a touch of class to Rawk, the posh get.
I've always envisaged Howard to be a bit of a lounge lizard. A silk housecoat with cravat and a sherry in hand.  :D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red_Mist

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:06:57 pm
Similar yes.  They're dried fruit, usually dates or prunes, sometimes with cheese or nuts like almonds, wrapped in bacon.

Sounds good, must give them a go.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 08:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:14:16 pm
I've always envisaged Howard to be a bit of a lounge lizard. A silk housecoat with cravat and a sherry in hand.  :D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 22, 2023, 06:38:29 pm
As my aging penis shrinks my pubes seem to grow exponentially leading to me trying to piss through a clump of curly hair whilst urine slinks down my leg.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 22, 2023, 07:34:40 pm
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 08:19:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:52 pm
Especially these two

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>

2 unappreciated gems there Rob

Logged
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 08:19:52 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Red_Mist

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:14:16 pm
I've always envisaged Howard to be a bit of a lounge lizard. A silk housecoat with cravat and a sherry in hand.  :D
You make him sound like Clifford from the mouthwash ads :) (one for the auld c*nts there)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:49 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged
Logged

Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:25:51 pm
You wear them socks with braces on dontcha? Bet you wear them on the beach

:D
Logged

Online RJH

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:52 pm
Especially these two

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>


I always wonder whether the trumpet player seeing how high he could go at the end was a deliberate choice, or just a guy messing around that ended up getting left in.
Logged

Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 08:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:25:51 pm
You wear them socks with braces on dontcha? Bet you wear them on the beach

He gives me 30yr old baggy y-front vibes.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:22:52 pm
He gives me 30yr old baggy y-front vibes.
Rik from the Young Ones ;D
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 08:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:14:16 pm
I've always envisaged Howard to be a bit of a lounge lizard. A silk housecoat with cravat and a sherry in hand.  :D

The Huyton Heffner.
Logged

Online CraigDS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4033 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4034 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm »
 ;D
Logged
