Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 04:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:00:35 pm
Can you miserable c*nts stop calling the happy c*nts c*nts please.

And can the happy c*nts stop calling the miserable c*nts c*nts please.

Kind Regards
Kofi Anan

What about c*nty c*nts, they are c*nts?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:29:26 pm
I wonder what you think of the FSG sycophants criticising Salah to defend the suits?

Any examples?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:00:35 pm
Can you miserable c*nts stop calling the happy c*nts c*nts please.

And can the happy c*nts stop calling the miserable c*nts c*nts please.

Kind Regards
Kofi Anan
Pleased someone else is finding this thread as unintentionally hilarious!

Top work from the person who talked about how much they're enjoying the football and not reading anything about Salah's contract - as evidenced by getting worked up merely imagining what a thread might say! then a page of people fighting in about four different directions in the shelter since that Craig brought up Salah's contract in here! ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Heathen!

Hot mince pie with Greek youghurt. Heaven.

I'm with Barney you can shove your mince pies and christmas cake up yer arse. Vinnetta and a melted lindt chocolate santa are where it's at.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:08:13 pm
Pleased someone else is finding this thread as unintentionally hilarious!

Top work from the person who talked about how much they're enjoying the football and not reading anything about Salah's contract - as evidenced by getting worked up merely imagining what a thread might say! then a page of people fighting in about four different directions in the shelter since that Craig brought up Salah's contract in here! ;D

Well aren't we all lucky that once again you're here to remind us.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Heathen!

Hot mince pie with Greek youghurt. Heaven.

Mince pies are fucking awful. Might as well get a cat to shit on a pastry base and heat it up. All Christmas based pies/puddings/cakes are rank.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:49:00 pm
Not yet Rob but we have opened the Bailey's 😁

I'm half way though my first litre bottle too ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:49:00 pm
Not yet Rob but we have opened the Bailey's 😁

You can now get Baileys squirty cream, nearly got that instead of the normal stuff for the kids :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 04:31:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:44:09 pm
WRONG THREAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!   ;)

 :'( 

I wanna moan in here too

Let me the fuck in

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:24:27 pm
Mince pies are fucking awful. Might as well get a cat to shit on a pastry base and heat it up. All Christmas based pies/puddings/cakes are rank.
FA LA LALA LA,  LA LALA LA

Merry Fucking Christmas Everyone
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:51:10 pm
Do you ever have one of those days that is slightly surreal? Today is one of those days, and I now know what the Bangles were on about when they sung about Manic Monday's.

Today was the big day of the bathroom rebuild. After weeks and weeks and weeks of quotes, questions and more quotes, the firm that I gave the job to turned up to begin. I don't know what I expected, maybe two or three fitters, but I didn't expect a Lithuanian couple, he who looks like a tribute to Creed's Scott Stapp and a woman who is absolutely beautiful.

Clearly we live in an age of equal opportunities because this woman has got stuck in, smashing, drilling, breaking, knocking and carrying all sorts. I did feel guilty when she was clearly struggling to carry my old bath down the stairs.

Anyway, they've been banging and drilling since 8am and my head hurts, they even turned off the water so its freezing with no heating. That said, I am a nice customer because I bought them a Greggs before and made them endless coffees.

Then, one of my good mates (and someone who has frequently starred in the Mingebaggery thread) phoned to casually tell me he had a heart attack at lunchtime and got whipped off in an ambulance. Even though it happened at 1pm, he's had a stent fitted already.

In a weird way it kind of makes you look at your own health and lifestyle choices, he's 51 but lives a hectic lifestyle and has always had high blood pressure.

Strange arl day today.

Blimey, that was speedy.

Is your mate one of the Royal family? Or Jeremy Fucking Clarkson - the only man, ever, in the history of cardiology to have a stent fitted

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:00:35 pm
Can you miserable c*nts stop calling the happy c*nts c*nts please.

And can the happy c*nts stop calling the miserable c*nts c*nts please.

Kind Regards
Kofi Anan

I've always wondered why it's frowned upon to spell that word properly when you can type fuck, shit, prick and other swear words. What's so bad about the word that sounds like blunt? I'll admit it's a strong word but we're all adults here, no? We know what it means and we use it in daily speak. Is there a reason why it's not allowed?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:48:07 pm
Blimey, that was speedy.

Is your mate one of the Royal family? Or Jeremy Fucking Clarkson - the only man, ever, in the history of cardiology to have a stent fitted

You'll get a stent in as soon as you get to the hospital. It's the quickest way to open the artery. They don't wait.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:09:43 pm
I've always wondered why it's frowned upon to spell that word properly when you can type fuck, shit, prick and other swear words. What's so bad about the word that sounds like blunt? I'll admit it's a strong word but we're all adults here, no? We know what it means and we use it in daily speak. Is there a reason why it's not allowed?

I think because some people who were posting from work were getting the site blocked due to massive amount of c*nts on here.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:14:14 pm
I think because some people who were posting from work were getting the site blocked due to massive amount of c*nts on here.
i see what you did there! ;D

was gonna say the same, didn't used to autocorrect but it got added to help people with workplace restrictions
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 06:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:24:27 pm
Mince pies are fucking awful. Might as well get a cat to shit on a pastry base and heat it up. All Christmas based pies/puddings/cakes are rank.
This is the most accurate description of mince pies Ive ever seen before

Hard agree on all counts
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 06:11:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:42:25 pm
Nothing new to be honest.
Cheers. That's all I wanted to know.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
Mince pies, Xmas pudding and a home made, brandy soaked Xmas cake are the absolute best!

You all need putting in the stocks for a couple of days with rotten fruit and veg thrown at you at regular intervals.

Fucking heathens!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 06:24:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:21:10 pm
Mince pies, Xmas pudding and a home made, brandy soaked Xmas cake are the absolute best!

You all need putting in the stocks for a couple of days with rotten fruit and veg thrown at you at regular intervals.

Fucking heathens!!

Thats a couple of ingredients of the aforementioned pies and puddings isnt it?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 06:24:50 pm »
I loath xmas mince pies, i prefer minced beef pies in gravy, then again steak pies in gravy with mushy peas & chips. :lickin

Dislike xmas pudding too, & turkey is dry as fuck, prefer beef instead.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 06:25:17 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:51:10 pm


Today was the big day of the bathroom rebuild. After weeks and weeks and weeks of quotes, questions and more quotes, the firm that I gave the job to turned up to begin. I don't know what I expected, maybe two or three fitters, but I didn't expect a Lithuanian couple, he who looks like a tribute to Creed's Scott Stapp and a woman who is absolutely beautiful.

Clearly we live in an age of equal opportunities because this woman has got stuck in, smashing, drilling, breaking, knocking and carrying all sorts. I did feel guilty when she was clearly struggling to carry my old bath down the stairs.

Anyway, they've been banging and drilling since 8am and my head hurts, they even turned off the water so its freezing with no heating. That said, I am a nice customer because I bought them a Greggs before and made them endless coffees.


Ah. I see what your motive was here. Good effort.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 06:28:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:12:54 pm
Well aren't we all lucky that once again you're here to remind us.
;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:47:30 pm
Heathen!

Hot mince pie with Greek youghurt. Heaven.
Is that what they have on the pies when advertised? I always thought it was ice cream of some sort.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:56:18 am
As soon as I was aware of the Salah quotes this morning, I knew immediately parts of the site are going to be no go areas for a few days.
I read the Nunez thread last night and saw someone refer to him as crap. Such things does not help this site.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:24:47 pm
Thats a couple of ingredients of the aforementioned pies and puddings isnt it?

Yeah back in Victorian times, although it was cooked left overs rather than raw and rotten.

They've got to be home made though not the shop bought crap.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 06:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:24:50 pm
I loath xmas mince pies, i prefer minced beef pies in gravy, then again steak pies in gravy with mushy peas & chips. :lickin

Dislike xmas pudding too, & turkey is dry as fuck, prefer beef instead.

Turkey is never dry if it's cooked properly.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 06:44:46 pm »
Cant wait for hundreds of pigs in blankets. Nice little well done crispy fuckers.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 06:50:38 pm »
I love mince pies, they are great, why are people so negative  ::)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:11:38 pm
You'll get a stent in as soon as you get to the hospital. It's the quickest way to open the artery. They don't wait.

Depends what hospital though. Broadgreen is the specialist cardiology in the greater Merseyside area and if you are taken directly there that is a possibility .

Otherwise its a question of waiting for a bed.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:50:38 pm
I love mince pies, they are great, why are people so negative  ::)

:D Its not negative to say you dont like something is it? Im not stopping you from putting away a box to yourself fatty.

Im jumping on the pigs in blanketstrain with Draex though. Savoury Christmas is much better.
