Now the Coote thread is locked I can finally put my phone down. My keypad and fingers were almost bursting into flames. Annnnnd relax..... Oh! It's back up....
It's locked again. People kept mentioning that old cop show with William Shatner for some reason.
Not surprised . Fucking Hate Columbo New Tricks and Heartbeat.
Not surprised . Fucking Hate Columbo
Columbo was one of those strange dramas that showed the person committing the crime at the beginning of each episode, not at the end after everyone else had been eliminated.
Youre trying to wind me up on purpose now arent you
New Tricks was good, it went downhill when they changed cast & location.
It usually goes on if theres nothing else as the last thing we watch before bed.But Im not accepting any Heartbeat dissing. Brilliant show think Ive watched every episode on the itv3 repeats about 3 times now. Greengrass is a low key comedy genius
Heartbeat was great Sunday night comfort viewing, took my mind off what shit show would turn up at work on Monday morning.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arBEWjZZ9x4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arBEWjZZ9x4</a>
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]