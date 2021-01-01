« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Hazell

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm
Now the Coote thread is locked I can finally put my phone down. My keypad and fingers were almost bursting into flames.

Annnnnd relax.....


Oh! It's back up....  :)

It's locked again. People kept mentioning that old cop show with William Shatner for some reason.
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
Hazell on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
It's locked again. People kept mentioning that old cop show with William Shatner for some reason.
it's like reading posts by a bunch of teenagers who just learned a new word and are getting giddy about the whole thing.
Son of Spion

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
Bloody hell. I log out to watch Skinwalker Ranch, then come back and it's locked again.  :duh
zero zero

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 11:33:52 pm
Hazell on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
It's locked again. People kept mentioning that old cop show with William Shatner for some reason.
:lmao



Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm
Hazell on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
It's locked again. People kept mentioning that old cop show with William Shatner for some reason.
Not surprised . Fucking Hate Columbo
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3845 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm
Not surprised . Fucking Hate Columbo New Tricks and Heartbeat.
tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3846 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm
Not surprised . Fucking Hate Columbo

Columbo is the comfiest TV show in history.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3847 on: Today at 02:44:40 pm
Was only messin. Used to love watching it

An yep, ya right
duvva 💅

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3848 on: Today at 02:48:49 pm
SamLad on Today at 02:36:12 pm

Youre trying to wind me up on purpose now arent you ;)
Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3849 on: Today at 02:49:59 pm
Columbo was one of those strange dramas that showed the person committing the crime at the beginning of each episode, not at the end after everyone else had been eliminated.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3850 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm
Best thing about it was even if ya missed the beginning you knew who it was because he basically hung round with them for the whole fucking episode almost like it was his bird.
sheepfest

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3851 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm
Statto Red on Today at 02:49:59 pm
Columbo was one of those strange dramas that showed the person committing the crime at the beginning of each episode, not at the end after everyone else had been eliminated.
Used to try and guess how long it would be before he turned around and said "just one more thing".
tubby

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3852 on: Today at 03:17:34 pm
And Columbo instantly knows who the murderer is, the episodes are all about him trying to piece together the evidence to nab them or to get them to slip up.  It's such a good formula.
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3853 on: Today at 05:53:22 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 02:48:49 pm
Youre trying to wind me up on purpose now arent you ;)

:)
Statto Red

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3854 on: Today at 06:05:12 pm
New Tricks was good, it went downhill when they changed cast & location.
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3855 on: Today at 06:07:06 pm
Statto Red on Today at 06:05:12 pm
New Tricks was good, it went downhill when they changed cast & location.
I agree. the original cast characters and chemistry was very good.
duvva 💅

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3856 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm
Statto Red on Today at 06:05:12 pm
New Tricks was good, it went downhill when they changed cast & location.
It usually goes on if theres nothing else as the last thing we watch before bed.

But Im not accepting any Heartbeat dissing. Brilliant show think Ive watched every episode on the itv3 repeats about 3 times now. Greengrass is a low key comedy genius
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3857 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 06:13:25 pm
It usually goes on if theres nothing else as the last thing we watch before bed.

But Im not accepting any Heartbeat dissing. Brilliant show think Ive watched every episode on the itv3 repeats about 3 times now. Greengrass is a low key comedy genius
oh dear God. ::)
So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #3858 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 06:13:25 pm
It usually goes on if theres nothing else as the last thing we watch before bed.

But Im not accepting any Heartbeat dissing. Brilliant show think Ive watched every episode on the itv3 repeats about 3 times now. Greengrass is a low key comedy genius

Heartbeat was great Sunday night comfort viewing, took my mind off what shit show would turn up at work on Monday morning.
