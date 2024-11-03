« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3720 on: November 3, 2024, 12:02:02 pm »
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3721 on: November 3, 2024, 12:03:37 pm »
I played till I was about 8/9, kept getting sent off so was recommended rugby :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3722 on: November 3, 2024, 12:05:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  3, 2024, 12:02:02 pm
But true

Not disputing that, I enjoy a bit of Craig in good forum form... :D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3723 on: November 3, 2024, 12:50:36 pm »
here's a classic:

I think this is a good time to criticise him. We have been brilliant to this point.

WTF ???:lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3724 on: November 3, 2024, 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  2, 2024, 07:50:05 pm
I straddle both sides...

Capon wasn't asking about your sex life.  :-X
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3725 on: November 3, 2024, 06:55:54 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November  3, 2024, 12:05:43 pm
Not disputing that, I enjoy a bit of Craig in good forum form... :D

Most are just lucky I dont hear this shit in the local (not that any of them have ventured out their Mums spare rooms in recent years) as Id not hold back like I do here.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3726 on: November 3, 2024, 07:07:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  3, 2024, 06:55:54 pm
Most are just lucky I dont hear this shit in the local (not that any of them have ventured out their Mums spare rooms in recent years) as Id not hold back like I do here.

 ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3727 on: November 3, 2024, 08:58:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  3, 2024, 12:50:36 pm
here's a classic:

I think this is a good time to criticise him. We have been brilliant to this point.

WTF ???:lmao
Another

'Its been a windy time in me life but i see the sunshine now. Things are much brighter but i still feel the draught'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3728 on: November 3, 2024, 08:59:32 pm »
'It was the happiest day of my life marrying her. The fat cow'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3729 on: November 3, 2024, 09:02:21 pm »
'The day my first child was born i felt like the luckiest man alive. Its just a pity he was Ginger. If he was a Lawnmower, i couldve returned him. But hes not. Hes my little fat ginger kid and ive got to keep him'
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3730 on: November 3, 2024, 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  3, 2024, 09:02:21 pm
'The day my first child was born i felt like the luckiest man alive. Its just a pity he was Ginger. If he was a Lawnmower, i couldve returned him. But hes not. Hes my little fat ginger kid and ive got to keep him'
Jesus ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3731 on: November 3, 2024, 10:03:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on November  3, 2024, 09:16:09 pm
Jesus ;D
Haha I know i chat absolute shite but im fucking aboot. These fucking plantpots are in full time employment doing it with a laminated fucking name badge and uniform and dead fucking serious

At least i clock off ;D

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  3, 2024, 09:02:21 pm
'The day my first child was born i felt like the luckiest man alive. Its just a pity he was Ginger. If he was a Lawnmower, i couldve returned him. But hes not. Hes my little fat ginger kid and ive got to keep him'

Itll prob end up being an Evertonian too.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  3, 2024, 09:02:21 pm
'The day my first child was born i felt like the luckiest man alive. Its just a pity he was Ginger. If he was a Lawnmower, i couldve returned him. But hes not. Hes my little fat ginger kid and ive got to keep him'
Gingerist and Fatist.  :o
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 01:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:17:54 pm
Gingerist and Fatist.  :o

Sausagist as well...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 01:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  3, 2024, 10:03:12 pm
Haha I know i chat absolute shite but im fucking aboot. These fucking plantpots are in full time employment doing it with a laminated fucking name badge and uniform and dead fucking serious

At least i clock off ;D

You forget to mention the different coloured pens in their top pocket and a clip board with a picture of the current squad scapegoat overlaid by a target.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm »
 % of  bald men population

https://xcancel.com/stats_feed/status/1853477123429933225

Quote
Bald men:

🇨🇿 Czechia: 42.8%
🇪🇸 Spain: 42.6%
🇩🇪 Germany: 41.2%
🇫🇷 France: 39.2%
🇬🇧 UK: 39.2%
🇮🇹 Italy: 39.2%
🇳🇱 Netherlands: 38.9%
🇵🇱 Poland: 38.8%
🇺🇸 USA: 37.9%
🇨🇦 Canada: 36.3%
🇧🇪 Belgium: 36%
🇨🇭 Switzerland: 33.8%
🇷🇺 Russia: 33.3%
🇦🇺 Australia: 32.8%
🇸🇪 Sweden: 32.7%
🇬🇷 Greece: 31.9%
🇳🇴 Norway: 31.8%
🇦🇹 Austria: 31.7%
🇩🇰 Denmark: 31%
🇵🇹 Portugal: 31%
🇮🇪 Ireland: 30.2%
🇫🇮 Finland: 30%
🇳🇿 New Zealand: 28.9%
🇲🇽 Mexico: 28.3%
🇯🇵 Japan: 26.8%
Source: World Population Review- Super Hair Pieces.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm »
I've just applied for a full time job!!  I haven't done that since 2005 😳
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:23:11 pm
I've just applied for a full time job!!  I haven't done that since 2005 😳

Nutter
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:50 pm
Nutter

I don't expect to get an interview never mind the job but thought why the hell not 😂

I know I'd enjoy it and be good at it and if they're daft enough to offer those wages and I get it, happy fucking days 👍
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:23:11 pm
I've just applied for a full time job!!  I haven't done that since 2005 😳

Good luck!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:23:11 pm
I've just applied for a full time job!!  I haven't done that since 2005 😳

yewwwwwww lazy sod.









:)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 06:27:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:34:36 pm
I don't expect to get an interview never mind the job but thought why the hell not 😂

I know I'd enjoy it and be good at it and if they're daft enough to offer those wages and I get it, happy fucking days 👍
Fingers crossed, Debbs. 🤞:)

Good luck 🍀
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:07:25 pm
yewwwwwww lazy sod.









:)

😂 I've worked part time, sometimes like now more than one job but I've not worked full time properly since 2011.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:27:17 pm
Fingers crossed, Debbs. 🤞:)

Good luck 🍀

Thanks mate 👍
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm »
Good luck debs.
