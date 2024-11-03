Harsh...
But true
I straddle both sides...
Not disputing that, I enjoy a bit of Craig in good forum form...
Most are just lucky I dont hear this shit in the local (not that any of them have ventured out their Mums spare rooms in recent years) as Id not hold back like I do here.
here's a classic:I think this is a good time to criticise him. We have been brilliant to this point.WTF ?
'The day my first child was born i felt like the luckiest man alive. Its just a pity he was Ginger. If he was a Lawnmower, i couldve returned him. But hes not. Hes my little fat ginger kid and ive got to keep him'
Jesus
Gingerist and Fatist.
Haha I know i chat absolute shite but im fucking aboot. These fucking plantpots are in full time employment doing it with a laminated fucking name badge and uniform and dead fucking serious At least i clock off
Bald men:🇨🇿 Czechia: 42.8%🇪🇸 Spain: 42.6%🇩🇪 Germany: 41.2%🇫🇷 France: 39.2%🇬🇧 UK: 39.2%🇮🇹 Italy: 39.2%🇳🇱 Netherlands: 38.9%🇵🇱 Poland: 38.8%🇺🇸 USA: 37.9%🇨🇦 Canada: 36.3%🇧🇪 Belgium: 36%🇨🇭 Switzerland: 33.8%🇷🇺 Russia: 33.3%🇦🇺 Australia: 32.8%🇸🇪 Sweden: 32.7%🇬🇷 Greece: 31.9%🇳🇴 Norway: 31.8%🇦🇹 Austria: 31.7%🇩🇰 Denmark: 31%🇵🇹 Portugal: 31%🇮🇪 Ireland: 30.2%🇫🇮 Finland: 30%🇳🇿 New Zealand: 28.9%🇲🇽 Mexico: 28.3%🇯🇵 Japan: 26.8%Source: World Population Review- Super Hair Pieces.
I've just applied for a full time job!! I haven't done that since 2005 😳
Nutter
Good luck!!
I don't expect to get an interview never mind the job but thought why the hell not 😂I know I'd enjoy it and be good at it and if they're daft enough to offer those wages and I get it, happy fucking days 👍
yewwwwwww lazy sod.
Fingers crossed, Debbs. 🤞Good luck 🍀
