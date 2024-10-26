« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 145061 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3680 on: October 26, 2024, 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 26, 2024, 05:59:59 pm
A top-of-the-range Ferrari or Lamborghini can cost up to US$1.4 million (SG$2 million) in Singapore  more than triple the price for the same supercar in the US.

A lad I know had a Porshe in Singapore, he had to sell it at a massive loss because it was to low to the ground to clear the ramp in his buildings car park. Daft prick
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3681 on: October 26, 2024, 07:42:35 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3682 on: October 26, 2024, 07:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 26, 2024, 07:42:35 pm
https://www.autoblog.com/news/study-penis-size-sports-cars

Christ have they only just confirmed this. 

Everyone and their nan knew this last century only it was big cars rather than sports cars. 

That's why Yanks always built the biggest cars 😂😂😂
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3683 on: October 26, 2024, 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 26, 2024, 07:50:31 pm
Christ have they only just confirmed this. 

Everyone and their nan knew this last century only it was big cars rather than sports cars. 

That's why Yanks always built the biggest cars 😂😂😂

I'd better buy a Mini then .....
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3684 on: October 26, 2024, 08:07:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 26, 2024, 08:05:42 pm
I'd better buy a Mini then .....

😆🫣
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3685 on: October 26, 2024, 08:07:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 26, 2024, 08:05:42 pm
I'd better buy a Mini then .....
l heard that you drive a Smart car.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,008
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3686 on: October 26, 2024, 08:10:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 26, 2024, 08:07:14 pm
l heard that you drive a Smart car.

He drives a huge wagon... which is probably about right  :-X
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3687 on: October 26, 2024, 08:13:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 26, 2024, 08:10:37 pm
He drives a huge wagon... which is probably about right  :-X

Sussed ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,008
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3688 on: October 26, 2024, 10:16:07 pm »
Barney, when did you run the marathon? I'd have dropped a few quid in if you posted on here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udhfxVoroB8

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3689 on: October 28, 2024, 08:44:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2024, 05:19:57 pm
There's a new supercar "vending machine" in Singapore that dispenses Ferrari's and Lamborghini's.  ;D



Imagine how gutted you'd be if your selection got stuck.

Next person that comes along gets two.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,664
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm »
We in this country should follow the Aussies on this one.

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,414
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
^ ^ ^

Made me chuckle that :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,664
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 pm »
Some of these little shits  these days dress up for this crap but on Bonfire night are nowhere to ber seen.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,364
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm »
I like Halloween  :-X
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,664
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm »
You mena you like the corporate, bastardise, American version of Halloween and not the pagan shit?  ;D

Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,481
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
You mena you like the corporate, bastardise, American version of Halloween and not the pagen shit?  ;D



I could see Hazell being a bit pagan actually.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,474
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm »
Hazell only worships Lord Frith.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 12:07:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:13:59 pm
We in this country should follow the Aussies on this one.



Haha.  ;D

Is Mischief/Mizzy Night still a thing ? As a kid I loved it but suspect as an adult I'd absolutely hate it now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 