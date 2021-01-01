I do wonder if there was a conscious decision to not change the squad much to prevent a lot of disruption. A huge change in management was enough, so leaving the squad who know how to play together, with few additions to change that (sure, they'd have added Zubi if possible), could well have been a deliberate decision.



I agree with this. Jurgen called it Liverpool 2.0, so, as far as I'm concerned, they went looking for a man who could work with and develop the existing, raw, squad. For all the shit he gets on here, Pep knew what he was talking about and he basically said in his book Curtis and Harvey were nailed on to be first team regulars, we invested a lot in the forwards and midfield over the previos couple of years, we've got top top quality players coming out of the academy, we were in a brilliant place to start with and all we need is to add quality.Klopp said this, Arne has said it, finding the correct players who will improve the squad is hard. Just look at the Mancs, throwing money at shite and now fighting for 12th.