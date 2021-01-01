I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?
I know what you mean, I get my news from Absolute Radio, takes about 3 minutes. She insists on watching the BBC 6 O'Clock News every night, it takes them less than 10 minutes to do the news then its 20 odd minutes of padding, does my head it especially because I've already heard it all.
I'm turning into a right grumpy git! Hey is there a 'Grumpy Arl Fart thread' anywhere so that I can list my gripes, or is this it?