I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?



Meaning no disrespect to him, but his death has made me feel really, very old! Honestly never heard of him. 🥴 I think we were living in Spain when One Direction shot to fame over here. Obviously I’ve heard of them, the band…and Harry Styles. But Liam? Sorry mate, we just never crossed paths. Probably not having teenagers knocking around the house and therefore never seeing the X factor doesn’t help. As soon as I saw Simon Cowell on the box it got turned over. But jeesh, did that headline news make me feel ancient! (and questioning whether I’ve been in a coma for about 15 years