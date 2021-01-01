« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 132416 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,470
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 08:28:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:41 pm
British or American based mate?

American. It came out a few years ago. But I rewatched it for the first time a few months back, it's top notch tele.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 08:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:59:01 pm
The key was removing your jumper. Much harder for someone to grab hold of a shirt (and hold on for 3 seconds). Brutal!

Next you'll be telling us to lather up in Baby Oil!!  ;D

A mate of mine is a red hot Wolves fan and told me that was Adama Traore's trick. Well, I had to look that one up.

https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/football/news/adama-traore-baby-oil-arms-weights-wolves/dnh62u8lrsf7rb5hyumpqgik

Also came across a few other websites which I'd rather not mention.  :-X
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 08:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:43 pm
American. It came out a few years ago. But I rewatched it for the first time a few months back, it's top notch tele.

Damn!  Can't be doing with American stuff.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,470
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:30:57 pm
Damn!  Can't be doing with American stuff.

Have you read or watched Gone Girl? It's from the same author, she wrote this one.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 08:38:08 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:56:54 pm
our school playground was all concrete, too. Bedlam ;D
 pearl clutching pontification. I'd be offended if it wasn't so poetic.

Same.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 08:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:45 pm
Have you read or watched Gone Girl? It's from the same author, she wrote this one.

I don't read anymore mate so no I haven't.
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:19 pm
Anyone got any suggestions for some decent mini series on TV?

Anything a bit suspense thriller type thing.
slow horses, debs, is fun
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:51:26 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 08:50:28 pm
slow horses, debs, is fun

Fun is one thing I wouldn't call it!  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:51:26 pm
Fun is one thing I wouldn't call it!  :o
like fun in good, not comedy
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 08:53:24 pm
like fun in good, not comedy

My brother loves it, I couldn't get beyond the first episode.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 08:54:22 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 08:50:28 pm
slow horses, debs, is fun

That's more like it but we don't have Apple TV 😕
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,470
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 08:55:49 pm »
RED EYE British/Chinese collaboration Debs. 6-8 episodes.
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm »
try the next two, it deffo gets better, the following seasons continue to improve
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 08:56:16 pm »
Slow Horses is worth watching just for Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,395
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 08:56:14 pm
try the next two, it deffo gets better, the following seasons continue to improve

I haven't got Apple TV, so I can't anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 08:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:49 pm
RED EYE British/Chinese collaboration Debs. 6-8 episodes.

I'm filming a similar show on a bus to Margate. One of the Grannies is a terrorist and another is an ex-spy on holiday.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:57:13 pm
I haven't got Apple TV, so I can't anyway.

flixtor.to
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,470
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:58:22 pm
I'm filming a similar show on a bus to Margate. One of the Grannies is a terrorist and another is an ex-spy on holiday.

Don;t go above 50mph mate. Granny will blow that shit up.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 08:59:26 pm »
Bake off (four)
Nightsleeper (utterly silly shite but watchable) (bbc)

What platforms you got?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:49 pm
RED EYE British/Chinese collaboration Debs. 6-8 episodes.

What channel is it on cos Google says Netflix, ITVx and Apple 🤦
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:59:23 pm
Don;t go above 50mph mate. Granny will blow that shit up.

I can't anyway. Their teeth would fall out.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 09:02:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:00:58 pm
What channel is it on cos Google says Netflix, ITVx and Apple 🤦

Just watch it on one of the pirate sites like flixtor.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,470
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:00:58 pm
What channel is it on cos Google says Netflix, ITVx and Apple 🤦

I watched it on ITVX Debs. But it's also on Netflix too.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:26 pm
Bake off (four)
Nightsleeper (utterly silly shite but watchable) (bbc)

What platforms you got?

We've got IPTV but don't pay extra for Apple, Netflix or Disney as it's mainly for sport.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:20 pm
We've got IPTV but don't pay extra for Apple, Netflix or Disney as it's mainly for sport.

BBC iplayer? Loads of good series on that.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:02:57 pm
I watched it on ITVX Debs. But it's also on Netflix too.

I'll see if we get ITVx which I'm guessing will be on the firestick.

I don't understand our TV anymore and no idea how to access any of the extra channels we get.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 09:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:02:07 pm
Just watch it on one of the pirate sites like flixtor.

No idea what that is mate.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,989
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 09:06:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:05:32 pm
I'll see if we get ITVx which I'm guessing will be on the firestick.

I don't understand our TV anymore and no idea how to access any of the extra channels we get.

Yeah ITVx is an app on the firestick anyway even without iptv.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:04:46 pm
BBC iplayer? Loads of good series on that.

Really?  I didn't know the BBC did anything worth watching these days!!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 09:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:06:27 pm
Yeah ITVx is an app on the firestick anyway even without iptv.

👍
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,654
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 09:09:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:07:21 pm
Really?  I didn't know the BBC did anything worth watching these days!!

Give Sherwood a go on iPlayer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:07:21 pm
Really?  I didn't know the BBC did anything worth watching these days!!

The tourist
Kin
Line of duty
Outlaws
Blue lights
Sherwood
Happy valley

All really good, all iplayer :)
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 09:19:52 pm »
debs, virtually every service has some kind of video on demand, take a peek in that thread, and pm someone you trust
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,046
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 09:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:02:07 pm
Just watch it on one of the pirate sites like flixtor.
Pen Island  is another good one
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:38 pm by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 09:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:14:43 pm
The tourist
Kin
Line of duty
Outlaws
Blue lights
Sherwood
Happy valley

All really good, all iplayer :)

I've watched some of those 👍
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 09:19:52 pm
debs, virtually every service has some kind of video on demand, take a peek in that thread, and pm someone you trust

Which thread mate?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,251
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3556 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:26 pm
Bake off (four)
Nightsleeper (utterly silly shite but watchable) (bbc)

What platforms you got?

Nightsleeper was quite good until theast episode, where it just went to pot.

Quite enjoyed Ludwig on the BBC debs, nothing too taxing but a fun watch.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,826
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3557 on: Today at 09:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:45 pm
Have you read or watched Gone Girl? It's from the same author, she wrote this one.

Will you stop suggesting to people to disappear. I only just paid your bail ffs!
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3558 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
iptv, but only speak to people you know  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 