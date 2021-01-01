British or American based mate?
The key was removing your jumper. Much harder for someone to grab hold of a shirt (and hold on for 3 seconds). Brutal!
American. It came out a few years ago. But I rewatched it for the first time a few months back, it's top notch tele.
Damn! Can't be doing with American stuff.
our school playground was all concrete, too. Bedlam pearl clutching pontification. I'd be offended if it wasn't so poetic.
Have you read or watched Gone Girl? It's from the same author, she wrote this one.
Anyone got any suggestions for some decent mini series on TV?Anything a bit suspense thriller type thing.
slow horses, debs, is fun
Fun is one thing I wouldn't call it!
like fun in good, not comedy
try the next two, it deffo gets better, the following seasons continue to improve
RED EYE British/Chinese collaboration Debs. 6-8 episodes.
I haven't got Apple TV, so I can't anyway.
I'm filming a similar show on a bus to Margate. One of the Grannies is a terrorist and another is an ex-spy on holiday.
Don;t go above 50mph mate. Granny will blow that shit up.
What channel is it on cos Google says Netflix, ITVx and Apple 🤦
Bake off (four)Nightsleeper (utterly silly shite but watchable) (bbc)What platforms you got?
We've got IPTV but don't pay extra for Apple, Netflix or Disney as it's mainly for sport.
I watched it on ITVX Debs. But it's also on Netflix too.
Just watch it on one of the pirate sites like flixtor.
I'll see if we get ITVx which I'm guessing will be on the firestick.I don't understand our TV anymore and no idea how to access any of the extra channels we get.
BBC iplayer? Loads of good series on that.
Yeah ITVx is an app on the firestick anyway even without iptv.
Really? I didn't know the BBC did anything worth watching these days!!
The touristKinLine of dutyOutlawsBlue lightsSherwoodHappy valleyAll really good, all iplayer
debs, virtually every service has some kind of video on demand, take a peek in that thread, and pm someone you trust
