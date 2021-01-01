« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,790
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:22:51 pm
We know theres nothing serious about you Samie. Youll always be our laughing stock.

Esp in jail.
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 03:46:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:31 pm
I stay out of the LFC board, the Transfer forum so I'm a bit (well miles) behind on this.

Is Samie a wind up merchant/piss taker on there? An ITK or just Capons bitch? 

Yes

Edit: Sadly trailing behind both Draex and The Nick
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,825
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:46:35 pm
Yes

Edit: Sadly trailing behind both Draex and The Nick

Don't lie, you have them both on ignore.

Can't blame you to be fair.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 03:49:13 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:46:35 pm
Yes

Edit: Sadly trailing behind both Draex and The Nick

Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:48:35 pm
Don't lie, you have them both on ignore.

Can't blame you to be fair.

 ;D

Busted...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 08:35:12 am »
The political views of some of our members are a bit suss these days.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,343
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:35:12 am
The political views of some of our members are a bit suss these days.
I reckon that applies to many people in general.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,447
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:41:21 am
I reckon that applies to many people in general.

Its like the Nazis actually won WW2 at times.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:35:12 am
The political views of some of our members are a bit suss these days.

Ignore him, he knows nothing about you
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:59:49 pm
Ignore him, he knows nothing about you

Maybe not mate but that comment smacks more of a daily heil reader than a member of rawk!!
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:11:57 pm
Maybe not mate but that comment smacks more of a daily heil reader than a member of rawk!!

Yeah it was shitty mate
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
What's been happening? I've been out the loop with my house move. Samie chucked someone in the Mersey and we're being invaded by Nazis?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,790
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:20:38 pm
What's been happening? I've been out the loop with my house move. Samie chucked someone in the Mersey and we're being invaded by Nazis?

Yup, and he's now doing hard time in the cells after Mon's grassed on him.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:27:41 pm
Yup, and he's now doing hard time in the cells after Mon's grassed on him.

#FreeSamie

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
#ShawSkankSamie



« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:13 pm by Draex »
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:34:07 pm
#ShawSkankSamie

I wonder if deep twitter ITK rumours is good prison currency?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,353
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:37:56 pm
I wonder if deep twitter ITK rumours is good prison currency?

He's going to have to smuggle some nokias up his arse to get the intel.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,953
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:42:28 pm
He's going to have to smuggle some nokias up his arse to get the intel.

 ;D

I knew a lad years ago who put a phone up his arse in the toilets at Court, expecting to be locked up, but it was too big, and every time he stood up he was pissing himself.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
