« Reply #3440 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
All of this shit could've been avoided via PM's.  The guy even banned me from doing that.

I said to him "Jump in the river" A phrase I use all the time. He's telling evreyone I told him to commit suicide.
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 10:11:25 pm »
Mate. Theres drama queens all over the internet. Dont rise Fuck him. You knew what ya meant and so do loads on here

Some people deserve all the shit they get when they act the way they do.

Thats prize tit award stuff what he did
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
Yup. Dont be apologising. Youve explained what you meant, hes the one who went off the fucking deep end (thats not a demand, incase youre reading this Mons).
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 10:12:49 pm »
Fucking hell what have I missed?
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 10:13:46 pm »
Fucking hell what have I missed?

Samie's going to jail...

To the tune of Ole's at the wheel.
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 10:13:52 pm »
Fucking hell what have I missed?

Check the contracts thread in main chat.
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 10:14:36 pm »
Fucking hell what have I missed?
If you snooze, you lose, Robert.  :)
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 10:14:36 pm »
All of this shit could've been avoided via PM's.  The guy even banned me from doing that.

I said to him "Jump in the river" A phrase I use all the time. He's telling evreyone I told him to commit suicide.

Seriously though, agree with Capon and Craig, way over the top from Mons.
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm »
Who is next in line to be the Twitter repost bot on here when Samie in banged up?
Tepids put on his big boy pants tonight with a few links. Reckon its him.

Hes worked hard for this
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 10:16:13 pm »
All of this shit could've been avoided via PM's.  The guy even banned me from doing that.

I said to him "Jump in the river" A phrase I use all the time. He's telling evreyone I told him to commit suicide.
IIRC he's not a native English speaker?  is it possible "jump in the river" means something a lot more serious to him?
