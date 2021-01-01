Fucking hell what have I missed?
All of this shit could've been avoided via PM's. The guy even banned me from doing that. I said to him "Jump in the river" A phrase I use all the time. He's telling evreyone I told him to commit suicide.
Who is next in line to be the Twitter repost bot on here when Samie in banged up?
All of this shit could've been avoided via PM's. The guy even banned me from doing that. I said to him "Jump in the river" A phrase I use all the time. He's telling evreyone I told him to commit suicide.
Page created in 0.054 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]