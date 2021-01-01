« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 124812 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:21:44 pm
Yeah I really don't get it. So many trying to assume they know what's going on, or feel they need to give an opinion. Just let it play out and comment once they're signed or not.

The constant need for some to think they need to express an opinion on everything baffles me.

Same here, just don't get it. Football is supposed to be an escape and an enjoyment, if they want all the added stuff, go buy a football club and they can indulge their fantasies.

Mate of mine bought a club, opened his eyes to the day to day stuff that goes on even at low levels
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:29:28 pm
Same here, just don't get it. Football is supposed to be an escape and an enjoyment, if they want all the added stuff, go buy a football club and they can indulge their fantasies.

Mate of mine bought a club, opened his eyes to the day to day stuff that goes on even at low levels
probably a lot of Ted Lasso-type nonsense I expect.  :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:31:25 pm
probably a lot of Ted Lasso-type nonsense I expect.  :)

I've never watched it....

Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 